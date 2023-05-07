Spending Time Outside Would Be So Much More Enjoyable If You Had Any Of These Clever, Cheap Things

Spending time outdoors is a great way to have fun and relax, but sometimes, little things can get in the way of your good time. Luckily, there are a few items that’ll help keep you comfy and make enjoying the outdoors a little easier. Below, you’ll find a collection of outdoor accessories with everything from backyard décor and beach-day must-haves to some of the coolest camping gear — there are even a few insect repellents that are worth stocking up on.

Before you head outdoors, scroll on for some cheap ways to make it more fun.

1 A Set Of Cozy String Lights That Are So Easy To Install Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Create a cozy ambiance with this set of outdoor string lights that features 25 Edison bulbs along a 25-foot string. The dimmable string lights are weatherproof, provide a warm white glow, and are easy to install. You can connect up to three strands for extra light, and it even comes with two extra bulbs for backups. Sizes: 25 feet (featured), 30 feet, 50 feet, 100 feet

2 These Easy-To-Use Citronella Sticks That Repel Mosquitos Mosquito Guard Repellent Sticks (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Fend off mosquitos with these citronella-scented incense sticks that each provide up to three hours of protection, with one fan calling them “the most reliable and efficient product I’ve found.” You can use several spaced about 15 feet apart to cover a larger area, and they can be conveniently placed in a pot, incense holder, or in the ground for versatile use.

3 A Collapsible Solar Lantern That Can Also Charge Your Phone KIZEN Collapsible LED Solar Lantern Amazon $25 See On Amazon Great for camping or to have on hand for emergencies, this solar lantern features a collapsible design that makes it easy to bring anywhere. The lantern runs on solar or USB power and has a USB port to charge your phone. There are three light modes — low, high, and SOS — and you’ll get up to 10 hours of use on a single charge. Dimensions: 3.35 x 3.35 4.7 inches

4 This Straw Sun Hat That Provides UPF 50+ Protection Joywant Straw Hat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Shield your scalp and face from the sun with this cute woven sun hat that delivers UPF 50+ protection. It has a 2.56-inch brim to shade your face without being overwhelmingly large, a contrasting ribbon around the base, and a detachable chin cord strap that’s great for breezy days. It’s also size-adjustable for a comfy fit. Colors and styles: 14

5 A Set Of Reusable Ice Packs To Keep Food & Drinks Cool Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Packs (4-Pack) Amazon $28.99 See On Amazon Whether you’re packing a full picnic or just looking to keep some drinks cool, these reusable ice packs are great to have on hand. The pouches are made of a durable nylon-reinforced material and arrive with a funnel for easy filling with water. Then, just freeze them and they can be used over and over to keep items cool for up to 48 hours. Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 1 inches

6 This Anchor That Stops Your Umbrella From Blowing Away At The Beach Beachr Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your umbrella firmly in the sand with this handy anchor. It’s made of durable, rustproof plastic with a handle on top for easy installation, and it can withstand winds up to 50 miles per hour. The universal design can accommodate umbrella poles up to 1.5 inches in diameter, and it works on grass and dirt surfaces, too.

7 A Mesh Beach Bag That Won’t Collect Sand HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a design that’s easy to shake clean of sand, this mesh tote is a must-have for the beach. It has a large capacity to store your towels, sunscreen, and snacks, plus an interior pocket for your phone or keys. It’s also surprisingly durable and great for a variety of uses, with one fan writing, “Great lightweight option for the beach, grocery shopping, and day trips.” Colors: 13 | Dimensions: 17.3 x 15.7 x 5 inches

8 This Set Of Insulated & Shatterproof Tumblers FineDine Triple-Insulated Wine Tumbler (4-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon These shatterproof wine glasses are great for use outdoors (especially by the pool) and are triple-insulated to keep your beverages cool for up to 12 hours. They feature a stainless steel construction, BPA-free lids, and a 12-ounce capacity so you don’t have to keep getting up for a refill. Plus, they come in a bunch of colors to suit your vibe. Colors: 25

9 A Set Of Floating Sunglass Straps To Keep Your Shades Safe In The Water FASOTY Floating Sunglass Strap (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Safeguard your shades from getting lost in the water with this set of floating sunglass straps in a variety of vivid colors. Each strap features an adjustable loop to keep sunglasses securely on your face or around your neck, and they attach to most frames. One reviewer raved: “They are easy to put on and off, comfortable, durable, THEY FLOAT, and best part super cheap!”

10 This Outdoor LED Light That Clamps Onto Your Umbrella Pole Brilliant Evolution LED Umbrella Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon Cast a bright glow over your patio table with this LED light that clips easily onto your umbrella pole. The battery-operated light comes with a remote control that’ll let you adjust the brightness and set convenient timers, and it can clamp onto poles up to 1.625 inches in diameter, according to the seller. You’ll just need three AA batteries.

11 A Pack Of Mesh Tents To Keep Food Safe From Flies & Insects PicniKing Picnic Food Covers (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep flies and other insects off your meal with this set of mesh food tents in varying sizes. They pop up and fold down easily when not in use, come with a convenient storage case, and include one extra-large and two standard-size tents to accommodate all kinds of platters and dishes. Dimensions: 47 x 26 x 15 inches (extra-large); 17 x 17 x 9 inches (standard)

12 This Inflatable Sleeping Pad For Comfy Outdoor Snoozes Sleepingo Ultralight Sleeping Pad Amazon $40 See On Amazon Great for camping, this inflatable sleeping pad will help create a more comfortable experience outdoors. It’s made from durable, water-resistant nylon with a segmented chamber design that relieves pressure points and distributes your weight across the pad. It also rolls up tight for compact storage and easy carrying when not in use. Colors: 3

13 A Pop-Up Tent For Added Privacy While Camping Or Swimming Abco Tech Pop Up Privacy Tent Amazon $46 See On Amazon Another great camping accessory is this pop-up tent that’s ideal for changing or anything else you may want a little extra privacy for. The lightweight tent is equipped with a convenient storage pouch and rope for hanging clothing and accessories inside and it has a durable silver-lined fabric that’s not see-through. Dimensions: 47 x 47 x 75 inches (full size); 23 x 2 inches (carry size)

14 This Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Phone Charger BESKAR Rechargeable Hand Warmer Amazon $16 See On Amazon On chilly days, use this hand warmer to keep your fingers nice and toasty. The USB-rechargeable warmer provides quick double-sided heat for up to eight hours on a single charge. It also has three heating modes, overheat protection, and can even be used to charge your phone in a pinch. Colors: 2

15 An Over-The-Hat Mesh Cover To Keep Mosquitos & Gnats Away Even Naturals Mosquito Head Net Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep gnats, mosquitos, and other flying bugs out of your face with this head net that slides easily over your own hat. The netting features a fine mesh fabric that’s easy to see through, an adjustable drawstring at the bottom, and an elastic band at the top to help keep it in place.

16 This Irresistibly Fun Banana Inflatable For The Water Greenco Giant Inflatable Ride-On Banana Float Amazon $18 See On Amazon Great for the pool, beach, or lake party, this huge banana floatie is sure to add a little fun. The easy-to-inflate banana is made from durable PVC vinyl and features green leaves on the side to help keep you balanced. Plus, it comes with a patch repair kit if it ever gets a hole. Styles: 10 | Dimensions: 52 x 23 inches

17 A Glass Drink Dispenser For Serving Your Favorite Beverages Estilo 1 Gallon Drink Dispenser Amazon $26 See On Amazon Serve up your favorite lemonade, sangria, or flavored water in this pretty drink dispenser. It features a large 1-gallon capacity (perfect for hosting), a no-drip spout, and is made of thick, durable glass. What’s more, the wide opening at the top makes adding fruit slices and cleaning the dispenser so much easier. Capacity: 1 gallon (featured), 2 gallons | Care Instructions: Hand wash

18 This Game That Puts A Fun Spin On Classic Darts Elite Sportz Ring Toss Game Amazon $31 See On Amazon Great for both kids and adults, this game is a fun addition to any outdoor activity — and it has a hanging loop in the back so you can set it up basically anywhere. Similar to darts, two teams take turns tossing six black and six red rings, and points are earned by ringing a hoop around one of the hooks.

19 A Set Of Metal Stakes For A Sturdy Drink Holder Anywhere Decko Heavy Duty Outdoor Beverage Holder Stakes (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These sturdy drink holders are ideal for yard games and for creating a convenient place for beverages while outdoors. The metal stakes are easy to install by pressing into the ground and they reach 5.5 inches down for a secure hold. Plus, the set includes four different colors to help you remember which drink is yours.

20 These Waterproof Sandals In 55 Colors FUNKYMONKEY Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon These slides are great for strolling around your yard or wearing out by the pool and come in 55 colors and designs to suit your style. They’re made from waterproof EVA material, so you don’t have to worry about them getting wet, and have wide adjustable straps for a customized fit and a contoured footbed for added comfort and stability. Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors and styles: 55

21 A Pack Of Biodegradable Wet Wipes With Aloe Vera Surviveware Biodegradable Wet Wipes (32 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These biodegradable wet wipes are great to keep in your stash to clean your hands (or anything else for that matter) while outdoors. The unscented formula is hypoallergenic and infused with aloe vera, and the 100% viscose wipes fully degrade in about six months, so they’re environmentally friendly, too.

22 This Bluetooth Speaker That Can Handle Rain & Spills RIENOK Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $27 See On Amazon For tunes outside, grab one of these portable Bluetooth speakers with a water-resistant shell. It has a battery life of up to 30 hours, provides a deep bass sound, and features lights around the top of the speaker that’ll change color as the music plays. You can also play songs by inserting a micro SD card or connecting to devices with the included aux-in cable.

23 A Picnic Blanket That’s Both Soft & Durable PicniKing Waterproof Picnic Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Treat yourself to an outdoor meal with this picnic blanket that boasts a dual-sided design. One side features durable waterproof material that’s resistant to sand, spills, and wet grass, while the other side has soft fleece material for comfort. Plus, it’s machine washable for easy cleaning. Dimensions: 78 x 59 inches (unfolded); 10.5 x 15 inches (folded)

24 This Set Of Cooling Towels To Help You Beat The Heat Sukeen Cooling Towels (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep cool while in the summer heat with this set of microfiber towels that reviewers describe as “magic.” One shopper even wrote, “I could NOT SURVIVE in the hot Florida sun without these towels.” Simply get the towels wet, then wring and shake them out, and they’ll turn cold and stay chilled for up to three hours. Colors: 13

25 A Mineral Sunscreen Stick That’s Easy To Apply On The Go CETAPHIL Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use this mineral sunscreen stick to protect your skin with a broad-spectrum SPF 50. The noncomedogenic, unscented formula is great for those with sensitive skin and contains vitamin E to nourish. The stick application is great for use on the go, and it’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

26 This Fun S’mores Maker That You Can Use Anywhere Sterno Family Fun S'mores Maker Amazon $36 See On Amazon This s’mores maker offers a fun way to make tasty treats with no campfire required. It comes with two roasting forks and a can of Sterno heat, and there are compartments for chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows. A roasting screen helps marshmallows heat evenly and protects hands from the flame, and the tray can be used outdoors and inside.

27 A Folding Chair That’s Easy To Tote Trademark Innovations Folding Outdoor Chair Amazon $23 See On Amazon Ensure a comfy seat wherever you go with this folding chair that slides neatly into its convenient storage pouch for easy carrying. It features a sturdy steel frame and durable polyester fabric, and even has a spot in the arm of the chair to place your drink. Colors: 6

28 This Solar-Powered Pig Planter With Light-Up Eyes Blazin' Pig Planter Amazon $24.99 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a unique outdoor planter, consider this fun one with solar-powered LED eyes that turn on automatically when it gets dark. Coming in at just under 6 inches tall, the planter is the perfect size for a succulent or some small flowers. It also comes in other cute styles, including a turkey and a hedgehog. Styles: 9

29 A Grill Caddy To Organize All Your Spices, Sauces, & Tools Grillman Grill Caddy Amazon $36 See On Amazon To organize your grilling supplies, grab this grill caddy with ample room for your tongs, spices, and even a roll of paper towels. In addition to all of the interior space, it also features side mesh pockets for easy access to tools and frequently used items. Plus, a carrying strap makes it easy to tote to and from the grill. Dimensions: 16.73 x 10.63 x 9.65 inches

30 This Dual-Purpose DEET-Free Insect Repellant SALLYEANDER No-Bite-Me Natural Bug Repellent & Anti Itch Cream Amazon $13 See On Amazon This all-natural insect repellent has earned rave reviews from over 6,000 shoppers, and one fan wrote, “I've tried every imaginable insect repellent [...], No-Bite-Me is by far my favorite.” The formula uses oils such as cedarwood, lemongrass, and rosemary to help deter insects from biting for up to four hours. And if bites do happen, the cream also provides soothing itch relief.

31 A Comfy Swing Chair That’s Perfect For Relaxing Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Swing Chair Amazon $37 See On Amazon Create an outdoor oasis with this dreamy hammock chair that’s made of 100% cotton. The durable stitching and sturdy construction give it a 400-pound capacity, a pocket on the side is handy for storing books and snacks, and a sewn-in cushion helps create a comfy feel. Plus, the entire chair connects to one solid wood bar and can be hung easily from a tree, deck, or ceiling.

32 This Elevated Dog Bed To Help Keep Your Pet Cool & Comfortable Bedsure Cooling Outdoor Dog Bed Amazon $35.99 See On Amazon If your pup likes to hang outside with you, keep your them comfy with this cooling dog bed that’s elevated for maximum airflow. It’s made from quick-drying, breathable polyester mesh and has a sturdy metal frame and nonslip feet to keep it in place. Four sizes can accommodate most dogs, and there are four colors to suit your style. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 4

33 An Insulated Cooler Backpack For Snacks & Drinks Everlasting Comfort Insulated Cooler Backpack Amazon $50 See On Amazon This cooler backpack is insulated to keep food and beverages hot or cold for up to 24 hours. It features a leakproof lining and can hold up to 54 cans or 4 pounds of ice, and there are easy-access pockets on the side with optional bottle covers. A front pocket is helpful for stashing your phone, wallet, or keys, and a bottle opener is included. Dimensions: 13.38 x 8.66 x 17.71 inches

34 This Magnetic Door Screen With Over 68,000 Amazon Ratings Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $23 See On Amazon This magnetic screen door is a must-have for keeping flies and other insects out of your home. The magnetic strips in the middle of the screen open easily and close automatically to keep the two mesh panels closed when not in use, and the universal design fits most door frames. It’s also easy to install using hook and loop strips or tacks. Compatible door sizes: Up to 38 x 82 inches

35 A Set Of Rustic, Solar-Powered Lanterns Pearlstar Solar Lanterns (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These rustic LED lanterns are great for adding a glow throughout your outdoor space and they’re solar-powered, so you don’t have to worry about plugging them in. The light comes from sets of delicate string lights in the center of the glass globes, and they turn on automatically when it gets dark. They’re also weather-resistant and have a metal handle for easy hanging. Sizes: 5.5 inches, 8.3 inches

36 A Smart Plug For For Your Outdoor Lights & More Meross Outdoor Smart Plug Amazon $33 See On Amazon This handy smart plug allows you to control up to three outdoor devices, such as string lights, speakers, and sprinkler systems, using your smartphone or smart home hub. The water-resistant plug has outlets that work independently of each other and can be used to set individual schedules and timers so you don’t have to manually turn devices on and off each day.

37 This Roomy Beach Tent With An Easy Pop-Up Design G4Free Pop Up Beach Tent Amazon $30 See On Amazon Great for beach trips, this easy pop-up tent provides UPF 50+ sun protection and has enough room for up to four people. The tent unfolds in seconds when taken out of its storage bag, folds back down easily when it’s time to pack up, and has mesh windows to keep a cool breeze flowing. Colors and styles: 12 | Dimensions: 78.7 x 47.2 x 51.2 inches

38 A Hydrating Cream That Helps Prevent Chafing BodyGlide Anti Friction Cream, 1.6 Oz. Amazon $11 See On Amazon Reduce chafing and irritation with this anti-friction cream that works to hydrate, soothe, and protect your skin. The non-greasy, sweat-resistant formula is hypoallergenic and great for sensitive skin, and it has a mild minty scent, according to reviewers. It’s great for use on your legs, inner arms, or anywhere that needs protection against rubbing.

39 These Faux Wasp Nests To Keep Real Wasps Away DECYOOL Wasp Nest Decoy (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a simple way to keep wasps from building nests around your home, consider using these nest decoys that work by tricking wasps into thinking the space has already been claimed. Each one measures about 8 by 11 inches and can be hung from any water-protected space such as under decks, gazebos, or awnings.

40 This Set Of Cornhole Boards With Light-Up Rings & Bags EasPoint Sports Cornhole Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon Grab a set of these portable cornhole boards so you can play the game wherever you go. The set features eight light-up bean bags in two colors, as well as two folding boards with lights around each hole for fun nighttime use. There are even compartments in the bottom of each board to stash the bean bags when not in use. Board dimensions: 23.5 x 18 inches

41 This Canopy That Creates Shade In Your Backyard Asteroutdoor Sun Shade Amazon $38 See On Amazon Cast some shade over your patio or sitting area with this sun sail that’s available in six colors and various sizes to suit your space. The rectangle sail is made from a durable fabric that provides up to 95% UV protection and can attach to the side of your house, trees, and posts using the included ropes and attached D-rings. Sizes: 13 | Colors: 6

42 A Set Of Outdoor Pillow Covers For A Pop Of Color MIULEE Outdoor Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Jazz up your outdoor space with these throw pillow covers that are made of waterproof polyester so they won’t get soggy. They come in 20 fun colors to choose from, including pale green, orange, and light blue, and there are size options to fit a wide variety of pillow shapes. Sizes: 6 | Colors: 23

43 This Camping Hammock With A Near-Perfect 4.8-Star Rating Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Amazon $43 See On Amazon This popular hammock has earned over 47,000 ratings from fans who love the durable material, easy-up design, and comfort, with one fan writing, “It's so much more comfortable than many other ones out there.” The hammock comes with two carabiners and two straps that wrap easily around trees to keep it secure, and it has a weight capacity of up to 500 pounds. Sizes: Medium, large | Colors: 15

44 A Portable Folding Table For Picturesque Picnics Bomeiqee Wooden Folding Picnic Table Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mini wooden table is the perfect accessory for outdoor meals and snacks and has a thoughtful design that includes places to hook wine glasses and compartments for food. The board has folding legs that can be tucked under for easy storage when not in use, measures just under a foot wide, and is made of natural birch wood. Dimensions: 11.81 x 11.81 x 6.29 inches