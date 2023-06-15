I think we can all agree that Spotify Wrapped Day is the best day of the year on social media (well, maybe not for Apple Music users). Not only do you get to show off your listening stats, but you also get a peak inside other people’s playlists, too. You can count on everyone from your childhood besties to major A-list celebrities to join in on the fun, but on the other 364 days of the year, you’re probably counting down the days until the musical event of the season rolls around. Well, thanks to the viral Spotify Receiptify tool, you don’t have to wait to be nosey about what other people are listening to.

IYDK, Receiptify takes your most listened tunes on Spotify and turns them into a digital receipt, which means you don’t have to wait until the end of the year to show off your most listened tracks. Before you go scouring your account to find the feature, you should know the Receiptify tool is hosted by a third-party app called Herokuapp, not Spotify. But don’t worry, you don’t have to input your songs one by one into the app to get yours. As a generator, Receiptify creates a digital receipt that’s totally unique to you and your stats. You can make a receipt for your most played artists, all-time faves, and more. The app is also available to users of the music platform Last.fm.

If you’re ready to post about your favorite songs like it’s Spotify Wrapped Day, here’s the rundown on how to use Receiptify.

How To Use Receiptify

Once you’ve opened the Receiptify app, you’ll need to log into your Spotify account by selecting the “Log in with Spotify” option. Next, you’ll be brought to the Spotify landing page, where you can sign in with your Google, Facebook, or Apple account, or by using your email or username and password. Then, tap the “Agree” button to allow the app to view your Spotify data.

Once you’re in, you can choose if you want your “receipt” to be based on your Top Tracks, Top Artists, Last Month, Last Six Months, or All Time listening stats. It doesn’t take long to load, and you can easily switch between the options to see all your stats in the receipt form.

When you’re ready to share your receipt with your followers, all you have to do is click the “Download Image” button. From there, you can decide whether you want to post it on Stories for all to see, or Close Friends just for the OGs. It’s that simple, y’all. Who says Spotify Wrapped Day only has to come once a year?