25 Spring Equinox Captions To Help You Celebrate The Start Of The Season

If you feel like winter has been going on forever, you’ll be happy to hear the Spring Equinox takes place on March 20, marking the first official day of spring. Yup, after a grueling season of early sunsets and chilly cold fronts, we’ve finally made it. This day has been a long time coming, so it’s probably something you’re gonna want to post about on social media. If you're planning to celebrate the new season with a post on IG, you'll need the right caption to go with it, and you can't go wrong with these punny Spring Equinox Instagram caption ideas.

Instagram captions that are puns are basically the best captions out there because they're fun and break up anything else on your feed. And puns for spring feel especially appropriate, as this is usually a happy day full of joy and hope for something new to take place. After all, the Spring Equinox is associated with change and new beginnings, as well as light and sunshine.

There are tons of jokes and puns out there about the beginning of spring that you can turn into a cute caption, and we've compiled a list of some of the best ones. Take a spring-inspired photo (or just post a throwback, it doesn't matter), and get in the mood for the warmer weather to come upon us. So pick a caption and get ready for the likes to roll in.

1 I don't want to miss a spring. You don't want to miss a "spring" of spring. Hehehe.

2 Don't spring me down! No one can "spring" you down now that winter is officially over!

3 What in carnation... It's spring already?! Get it? Because carnations are a flower that typically come about more during the spring? This should probably go with a photo of carnations, or it's not really going to make too much sense.

4 How did the trees feel in the spring? Releaved! Okay, yes, this is a dad joke, but it's a pretty great dad joke.

5 Don't stop be-leafing... warmer weather is almost here! Giphy For everyone who needs a reminder that, yes, the snow will end at some point.

6 It's spring. I'm so excited I wet my plants. It's officially that time - gardening time. Get the tools ready!

7 Spring, I think you're dandy, and I'm not lion! Giphy This pun is brought to you by dandelions. They make for a great joke.

8 Pollen: When flowers can't keep it in their plants. Honestly, these flowers need to get it together.

9 I'm rootin' for ya, spring weather. As in roots like the roots of the trees and plants that will start growing right about now.

10 It's finally thyme for spring! Giphy Thyme is just one of those herbs that reminds you of the spring, you know?

11 Spring needs to stand up to winter and kick it in the snowballs. Seriously, just kick winter out of here already!

12 I'm sorry for the things I said when it was winter. Who can blame you? Winter can be hard on the soul.

13 Hello spring, I lilac you a lot. Giphy Who knew there were so many flower puns out there?

14 I just hopped by to wish you a happy spring. This one ties into the Easter spirit, which works, since Easter is so early this year.

15 Evergreens might not mind winter, but for all the other trees, spring is a great re-leaf. Plants everywhere are ready to bloom! This is a beautiful thing.

16 Spring is the perfect time to turn over a new leaf. Giphy And you, too, should be ready to bloom. Spring really is the perfect time to start something new.

17 I know it just started, but spring is really starting to grow on me. As it should.

18 You wouldn’t beleaf how many people had a spring in their step today! The vibes are always amazing on the first day of spring.

19 I’m not pollen your leg – spring is finally here! …And so is allergy season

20 Daisy me rollin’, they hatin’ I guess they are more tulips people.

21 Long thyme, no see, spring. Another thyme pun for all the gardeners out there.

22 Don’t stop be-leafing – it’ll be warm soon! It usually takes a few days (or weeks, TBH) for spring to warm up, but it’s coming, y’all!

23 Roses are red, violets are blue. This isn’t a poem, I just really like spring flowers. BRB, making a run to the florist right now

24 Here come the sunflowers. And I say, it’s all bright.

25 Hope you’re all blooming with happiness this spring. Your followers will surely appreciate the good wishes – even if they’re all punned out.