As the majority of the country continues to get pounded with cold, snowy, rainy winter weather, most people can't help but count down to the beginning of spring. It seems like warmer days can't come soon enough! While we all probably still have some time before we can go outside without our winter coats on (sorry!), it's still worth pointing out that the 2018 spring equinox is just around the corner, landing on Tuesday, March 20th. The promise of better weather is definitely something to celebrate, but the equinox isn't just about that — the spring equinox has many spiritual meanings that you should know about.

Even if you don't consider yourself a deeply spiritual person, the deeper meanings behind the equinox throughout history are still important, not to mention really interesting. In fact, researchers have found that the sun's journey is behind the way many ancient civilizations ran and build cities. Understanding these meanings might help you properly welcome a new season, which has more advantages than you might think. If you're ready to put the past in the closet along with your soaking wet snow boots, then you will almost certainly be fascinated with the spirituality behind the spring equinox.

As you probably already know, spring is a season associated with change, cleansing, and new beginnings. We see this in all of the "spring cleaning" advertisements and articles, the birth of cute baby animals, and the bright flowers peaking out of the ground. These ideas didn't come out of nowhere — they were inspired by ancient times, as celebrating the sun's journey has always been an integral part of life.

In many religions, the spring equinox is an incredibly important time. According to the site Belsebuub, "In Christianity, the spring equinox is the time of the passion, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus." This isn't the only religion that has given special meaning to this time of year. The ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Mayans celebrated the resurrections of their own gods, and the temple of Angkor Wat in Cambodia aligns to the spring equinox.

The spiritual meaning behind this time of year has been around for a very long time. Up until the 18th century, in many parts of Europe, the equinox was once considered the beginning of the new year (it is still considered the astrological new year, with Aries as the first sign). In ancient times, people performed rituals during the equinox to cleanse out old energy in themselves and in their homes.

In general, the equinox is seen as a time of struggle between light and darkness, life and death. The equinox happens when the day and the night are at equal length, and the sun's journey to get there signifies the universe's journey as well. As psychic medium Natalia Kuna said on her website, "The significance for spring is that daylight starts to increase, so the earth is about to tip over to more light, like an illuminating, sublime reminder that light is returning and always does, to earth. Therefore, the spring equinox represents new light and life, new beginnings, seeds, and path."

The fact that day and night are equal on the day of the equinox represents our own need for balance at this time. Kuna elabored, "It is a time of renewal, new beginnings of life and growth blooming gloriously and ushering in a renewed sense of energy brought in to help you focus and move forward in new, fresh, positive ways." In other words, the spring equinox is the best time of year to focus on new projects, getting rid of things that no longer serve you, and finding the right balance in your life.

If that sounds like exactly what you need, then you should celebrate — and while you don't need to partake in ancient rituals to do so, you can be inspired by them. Get outside, connect with nature, plant new life, and celebrate light instead of darkness. We've earned it!