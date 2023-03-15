St. Patrick's Day

8 St. Patrick’s Day Desserts To Make For Any Party

Number four is so creative.

Try out these St. Patrick's Day desserts.
Shutterstock

LPETTET/E+/Getty Images

St. Patrick’s Day falls on March 17 every year, but this year’s festive celebration takes place on a Friday. If your weekend is packed with parties, check out these eight St. Patrick’s Day dessert ideas to keep your St. Patty’s Day spreads fresh.

Yummly/Home Made Hooplah

Irish Potato Candy

Don’t let the name fool you — this Irish Potato Candy recipe from Home Made Hooplah makes a batch of cinnamon-covered cream cheese and coconut balls that look just like a crop of potato spuds.

Tap