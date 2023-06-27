You Can Finally Get Your Beloved Stanley Emotional Support Water Bottle Engraved

Most TikTok trends come and go faster than you can remember how to do the Renegade, but every once in a while, you get a real gem that stands the test of time. The Stanley water bottle craze of 2022 is one of those, and if you’re still carrying the trusty tumbler everywhere you go a year later, you’ll be happy to know that you can now get the TikTok favorite water bottle customized.

Stanley launched its new customization feature called Stanley Create on June 20, which allows customers to personalize the company’s lineup of bottles, tumblers, and barware with exciting new touches like engraved text and monogrammed initials. The text option lets you choose between five fonts as well as a vertical or horizontal orientation, while the monogrammed option allows you to choose between three fonts, and adjust the scale size of your monogram. You can also choose to decorate your Stanley goodies with one of 10 pre-set graphics such as a cactus, butterfly, mountainous landscape, and more, and adjust the scale accordingly. Goodbye stickers, hello engraved customizations.

In case you need a refresher, the Stanley brand took over the FYP sometime in 2022 after the hype around Hydroflasks and VSCO girls started to settle down. TikTok seemed to gravitate towards the Quencher Tumbler the most, probably because it clocks in at 40 ounces, can hold up to 1.18 liters, and boasts a unique oversized design while still being able to fit in a cup holder. And while all fads must come to an end, it looks like the Stanley trend isn’t going anywhere. The hashtag #stanley has over 1.5 billion TikTok views as of June 27, while related tags like #stanleyquencher and #stanleycups have another 94.2 million and 52.3 million views, respectively. That’s a collective 1.6465 billion views, y’all.

The option is available for some of the most beloved Stanley products in a range of colors, including the IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler, Classic Legendary Bottle, Classic Legendary Camp Mug, and of course, the coveted Quencher Tumbler. The add-on costs an extra $10, and you can only choose one type of engraving for each product.

To add yours, all you have to do is select the “Customize” option when picking your Stanley online. You might want to pick out your newest Stanley cup ASAP, because it’s only a matter of time before the customization option goes viral on TikTok, too.