If you're on the hunt for more non-dairy coffee options, Starbucks has some great news for you. As part of the sustainability commitment the company made in January, Starbucks is introducing new Cold Brew drinks and a plant-based breakfast sandwich. You'll have some brand new options to add to your list of non-dairy must-haves — just in time for the summer.

Even with social distancing guidelines encouraged, about 95% of U.S. Starbucks stores are open and serving their customers. And now Starbucks customers can enjoy the new Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam and the Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam.

The Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam features the Starbucks Cold Brew topped with cinnamon, vanilla syrup, and almondmilk cold foam. The Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam contains Starbucks Cold Brew, a mocha sauce topping, cocoa powder, and almondmilk cold foam.

The drinks join a growing list of Starbucks non-dairy drinks for those with dietary restrictions or looking for a healthier alternative to milk products. Other recent non-dairy drink releases include the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink and the Iced Golden Ginger Drink.

For Starbucks customers in the Midwest and California — markets with oatmilk — the Cold Brew with Cinnamon Oatmilk Foam is available. This drink tops Starbucks Cold Brew with cinnamon, vanilla syrup, and oatmilk cold foam, rather than almondmilk cold foam.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Along with non-dairy drinks, Starbucks is also introduce its new Impossible Breakfast Sandwich. The sandwich, Starbucks' first plant-based breakfast sandwich in the U.S., contains 22 grams of protein and is made with Impossible Sausage, a cage-free fried egg, aged cheddar cheese, and an artisanal ciabatta bread.

Though you may not be able to enjoy your Starbucks drinks while dining in at a location due to the coronavirus pandemic, the coffee chain company is making it so you can enjoy your favorites right from home.

You can use the Starbucks App to find stores near you and ways to order online and use contactless payment. Plus, if you're a new app user and you join Starbucks Rewards, you'll be given a free drink after your first transaction.

And with Starbucks Delivers, you can place your coffee order through Uber Eats and have it delivered right through your door. The delivery platform is offering a $0 delivery fee at the moment, so you can have your coffee delivered to you for even less.