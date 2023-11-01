There’s a lot of debate about when the holidays officially begin — and when it’s finally acceptable to put on your favorite wintery albums — but coffee fans know that the true marker of the season is the return of Starbucks’ iconic red cups and festive goodies. Well, get ready to start decking the halls, because the coffee giant just announced its holiday 2023 menu is coming to stores so soon.

Along with a special Oleato drink that’s only available at select locations, there’s also a new gingerbread-flavored sip that gives all of the classic offerings a run for their money. I got to preview the new drinks ahead of their release, and the lineup is sure to fill you with cheer all season long.

The holiday menu, which launches in stores on Nov. 2, features all of your returning faves, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulèe Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. Meanwhile, the seasonal newcomer, the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, features a combination of warm gingerbread notes, chai spices, and creamy oat milk. Despite its name, the drink is available hot or iced. It’s basically a wintery version of the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte from the fall menu.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Also, the new Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte will be available at Starbucks locations that serve Oleato coffees. Made with Starbucks’ Blonde espresso, this unique bev combines notes of gingerbread and steamed oat milk and is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil. The drink is topped off with a dusting of gingerbread and citrus flavors for a perfect balance of sweet and spiced.

You can also grab a delicious holiday-inspired treat on your next coffee run, including the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

Courtesy of Starbucks

There’s only so much time you can get your hands on your fave holiday sips, so if you’re hesitant to stray away from your usual order, this review breaks down everything you need to know about the new offerings.

‘Tis The Season For Gingerbread Chai

Courtesy of Starbucks

If the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte has been your go-to drink since its launch earlier this year, then you’ll love the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai.

The first thing that grabbed my attention was the inviting scent of gingerbread. It’s strong but comforting, and it’s sure to keep you cozy all season long, even if you order it iced. Speaking of the festive flavor, the notes of gingerbread definitely cut through the most in this sip, but I wasn’t mad about it.

The oat milk base gives the beverage a creamy texture and makes it taste like a gingerbread cookie that’s been dunked in an ice-cold glass of milk. With its combination of chai and gingerbread spices, you might expect this drink to have a slightly bitter flavor, but don’t be fooled — the holiday offering is purely sweet.

Gingerbread & Olive Oil, Anyone?

Courtesy of Starbucks

As an olive oil sip with a seasonal twist, the Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte is just as toasty as it sounds.

Though the olive oil takes a backseat to the gingerbread at first, the flavor really comes through in the aftertaste. The blend of oat milk and olive oil gives this drink an extra smooth texture that is truly one of a kind, and ordering it as a hot drink will surely have you fighting the urge to cuddle up on the couch and watch holiday movies all day.

The sip balances its unique mix of sweet and savory flavors well, so if you’re looking for a mild alternative to the Gingerbread Chai, you’ll want to find the nearest Starbucks that serves Oleato ASAP.

When Do Red Cups Return To Starbucks?

The coffee giant’s famous red cups will also be making their triumphant return on Nov. 2, this time in four new eye-catching patterns: Party Plaid, Peppermint Swirl, Ribbon Spool, and Bauble Wrap. Plus, your cold cup will be getting a major makeover as well, thanks to a new playful bauble and sparkle design.