Everyone knows it’s not fall until Starbucks says so. Well, get ready to break out your collection of cozy sweaters a little early, because the coffee chain officially kicked off the season with the launch of its long-awaited fall 2023 menu on Aug. 23. And because this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the limited-time menu features a mix of old faves and new offerings. I got to preview the new drinks ahead of their release, and the seasonal sips are about the make your chilly morning Starbucks runs a lot toastier.

Along with the PSL, the fall menu, which launches in stores nationwide on Aug. 24, includes a number of returning classics, like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. There are also two new additions coming to the menu: the Iced Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. The Iced Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte features a unique mix of chai tea latte, spiced chai notes, pumpkin cream cold foam, and a pumpkin spice dusting on top. The Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso takes Starbucks’ Blonde Espresso, notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, and oat milk, and shakes them all up to create a flavorful cup of cold coffee. Rounding out the menu are tasty bakery items like the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, the Owl Cake Pop, and the new Baked Apple Croissant.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The exciting new sip lineup doesn’t end there. The brand is also bringing pumpkin to its Starbucks Reserve stores for the first time, so if you live near New York, Chicago, or Seattle, you can enjoy even more autumnal goodies, including a Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte, which combines Whiskey Barrel-Aged coffee, pumpkin spice sauce, and your choice of milk over ice, along with a topping of Starbucks Reserve Whiskey Barrel-Aged whipped cream and pumpkin spices. You can also grab a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, which infuses Starbucks Reserve’s signature Espresso Martini with notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove which is finished with pumpkin spiced whipped cream and a dusting of pumpkin pie spice. And of course, don’t forget to snag a PSL made with Starbucks Reserve espresso as well.

There’s only so much time you can get your hands on your fave seasonal drink, so if you’re hesitant to stray away from your usual order, this review breaks down everything you need to know about the new offerings.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte Review

If you love the pumpkin-y aroma of the PSL, you’ll love the spicy scent of this coffee-free offering. The pumpkin cream cold foam is the first flavor to come through and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew fans will be pleased to find the topping still tastes like a seasonal ice cream dupe in this new drink. The cold foam and chai flavors blend so well together, to the point where I wasn’t sure where the foam ended and the drink began. If you’re not a fan of sweet sips, though, you might want to steer clear. But if you’re a pumpkin stan through and through, this drink is sure to remind you of your favorite autumnal dessert.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Review

Blonde espresso lovers, this one is for you. The light roast coffee goes down so smoothly and the combo of oat milk and ice makes the drink even more refreshing. The sip radiates a delicious apple crisp scent that’ll have you nostalgic for Thanksgiving at Grandma’s. If you’re looking for a drink that also doubles as a dessert, you should know the blonde espresso is definitely the dominant flavor here, but the apple and cinnamon flavors still manage to break through.

Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte Review

Even if you’re not a big whiskey fan, don’t be so quick to write off this Reserve exclusive, because the espresso and pumpkin spice sauce definitely take charge in this drink. That being said, the whiskey flavor is still present in the coffee (not so much in the whipped cream), but the smoky taste complements the spices very nicely.

Starbucks Reserve Iced Pumpkin Spice Martini Review

Next time you can’t get a table at your fave martini bar in town, just pop on over to your local Starbucks Reserve for a seasonal take on the fan favorite. A strong pumpkin scent wafts from the drink, courtesy of the pumpkin spice whipped topping. The familiar taste of espresso hits the tongue first, followed by the bitter vodka aftertaste. If you take a big enough sip, the mix of spice, espresso, and vodka might burn a little on the way down. Otherwise, the Reserve offering is actually fairly sweet considering the powerful mix of ingredients.