If you follow a plant-based diet, it can sometimes make getting your morning cup of coffee a little more difficult. But Starbucks is here to help make your mornings a little easier going forward. The Starbucks brand just introduced two new non-dairy coffee creamers that will be joining their line of creamers.

Based on some customer-favorite drinks, Starbucks' new non-dairy creamers are combinations of both almond milk and oat milk. And the two new creamers are: Caramel Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer and Hazelnut Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer.

The Caramel Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer is inspired by the Starbucks Caramel Macchiato. It's made with caramel mixed with vanilla flavor and is meant to pair well with Starbucks coffee. On the flip side, the Hazelnut Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer is based off the Starbucks Hazelnut Latte and made with different hazelnut flavors.

These two non-dairy creamers join Starbucks' already existing dairy flavors, including their Caramel Flavored Creamer, White Chocolate Flavored Creamer, Toffeenut Flavored Creamer, and Cinnamon Dolce Flavored Creamer.

There's no word yet as to exactly when these non-dairy creamers will hit store shelves, but so far we know that they will be sold in the refrigerated dairy aisle of grocery stores across the U.S. starting sometime in August. However, it is worth noting that some people are already spotting them in stores!

Starbucks

While these are the first non-dairy creamers Starbucks has added to its at-home menu, the coffee chain has been consistently adding to its plant-based menu for a while now. From new non-Dairy Starbucks drinks to the introduction of plant-based breakfast sandwiches, Starbucks is expanding its menu to better meet the dietary needs and preferences of more of its customers.