The coffee drinkers of the world have different tastebuds, dietary needs, and restrictions — and they all deserve to have their morning cup of joe the way they like it. On Jan. 7, Starbucks released two new non-dairy drinks called the Almondmilk Honey Flat White and Coconutmilk Latte to make sure that happens. And better yet, now you'll be able to find them on the permanent menu.

According to Starbucks, the Almondmilk Honey Flat White uses ristretto shots of the Blonde Espresso mixed with steamed almond milk and a drop of honey. Ristretto shots are essentially concentrated espresso shots that take on a sweeter flavor than traditional shots, which are pulled for a longer time. The Coconutmilk Latte, on the other hand, uses shots of the Blonde Espresso with steamed coconut milk mixed with Cascara sugar. Cascara is the fruit of the coffee cherry that oftentimes contributes a slightly sweet flavor. In fact, Starbucks even served a Cascara Latte for a limited time in 2017.

With different plays on these two types of non-dairy milk, people who are cutting down on dairy or have eliminated dairy completely from their diets will be able to enjoy a variety of espresso drinks without having to sacrifice flavor or substitute any ingredients.

The Almondmilk Honey Flat White and Coconutmilk Latte aren't the only non-dairy additions making a special appearance on Starbucks menus, though. If you're living in or visiting the Midwest, you might have the chance to taste the new Oatmilk Honey Latte that will be made available to about 1,300 stories in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. The Oatmilk Honey Latte, similar to the other two drinks, uses a shot of Blonde Espresso, steamed oatmilk, and a hint of honey. Then, it's finished off with a Toasted Honey topping.

Starbucks has more than 87,000 different drink options available either through pre-created menu items or customer-customized specialties, according to its official site. If you have dietary restrictions, the company suggests checking out its website to see exactly what's in each drink before ordering. And remember, you can always swap out regular milk for non-dairy milk in just about any drink.

Non-dairy drinkers can also use flavored syrups to pump up their drinks, Starbucks notes, as none of the syrups contain animal products. However, items like whipped cream, java chips, protein powder, and caramel sauce (which is different than caramel syrup) do contain dairy. Starbucks also proposes steering clear of anything made with Pumpkin Spice Sauce, White Mocha Sauce, and Caramel Brulée Sauce, as they are all made with dairy products as well.

You shouldn't have to have a love-hate relationship with picking out your morning coffee, especially because of dietary restrictions. And if you do have special dietary needs, Starbucks just gave you a few more options to choose from.