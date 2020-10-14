‘Tis the season to start thinking about the holiday season. Starbucks just announced its at-home holiday line-up including a brand new bottled Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino. The holidays start whenever Starbucks says and Starbucks says “NOW!”

If you’re a fan of the Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino, you’ll be happy to know that you won’t have to brave the drive-thru line to enjoy your beloved beverage. Like its bottled beverage brethren, this Peppermint Mocha Starbucks Frappuccino is everything you love about the in-store Frapp but as a ready-to-drink version from the grocery store. It’s a creamy combination of peppermint and chocolate, making it the ultimate holiday beverage. Peppermint Mocha is the PSL of the holiday season and I will not be taking any questions on the matter at this time.

Starting today, you’ll be able to pick up a Peppermint Mocha Frappucino at most major grocery stores. No need to wait until the weather gets colder and your cabin fever gets warmer. You’ll be able to get your Peppermint Mocha Frapp fix before Halloween even hits.

Each 13.7-ounce bottle retails for $3.09, which is about a $1.50 less than you’d pay in-stores, making it ideal to stock up on for the season.

Starbucks

There's a good chance you're not drinking your bottled Frappuccinos the best way. Among the Starbucks hacks from TikTok is the secret to an even better ready-to-drink Frapp: stick your ready-to-drink Frappuccino in the freezer. You heard me. If you don't immediately down your bottled Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino, put it in the fridge for a few hours when you get home. Then, take it out, shake it up a little, and voila! A Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino that more closely resembles the consistency of an in-store Starbucks Frapp.

Starbucks grocery products are getting a Peppermint Mocha major overhaul this year. In addition to the ready-to-drink single-serving bottles, you'll be able to get everything from Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso to Peppermint Mocha K-Cups to VIA Instant Peppermint Mocha Lattes. Basically, you'll be able to Peppermint Mocha yourself silly all season long.