13 Hacks For New Starbucks Drinks That TikTok Swears By

Among the things the internet loves most are life hacks and Starbucks. Thus, it was only a matter of time before Starbucks hacks going viral on TikTok started taking over the internet at large. If you're looking to switch up your drink order, let the dancing teens be your guide.
There are a couple of popular money-saving Starbucks "tips" that make the rounds anytime you say "Starbucks hacks." These typically involve workarounds to ordering a popular drink without actually ordering the drink. For example, you can get an iced latte by asking for a shot of espresso on ice and then adding the milk yourself. If you're planning on taking your iced espresso home to add your milk of choice, more power to you! However, if you're planning on doing that in-store, that is among the things many baristas would prefer you didn't do, especially baristas at smaller, locally-owned cafes. In addition to costing them money, these pseudo-hacks are costing your barista's their time.
Also, lest you forget: your baristas are actual people! With feelings! And lives! And maybe TikTok accounts! Ask nicely. Be patient. Tip generously. Or you may find yourself on Bad Starbucks Customer TikTok.
Here are 13 TikTok-inspired hacks, from drink dupes to inventive Frappuccinos, to try out the next time you hit the Starbucks drive-thru.