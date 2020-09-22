13 Hacks For New Starbucks Drinks That TikTok Swears By

Among the things the internet loves most are life hacks and Starbucks. Thus, it was only a matter of time before Starbucks hacks going viral on TikTok started taking over the internet at large. If you're looking to switch up your drink order, let the dancing teens be your guide.

There are a couple of popular money-saving Starbucks "tips" that make the rounds anytime you say "Starbucks hacks." These typically involve workarounds to ordering a popular drink without actually ordering the drink. For example, you can get an iced latte by asking for a shot of espresso on ice and then adding the milk yourself. If you're planning on taking your iced espresso home to add your milk of choice, more power to you! However, if you're planning on doing that in-store, that is among the things many baristas would prefer you didn't do, especially baristas at smaller, locally-owned cafes. In addition to costing them money, these pseudo-hacks are costing your barista's their time.

Also, lest you forget: your baristas are actual people! With feelings! And lives! And maybe TikTok accounts! Ask nicely. Be patient. Tip generously. Or you may find yourself on Bad Starbucks Customer TikTok.

Here are 13 TikTok-inspired hacks, from drink dupes to inventive Frappuccinos, to try out the next time you hit the Starbucks drive-thru.

1 Freeze Your Ready-to-Drink Frappuccinos If you're not planning to sip on it right away, sitck your ready-to-drink Frappuccino in the freezer for a few hours. When you take it out, shake it up a bit and you'll have a drink more closely resembling the consistency of an actual Starbucks Frappuccino.

2 Order A Skittles Frappuccino Starbucks barista Maya (@starbucksrecipeswithm) shares some of their favorite "secret menu" drink. Among them is the Skittles Frappuccino. To order ask for a Strawberries & Creme Frappuccino with a couple pumps of vanilla syrup and a pump of raspberry syrup.

3 Winnie The Pooh-themed Frappuccino If you're looking for Starbucks tips, tricks, and tasty concoctions, you'll want to follow Ryan Gawlkin (@coffeefanatics) on TikTok. One such concoction is the Pooh bear Frappuccino. To order, ask for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino, with honey, cinnamon powder, a pump of cinnamon dolce syrup, and a caramel drizzle.

4 Make A Pink Drink At Home A DIY Pink Drink is likely just a grocery trip away. Once you stock up on your Very Berry Hibiscus powder, Tazo's Passion Tea concentrate, strawberries, and coconut milk, check out this TikTok tutorial for the proper measurements.

5 Tutti Frutti Jelly Bean Frapp Shutterstock Never underestimate the TikTok comments section. This Tutti Frutti Frapp comes from a comment that suggests ordering a Vanilla Bean Frappucino and adding a pump of raspberry syrup.

6 Graham Cracker Cold Brew The Graham Cracker Cold Brew is the ultimate end-of-summer drink. To try it out, ask for a cinnamon almond cold brew with two pumps of mocha sauce and a pump of caramel sauce.

7 The Charli Jacopo Raule/WireImage/Getty Images Inspired by TikTok dancer Charli D’Amelio’s drink order at Dunkin’, this Starbucks off-menu drink is fairly simple. Get a venti cold brew with three pumps of caramel and whole milk. Renegade dance not included.

8 Make a Chocolate Chip Frappuccino At Home Chances are you have all the ingredients to make a Double Chocolate Chip Frapp at home. To a blender, add ice, milk, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup, vanilla, and sugar. Once blended, pour it into a glass with chocolate syrup, top with whipped cream, and voila! A Frappucino at home.

9 Try The Starbucks “TikTok Drink” Starbucks There are disagreements about what is the definitive TikTok drink. While there isn't an official drink for the video app, one of the more popular TikTok Starbucks Drinks is a pastel pink drink made with a Venti Strawberry Acai Refresher, three scoops of strawberries, three scoops of blackberries, and a scoop of ice.

10 Violet Drink With Cold Foam If you're in the mood for something aesthetically pleasing, the Violet Drink with cold foam is where it's at. It's as simple as ordering a violet drink and asking for sweet cream cold foam on top.

11 Guava Passionfruit Smoothie If you're in the mood for something fruity, you'll want to give this Guava Passionfruit Smoothie a try. Just order a Guava Passion Fruit Drink, ask for a scoop of each of berries and dragon fruit, and blend.

12 Blended Berry Lemonade Want a drink that tastes like summertime? Get a Blended Lemonade. Order a Strawberry Acai Lemonade with three scoops each of berries, dragon fruit, and strawberries and blend.

13 Apple Pie Frapp The Apple Pie Frappuccino is a dessert you can drink. Ask for a Creme Frappuccino with two pumps each of cinnamon dolce syrup and caramel, add heavy cream and apple juice, and blend. As with actual apple pie, whipped cream is not optional.

If you’re really out of ideas, have Instagram pick your Starbucks drink using their filter. Or have your barista surprise you with a drink order, provided they don’t have a long line of customers waiting.