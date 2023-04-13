You Can Buy Bottles Of The Starbucks Pink Drink & Nothing Will Ever Be The Same

Spring has officially sprung, which means it’s time to take a walk through the cherry blossoms before they’re gone. To make your stroll even more ‘Gram-worthy, you can always grab a Pink Drink from Starbucks — or enjoy the drink straight from the grocery store. That’s right: the beloved menu item is finally available in ready-to-drink (RTD) form, and it’s here just in time for all your festive activities this season.

If you thought the Pink Drink couldn’t get any better, now you only have to make the trek to your local grocery store to satisfy your craving. Starbucks announced that a bottled version of the fan-favorite Pink Drink Refresher would be added to the brand’s growing list of RTD options on April 5, along with the equally sweet and summery Paradise Drink.

Just like the OG sip, the RTD Pink Drink contains a mix of fruit juice, coconut milk, and strawberry and açaí flavors, only this time it comes in a vibrant pink 14-ounce bottle with a resealable cap for easy transportation and storage. Similarly, the RTD Paradise Drink boasts a blend of coconut milk, fruit juice, and pineapple and passionfruit flavors. And if that weren’t refreshing enough, both options are non-dairy, too. Catch me poolside with one drink in each hand all season long.

According to the press release, the beverages are expected to hit shelves in supermarkets, convenience stores, and gas stations nationwide starting this month, so you might want to make some room in your fridge now just to be safe. Both the Pink Drink and the Paradise Drink RTD options have a suggested retail price of $3.67, though prices may vary by retailer.

The RTD Pink Drink is already available on the Target website, so if you can’t wait to get your hands on the beverage, there are only a few clicks standing between you and your new favorite drink of the summer.

The Refresher duo joins Starbucks’ lineup of RTD options alongside other popular selections like the Frappuccino collection and the Nitro Cold Brew. Though the flavors might not be as seasonally favorable as the Pink and Paradise Drinks, the brand also announced two new RTD Frappuccino Mini chilled coffee flavors. Choose between Caramel and White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccinos, as well as a Doubleshot Energy Drink in Caramel, and two RTD Espresso Americanos in the Black Unsweet and Milk & Sugar varieties.