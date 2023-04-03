While getting rid of clutter and deep-cleaning your apartment is an A+ way to welcome warmer weather, your yearly spring refresh can also include a bit of spring shopping. The goal? To find a few fun things that’ll prep your mind, body, and home for a brand new season.

This time of year is all about changing up your routine, after all. In the beauty realm, spring means swapping thick lotions for lightweight SPFs, knit beanies for coconut-scented hairspray and beach waves, and heavy winter perfumes for something a little sweeter.

The extra sun and daylight can also put you in the mood to up your wellness game, whether that means trying a new workout or finding a way to make meditation (finally) work for you. Even though you’ll be hitting up parks and sidewalk cafes — versus snuggled at home — it always feels right to update your apartment, too. Think bright mirrors, breezy sheets, and lots (and lots) of plants.

If you’re ready to shop, Bustle’s editors have got your back with a roundup of spring’s best and buzziest products, from lush beauty finds and wellness gadgets to tech-y wearables and cute home essentials to put the finishing touch on your spring cleaning. Consider this your go-to shopping guide for spring 2023.

Put away the puffer coats and combat boots, because it’s time to whip out your lighter layers — and your miniskirts, mules, and neon bags. To lighten up your wardrobe, take a peek at some of this season’s hottest buys... all of which will earn you best-dressed status.

Statement Sandals

Consider this the 2023 version of Lizzie McGuire’s famous cartoon sandals. In a pretty shade of kumquat orange (one of spring’s biggest trends, BTW), these little beauties offer a refreshing punch of color — a springtime wardrobe necessity.

A Purse That Pops

Allow us to introduce your new favorite work bag. Caraa’s 4.9-star design offers the nostalgic look of the shoulder bag with the spaciousness of your most functional tote. In addition to the bright, spring-appropriate color options, the Fractus also boasts a water-resistant exterior and lining. This bag will remain fabulous, coffee spills be damned.

Fashion-y Shades

Wear these if you’re down to get compliments all day long. Often, sunglasses can feel boring due to limited style designs, but the funky, bubble style of this pair makes them feel modern and unique. And did we mention the coral-and-lime colorway? Beyond.

The Perfect Maxi Skirt

The maxi skirt has recently come back in style, and if you’re on the hunt for the perfect black-washed pair, Free People just served it up on a silver platter. The silhouette is so wearable you can style it with everything you own.

A Spicy Little Dress

Usually only found in swimwear, this texture looks just as stylish on a skirt or minidress like this one. The fabric is ultra-thick, so it feels comfortably compressed, even providing a sculpted look without shapewear.

Go-With-Everything Hoops

There’s a major gap in your jewelry box and you probably don’t even know it. Category is: wooden hoops. The earthy style serves as an unexpected yet chic way to compliment all-neutral ensembles that need something softer than traditional gold.

Usher in a new season with some of spring’s most coveted beauty essentials. They’re all about easy, breezy texture-enhancing hairsprays, sunscreens that are truly undetectable on every skin tone, lightweight serums to get your complexion out of hibernation mode, and more.

The Skin-Smoothing Serum

You can stop hunting for a potent retinoid product that won’t cause drama on your skin, because e.l.f. has concocted the perfect one. It contains the one-two punch of 1% granactive retinoid (a stable, less irritating form of vitamin A) and antioxidants, both of which go to work on strengthening, brightening, and smoothing the skin. You also can’t beat the price for such a complexion-boosting cocktail.

A Set Of Manicure Must-Haves

Nail art novices will love this trio of nail polish markers. From micro French manicures to minimalist swirls, the hot mani trends that you’re seeing all over your social feeds will be an absolute breeze to recreate.

The Texture-Enhancing Essential

New from Function of Beauty, this Super Shape Curl Cream for curly hair will enhance your hair's natural texture, resulting in an effortless-looking style with a flexible hold and a no-crunch feel. And just like all of their styling products, it's formulated with tara pod extract and sunflower sprout extract to defend against heat, urban pollution, UV stress, and color fading.

The Lightweight Retinol Alternative

If you’re looking for a retinol alternative, Tatcha’s newest serum does the job with its mix of sea fennel and silk protein that smooths fine lines and boosts hydration. Lightweight and gentle enough for everyday use, it’s also an all-star when it comes to soothing redness.

A Sweet Springtime Scent

This bright floral fragrance combines creamy vanilla (a sweet note that’s totally seeing a resurgence right now), warm coconut milk, and soft tuberose. One spritz will envelop you in a delicate mist that’s reminiscent of a sunshine-filled day spent on the beach.

The Multitasking SPF

A new brand in the Target beauty aisle, Unsun Cosmetics is an inclusive mineral-based sunscreen brand that gives you UVA/UVB Broad Spectrum SPF 30 protection — all while delivering a subtle tint and no white cast.

Goodbye to fleece blankets and space heaters; hello to modern, fresh decor in crisp whites, vibrant hues, and natural woods. Florals — a groundbreaking choice for spring, we know — lend a perennially pretty touch, too. You'd think that after a long winter, you'd want to soak up plenty of sunshine outdoors, but when your home looks this cute, staying in is a bona fide treat. These joy-inducing picks will brighten up your space.

Gorgeous, Gorgeous Glassware

How stunning are these handblown beauties? Available in seven colorways, each piece is unique with its own slight variations. These are at the very top of my wish list.

A Statement Mirror

This wall mirror blends ’70s vibes with rustic glamour for one utterly cool look. The warm wood is on-trend for this season but classic enough to have staying power, too. How cool is that wavy, live-edge frame?

A Chic Olive Oil Bottle

Handcrafted by Tunisian ceramicists, this bottle is 100% cute enough to leave out on your countertop. The round shape and warm white stoneware feel very 2023 (harsh lines and cool tones are so last year).

Breezy Bedding

It's an open secret that Cozy Earth makes some of the most luxe bedding around. These linen sheets come in five chic colors and will keep you cool all spring and summer long. Snag them now while they're 55% off — just don't blame me when you're tempted to hit snooze a few too many times.

A Sunny Bath Mat

The quickest way to freshen up your bathroom is to swap your grody old bath mat for a new one. This colorful floral option is machine-washable, quick-drying, and attaches to a non-slip pad. Whether your style leans more groovy or cottagecore, this botanical design serves up the perfect pop of print.

Calling All Garden Girlies

You don't need a green thumb to grow something beautiful. This grow kit comes with an immersion hydroponic setup designed to coax zinnias, daisies, or morning glories out of the soil. Literally the only thing you need to do is add water — it's basically foolproof.

FYI, spring cleaning should extend into your tech accessories, too. Take this as your opportunity to clean up the apps on your smartphone (and download any new ones you’ve been eyeing) and look into any devices that can make your daily routines easier.

A Smartphone-Compatible Teeth Whitener

You’re likely already scrolling through your phone for 10 minutes before you hit the pillow, so you might as well make that part of your nighttime routine a little more productive. With this LED Whitening Kit, you can give yourself some extra TLC using the smartphone-compatible LED mouthpiece. The light amplifies the results of the whitening formula, and can easily click into your phone’s charging port for use. It will beep at the 10-minute mark so you know when to remove it and even comes with a storage case so you can bring it with you on vacation.

An Alarm Clock To Improve Your Mornings

Waking up isn’t an easy feat even for the earliest of risers, but the Hatch Restore 2 lends a hand in helping users form morning habits that work for them. The Sunrise Alarm feature allows you to choose a lighting setting that can play for just five minutes up to a full hour before your alarm sounds so your body feels like it’s waking up to the natural sunrise even if it’s still dark outside. Choose from mellow alarm sound options that will allow you to wake up calmer and without the harsh tones of traditional alarm clocks. As a bonus? It has a low-key look so it won’t ruin your bedroom’s aesthetic.

A Durable & Fast Charging Cable

Chances are you’ve had to repurchase a phone charger cable at some point because yours started falling apart. Luckily, OtterBox makes ultra-durable options that are reinforced with an outer layer of nylon to help combat tangles, rips, and kinks that might happen to a typical charging cable. It’s also over 6 feet long so you can reach it from the couch, bed, or table no matter where you plug it in, and it comes with a magnetic mounting sticker in case you want it to easily prop up on your desk or nightstand.

A Film Camera-Inspired Preset App

Whenever you feel Instagram envy because someone’s photos look so well edited they may as well have been taken on a film camera, there’s a good possibility it was edited on the Tezza app. Influencer Tezza Barton is the mastermind behind the popular app and one look at her Instagram feed proves why she knows exactly what she’s doing. Simply put, it’s a vibe. You can download the app for free but it’s $3.99 per month for photo editing and $5.99 monthly for the additional video editing options.

This It Girl-Approved Protective Case

If you were on 2014 Tumblr, you know Orion Carloto. If you weren’t, all you need to know is that she’s one of the coolest girls on the internet and has been for quite some time. That being said, channeling your inner online it girl is so easy with her phone case collaboration on Casetify. It says “Put down that phone of yours and love me the way you used to,” which, sure, is a little bit ~sentimental~ but the disco ball and retro look make it a subtle statement piece you can add to your device. Bonus points because it’s compatible with Apple’s MagSafe charging pads, too.

A Sleek, In-Depth Sleep Tracker

Over the last few years, wearable technology has been having a serious moment. There are plenty of options to choose from but if tracking your sleep stats is your main priority, WHOOP might be the best option for you. Choose between an $89 three-month trial, a $239 annual membership, or a $399 two-year membership. Each includes a lifetime warranty and access to the app’s performance reports and coaching features.

Whether you’re looking to streamline your morning routine, your at-home workouts, or your self-care rituals, this season’s wellness finds have got you covered. Behold, the kits, gadgets, and gear that’ll help you treat yourself right.

A Make-Your-Own Matcha Kit

Tired of constantly going to a cafe for pricy iced matcha lattes? Make your own at home with this matcha kit. It comes with freshly-ground matcha tea from Uji, Japan, which is jam-packed with antioxidants and amino acids to wake you up and help you focus — without all the jitters from espresso or iced coffees. The kit includes a traditional bamboo whisk and enough matcha to whip up 15 lattes. All you need to add is warm water or your choice of milk and your fave mug.

A Cute Biofeedback Orb To Help You Meditate

If you’ve always wanted to meditate but struggle to turn it into a daily practice, try using the Reflect Orb. This biofeedback ball analyzes your body’s physiological signals as you hold it and then sends them to an app where it tracks your stages of calm throughout the week. The orb also lights up in real time to show when you’re starting to relax. The goal? To train your brain so you recognize when you’re tense, calm, or relaxed.

A Pair Of Circulation-Boosting Socks

Slip on a pair of compression socks to relieve pain after a workout or to prevent swelling when sitting or standing for long periods of time — ahem, like when you’re working from home. The graduated compression that’s built into the sock helps prevent swelling by promoting good circulation. (In other words, it pushes your blood back up toward your head.) And this pair happens to be extra cute for spring.

A Muscle-Soothing Lotion Duo

Will Perform, a topical performance line by Serena Williams, is designed to help your muscles recover after tough workouts so you can keep on moving. Apply Will Relieve, made with lidocaine and arnica, whenever cramps set in, and then smooth on Will Rest before bed. The lavender and geranium aromatherapy in the latter is meant to remind you that it’s good to take a break (and get some much-needed sleep) while Epsom salts melt into your muscles for pain relief.

High-Performance Running Sneakers

Slip on a pair of these neon runners to up your performance during your runs. They’re made with ultra-responsive, high-performance foam that practically propels you down the street, plus a synthetic mesh upper that hugs your feet and keeps them cool. The fun colors are just an added bonus.

A Packable Jacket For Outdoor Workouts

This running jacket is what pastel dreams are made of. Besides having an adorably chic ombre design, though, it’s uber-functional — you can literally fold it and store it in the tiny arm-sized fanny pack that comes with it. Sold.