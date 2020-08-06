If you felt something, that was just the awakening of our collective autumnal spirit. As of this week, Starbucks fall grocery items are officially back in stores. Some are new goodies! Some are old favorites! All are the excuse you are looking for to start pumpkin spicing the heck out of yourself.

Let’s start with the inevitable next question: when are Pumpkin Spice Lattes coming back to Starbucks? After much pumpkin spice speculation, rumors are buzzing that the Pumpkin Spice Latee will return on August 28. Mark your calendars. Put on your masks. If there’s anything that can outlast the pandemic, it’s our love for pumpkin spice.

Until then, you’ll have more than a few grocery store goodies to keep your pumpkin spice cravings at bay, including three brand new offerings: Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee K-Cups, Roast & Ground Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee, and Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Creamer.

The Maple Pecan coffee is a light roast, boasting notes of toasty pecan among slightly sweet maple. The Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Creamer is... well, exactly what it sounds like. Combining cocoa and sweet caramel flavors, the creamer is a perfect combination of sweet with a hint of salty for your favorite cup of coffee. Don’t tell pumpkin spice but Caramel and Maple Pecan are both valid competitors for the title of Most Autumnal Flavor.

Starbucks

Alongside these new fall products, you’ll find more than a few of your old favorites. Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee K-Cups, Roast & Ground Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Flavored Latte, and ready-to-drink Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Flavored Latte have all come back to ring in the much-anticipated cooler weather.

Even if you aren’t a fan of coffee, you can still partake in the fall flavor festivities. Starbucks is launching new flavors of Teavana Tea Sachets: Spiced Apple Cider and Lemon Ginger Bliss. The Apple Cider tea combines flavors of apple, cinnamon, clove spices with South African rooibos for what is essentially autumn in a cup. If you’re more a fan of ginger and citrus, the Lemon Ginger Bliss is just that alongside subtle notes of strawberry. Each 12-count container costs $5.99 and, like the rest of the fall collection, is available in stores now.

Already far too pumpkin spiced out? Fear not as Starbucks is also bringing back their Fall Blend Coffee in K-Cup and bags. Each 11-oz. bag of coffee for all flavors, new and old, costs $9.99. K-Cups are $9.99 for a 10-count box, $19.99 for a 22-count box. Both the Pumpkin Spice Latte creamer and the Salted Caramel Mocha creamer come in a 28-fl oz. bottle for $4.99.

You can find all of the Starbucks fall collection in most major grocery stores. And you’ll want to stock up. As per usual, these seasonal flavors will only stick around for a limited time.