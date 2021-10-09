45 Stylish Things Under $35 That Could Totally Pass For Designer Pieces

As tempting as the seasonal collections are, it’s not always doable to indulge in a new capsule of prêt-à-porter every few months. Fortunately, it’s become easier than ever to find affordable versions of designer items that have a similar luxe look without breaking the bank — especially on Amazon, where you’ll frequently find blogger favorites backed by thousands of rave reviews. After all, it’s not a bargain if you can’t get more than a few wears out of it — but this roundup of fashion finds promise to outlast the season while looking decidedly of the moment.

You’ll find inspiration from the runway in mini crossbody bags, high-top sock sneakers, and sweater vests along with the satin slip skirts, chunky slide sandals, and distressed sweaters that have been scrolling across your feed thanks to fashion influencers. You’ll also notice lots of classic pieces that look expensive, like luxe satin camisoles, elegant blouses, and a great wrap dress in the spirit of Diane von Furstenberg. Accessories including leather backpacks, statement sunglasses, and wide-brimmed wool hats are all elevated versions of the bag, shades, and cap you’re reaching for anyway — and if you’re not sure where to start, accessories can be rotated across outfits and are a great place to begin.

From seasonal trends to timeless classics, nobody will believe you snagged these stylish pieces on Amazon.

1 These Cropped Trousers That Look Custom-Fit Alfred Dunner Plus Size Modern Fit Stretch Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon These comfortable dress pants might as well be channeling Aritzia: they’re polished, but not too fussy for a pair of white sneakers and can actually accommodate movement. (Translation: you’re probably going to live in them.) They’re cut like crisp suiting with welt pockets and freshly-pressed creases on each breezy cropped leg, but their pull-on fit couldn’t be easier. A wide, flat covered elastic waistband and soft stretch rayon twill combine to make them superbly cozy. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 16 — 24

2 This Prairie-Chic Blouse With Smocked Lantern Sleeves Lark & Ro Smocked Georgette Long Sleeve Top Amazon $33 See On Amazon Elegantly on-trend, this smocked blouse has the kind of refined design details you wouldn’t expect on an Amazon bargain. The high neckline and smocked sleeves are accented with a frill of delicate ruffles, and there’s a hook and eye at the throat so you can wear the collar open and show off a necklace. “I typically wear this in the office, but it could easily be a date night or brunching blouse,” one shopper wrote — wear it with everything from cutoffs to a pencil skirt. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 0 — 16

3 A 100% Cotton Flannel Shirt In Rich Plaids Amazon Essentials Lightweight Plaid Flannel Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon The Amazon Essentials plaid flannel shirt is every inch a rugged classic, and exactly as well-made as a more expensive flannel I used to own. The 100% cotton flannel is thick and soft with a tailored cut — the plaid even lines up across the chest, which is a detail that’s often overlooked. Slip it under a blazer for a cozy business casual look or style it as a shacket with leggings and a tee on your off days: anywhere you want a bit of classic seasonal pattern. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 This Broomstick Skirt In A Hippie-Chic Scarf Print Floerns Elastic Waist Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Leopard prints and florals are also options, but this pleated midi skirt looks especially rich in an abstract brocade-inspired paisley. The lightweight polyester packs well, according to reviewers, and travels almost wrinkle-free. (That said, don’t sleep on the velvet, either.) Style it like the model with a moto jacket and tee, or dress it up for a dinner out with a bodysuit and strappy heels. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 This Of-The-Moment Drawstring Top Artfish Ruched Crop Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Adjustable ruched dresses have already trended consistently for a few seasons, and the crop top version is proving to be just as much of an influencer favorite. Dial the length up or down thanks to a pair of delicate drawstrings at the ribcage, which essentially nets you two completely different tops in one. This particular pick comes in a good selection of colorways both muted and bright in a sporty racerback that’s soft and tacticle in a polyester ribbed knit, with over 1,000 shoppers awarding it 4.3 stars overall. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

6 The Double O-Ring Belts You’ve Been Seeing *Everywhere* SANSTHS Faux Leather Double O-Ring Buckle Belt (2 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Amazon fashion fanatics have been raving about these chic belts for luxe logo style without the trademark. The supple faux leather can be had in suede, snakeskin, and leopard and comes in sets of two to three, all with a polished metal buckle that was made for a good French tuck. To ensure you can get a perfect fit whether it’s worn at the waist or the hips, each set includes a leather hole punch. With over 13,000 ratings, they have an impressive 4.6 star — that’s how good they are. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: S — XXXL

7 The Lingerie-Inspired Top With Over 6,000 Fan Ratings BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon The BLENCOT lace-trimmed tank top is a luxe-looking layering staple. It’s delicately pretty with eyelash lace peeking out from under a blazer or cardigan, and has wide bra-friendly straps if you want to dress it up to wear solo. It’s cut with extra room and plenty of length to cover leggings, but isn’t too baggy to tuck into a pair of jeans. “It's a great way to dress up a casual outfit,” as one fan pointed out. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 This Bodycon Dress With A Tulip Skirt BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon The ruched tulip skirt dress is a fashion blogger staple, with pricier versions consistently selling out elsewhere. This one by BTFBM, however, soon became a cult classic with nearly 8,000 Amazon ratings. The ruched sides and tulip skirt give it a dressy edge, while heathered jersey and a raw hem are effortlessly casual — dress it up for date night or wear with a denim jacket and sneakers. It’s fully lined and boasts a ton of stretch, too. “This damn dress is fantastic and I always get a ton if compliments. People are shocked when I tell them how much and where I got it,” one reviewer gushed. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 A Chic Athleisure Dress With Soft Fleece Lining Daily Ritual Tie-Front Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon In keeping with high-end workwear now being made for the comfort dressing age, this French terry midi dress is soft and versatile. It’s cut like a conservative sheath dress with a knee-grazing hem and a sash tie waist that gives it a bit of flirty flare for happy hour, but the fleecy French terry feels downright heavenly on the inside. More than one shopper called it “the perfect dress” as a result. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Luxurious Cardigan With Cascading Fringe CEASIKERY Tassel Hem Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a waterfall of fringe that races from shoulder to hem, this cardigan is dramatically cozy luxe. It snaps at the shoulder to create a drapey cowl neck, with an asymmetrical hem that looks especially nice over leggings or skinny jeans. The acrylic knit keeps you snug whether you’re hitting Park City or Park Avenue. “Overall this sweater looks very cute on, I’m comfortable wearing it, and it’s warm,” a reviewer commented. “If you’re looking for something different and a nice go to then this is for you.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 This Dress With Ruched Drawstrings On Each Side BTFBM Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon You’ve seen versions of this dress floating around Tik Tok, and the BTFBM ruched drawstring dress lets you score your own version of influencer style on a budget. It’s just as beloved as their other bestselling styles, with 4.3 stars from over 3,000 shoppers. The drawstring channels let you raise or lower the hemline from a demure kneecap length to the highest mini, and its poly ribbed knit is unexpectedly luxurious. “The material is so soft and it looks more expensive than it is. It's so worth the buy,” one fan praised. Wear it to the office under a blazer, then shorten the hem at EOD and you’re ready to meet for drinks. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 A Grunge-Chic Sweater That’s Artfully Torn Astylish V Neck Crop Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon This distressed sweater channels Free People’s vintage hippie style with a grunge-inspired edge (though several designers sell their own distressed knits). The longline crop has a gently oversized fit with a wide V-neck and drop shoulders, exaggerating its casual ease with a frayed fringe at the hem. It’s tagless so you can reverse it and wear the top with a high neck and open back, plus the acrylic yarn is soft and comfy. Get ready to wear it on repeat with jeans and leggings. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 A Quilted Envelope Clutch That Jumps From Day To Night ANT EXPEDITION Quilted Crossbody Bag Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether it’s YSL or Rebecca Minkhoff, designers love luxe quilted leather. This faux leather crossbody bag is embroidered in a sharp chevron and comes with two straps for quick costume changes. The adjustable nylon strap is practical and modern for everyday while the glossy chain is a dressed-up option by night, and it comes with a small matching pouch for your keys. It’s the right size for day to night, too, with room for multiple devices along with a wallet and glasses. Available colors: 5

14 A Fun Crochet Top That Could Pass For Resort Collection Saodimallsu Bell Sleeve Crochet Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon This crochet sweater is fabulously free-spirited and beachy-luxe. The retro knit and bell sleeves channel 70s jetset style while the drawstring front can cinch into a crop or be worn loose like a tunic. It comes in the sunniest palette of shades, too, including pastels and brights along with a few muted neutral, so you’ll likely find multiple wearable options to choose from. “It is sooooo cute. Even wearing it in the sun, it's not to hot and its breathable,” one reviewer noted. “I pair it with high top shorts and a crop top or sports bra...always get compliments.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 Some Marshmallow-Puff Slippers That Are Pure Self Care Parlovable Cross Band Plush Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Your feet will love sinking into these spa-like slippers at the beginning (or end) of a long day. They’re so plush that more than 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a whopping 4.6 stars overall, citing their maxxed-out comfort and indulgent style. A thick layer of memory foam is topped with deep faux fur and the fluffiest straps, but they’re well-built enough for trips outside with a waterproof rubber sole. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 10

16 A Graceful Wrap Sweater That’s Effortlessly Elegant KIRUNDO Wrap Knit Top Amazon $34 See On Amazon Classic as the wrap dress and comforting like a cardigan, this stylish sweater can be dressed up or down. “Perfect for a night out with friends or sexy enough for a date night,” as one reviewer commented. The lantern sleeves and sash tie waist skew refined, while the rest of it drapes long and loose over jeans or leggings. The viscose-based knit is thick yet silky and plenty warm, as shoppers repeatedly remarked, so it’ll keep you toastier than you’d expect. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 This Tiered Dress That Looks Like An Instagram Fairytale R.Vivimos Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Cottagecore meets romance in this confection of a nap dress, which multiple fans confessed to using for photoshoots. The low square smocked bodice and puff sleeves exude vintage nostalgia over a tiered skirt, and a sash tie bow in the back is sugar-sweet icing on the cake. The clip dot fabric adds another layer of lush texture in a breathable cotton blend, and the skirt is double-lined so you’re assured of opacity. Get it in the softest solid shades or a fun, carefree gingham. “So comfortable and looks amazing,” one shopper raved, adding it was “super stretchy on top so it could accommodate multiple sizes.” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 A Statement Sweater That Looks So Expensive HZSONNE Mock Neck Puff Sleeve Pullover Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This turtleneck sweater is downright sculptural. Its sleek funnel neck contrasts with pillowy mutton sleeves that taper to a snug wrist for a silhouette that’s bold and stylish with a whisper of Victorian propriety. The acrylic ribbed knit was dubbed a solid mid-weight by shoppers, who dubbed it perfect for winter and raved about the fashionable silhouette. “This sweater looks exactly like a boutique sweater I own but it's a fraction of the price,” one reviewer observed. “I love the light pink color and the fun sleeves. The material is thick and warm. Not sheer at all.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 A Printed Maxi Skirt That’s Wildly Versatile Year-Round Bluetime High Waisted Maxi Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get the look of Veronica Beard or GANNI in this leopard-print maxi skirt, which is an unexpectedly versatile item in any closet. Not a fan of leopard? Be sure to inspect their delicate floral options for a Reformation-worthy spin. Whatever your pattern cravings, they can be worn as a swimsuit cover-up in the summer months, then slipped over a turtleneck in the fall with a leather jacket and ankle boots — the light stretchy knit and drawstring waist ensure there are lots of comfortable ways to style it all year. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 A Celebrity Favorite For Less Than $30 HOTAPEI Sweater Vest Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not sure if you’ve heard, but sweater vests are a major trend right now, with celebrities and influencers rocking the preppy staple on repeat. Oversized versions have become particularly popular, with this one offering options in plush cable knit and houndstooth. They’re all fashionable slouchy in a thick viscose blend, and shoppers were pleased to note featured “well defined cables on both front and back” in knitted versions. Wear it solo with a pair of jeans for a totally on-trend look, or nail fashionable business casual by layering it with a button-down and cropped trousers. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 A Runway-Worthy It Bag For Less CATMICOO Crocodile Pattern Mini Purse Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no bigger fashion flex than a trendy bag that’s too small to be practical, implying you’re above such banalities while somehow looking impossibly chic. When less is more, the CATMICOO mini purse holds your ride or die essentials in style. The glossy croc-embossed faux leather is thick and rich with a handle that’s large enough to hold comfortably despite its diminutive frame, and a detachable crossbody strap for hands-free practicality as needed. It comes in black, but I highly recommend committing to the statement with one of their saturated shades. Available colors: 10

22 This Sweet Wrap Mini Dress With A Cult Following Relipop V Neck Print Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Over 16,000 shoppers have given this adorable ruffled wrap dress a glowing five stars for its modern take on vintage style that was playfully elevated and fit just right. The true wrap style cinches its ruffled skirt at the waist with a bow, and the crossover neckline dips low enough to warrant an occasional safety pin, which fans considered both a feature and a bug. It’s a cute day to casual night option that dresses up well with a change of shoes, and comes in dozens of patterns plus a few solid colors that are easy additions to any wardrobe. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 This Keyhole Slip Dress In Molten Satin Fashionme Satin Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Nobody will believe you got this slinky little slip dress on Amazon. Cut with an attention-grabbing bowknit keyhole front and thigh-skimming slit, it stays grounded on earth thanks to a midi hem. Adjustable straps and a stretchy smocked back ensure it fits perfectly, and the luminous satin comes in garden-party florals as well as elegant jewel-toned hues that are downright cocktail-worthy with your glitziest statement accessories come night. “Beautiful dress, lovely satin fabric and drapes beautifully,” one shopper remarked. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

24 A Sheath Dress That’s Ready For The Corner Office Floerns Plus Size Solid Bodycon Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Serious and sophisticated yet versatile enough to dress down a bit, this sheath dress is beloved by shoppers for its supernaturally good fit with the perfect amount of stretch. The elbow-length sleeves and midi hem with a high mock neck offer three-season coverage that’s conservative yet modern — you can wear it with heels to a conference or ankle boots and a moto jacket if you’re going shopping. “It reads as sophisticated but it's still very comfortable,” as one shopper noted. The poly knit has enough thickness that they skipped the lining, and it zips right up the back with ease. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large Plus

25 A Knit Top With Major Statement Sleeves Floerns Bell Sleeve Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon Festive and flounced, this stylish T-shirt is always ready for fun fashion-driven outfits. It fits and feels like “a baseball shirt” as one shopper noted thanks to a rayon blend with a superbly soft finish and raglan shoulders that let you really stretch out. Those shirred bell sleeves are all drama, though, with a cropped boxy fit that high-waisted jeans and shorts will love. “The perfect lightweight top for a night out. The color, the feel, the quality is amazing,” a reviewer praised. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

26 A Satin Slip Skirt In Two Trending Prints Keasmto High Waist Satin Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon The printed satin slip skirt is a fashion girl essential, and this one comes in the latest 90s-inspired florals as well as a glam leopard print that’s been popular for a few seasons now. Either one looks equally cute with graphic tees and second-skin bodysuits. There’s a wide elastic waistband hidden inside — you can even roll it neatly for a high-rise fit — and the liquid satin is thicker than expected. “This is my favorite skirt - super comfortable, trendy and well-made,” a reviewer commented. “I get compliments every time, no matter how it's styled.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 The Wide-Brimmed Hat That’s An Instant Outfit Maker Lanzom Wide Brim Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sharp wide-brimmed fedora has all the hallmarks of high-end millinery, from its peaked crown and supple faux leather band to a crisp brim. In a felted cotton blend it’s appropriate for wear year-round, with an adjustable band inside so you can dial in the fit. “It has all of the features and is very similar quality to a Calvin Klein hat I have that was probably 3-4x the cost,” one fan was thrilled to note. With over 30 shades to choose from, you could score the perfect match for right now and earmark another for next season. Available colors: 33

28 A Faux Wrap Dress In The Spirit Of Diane Von Furstenburg Lark & Ro Crepe Knit Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This convincing faux wrap dress is classically beautiful without the hassle of fastening a traditional wrap style. The front panel crosses over and is stitched securely at the gathered waist and down the side, which lets the skirt flutter a little bit for that “true wrap” look. It slips on overhead thanks to a year-round poly crepe with just a touch of stretch that was woven to be polished enough for the office and practical for travel — it’ll come out of the suitcase or dryer almost totally wrinkle-free. DVF herself would approve. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 0 — 14

29 These Denim Leggings With Innovative Comfort Lee Sculpting Slim Fit Skinny Leg Pull on Jean Amazon $30 See On Amazon Leggings that look like pants were made for the post-Zoom era. Many budget jeggings or leggings rely on a thin elastic waistband, but Lee’s pull-on skinny jeans have an almost yoga-like fit that feels more supportive and refuses to roll down or dig anywhere. What’ll really thrill you, though, is four functional pockets to hold whatever you might need. (Even more expensive jeggings usually only offer two.) The high-stretch cotton denim promises to hold its shape through constant wear, which is good because you will definitely want these on repeat: in three inseams, they’ll look custom tailored. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 4 — 18 (short, regular, and long)

30 The Chunky Flatform Slides That Are Shockingly Comfortable Litfun Platform Pillow Slide Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon These trendy platform slide sandals are the hottest addition to the “ugly shoe” trend, but you won’t walk a mile before you start raving about them despite yourself. In a marshmallow-like EVA foam with three unique points of contoured support cradling the arch, toe, and heel, they’re as comfortable as a pair of Crocs. They’re waterproof and lightweight — great for travel or the pool — with a pop-art look to their trendy platforms, made walkable with a precisely angled toe to follow your natural stride. Dozens of shoppers swore verbatim that they were walking on clouds. Available colors: 9

Available sizes:

31 A Slinky Cami In The Glowiest Satin Miessial Satin Camisole Amazon $16 See On Amazon Slip on this satin camisole and the rest of your outfit instantly looks a little more luxe. The lingerie-inspired fabric drapes like real silk in a gorgeous cowl that’s double lined at the top, and its sturdy spaghetti straps are fully adjustable so you can choose where the neckline lands. “This blouse is beautiful. It looks expensive the material feels rich,” one shopper praised. Wear it to the office under a blazer, then slip it off when you clock out and you’re off to a date. Entertaining at home? Just as gorgeous with leggings and an oversized cardigan. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: 4 — 14

32 A Maxi Skirt In Moody Prints Milumia A Line Maxi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Although there are a few brighter options like red, blue, and coral, by and large the patterns on this maxi skirt skew dark and complex with an indie edge, and each pattern gives you several shades to match from so it will already go with a lot in your closet. “It can pair with a tee and jean jacket or a pretty flowy blouse, sandals, heels, even tennies so very versatile,” one shopper wrote of the outfit possibilities. The elastic waist is backed with a functional drawstring and the skirt even hides a pair of pockets beneath its light and flowy rayon. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 A Fun Party Dress With Ruffled Bell Sleeves Nemidor Plus Size Ruffle Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pretty and playful with Kate Spade’s degree of infectious charm, this cute T-shirt dress has over 2,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. The swing shape is balanced out by a froth of ruffles on the short sleeves and does indeed feel like your favorite broken-in tee thanks to the thin jersey knit. It’s light and cute with sandals in summertime with enough drape to work as a top over some leggings and boots but also dresses up handily with some heels — as if that wasn’t enough, it even comes with pockets. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

34 A Minimalist Backpack In Faux Leather Nevenka PU Leather Backpack Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sleek yet practical, this small leather backpack is a stylish hands-free carryall when you’re on the go. The faux leather is naturally waterproof and comes in rich must-have shades for every season with shiny gold zippers and slender adjustable straps. The interior is lined in spill-hardy polyester with plenty of pockets and has enough room for a large tablet and compact umbrella, while a small zippered security pocket flush against your back keeps valuables safe. All of this makes it a good option for travel, as well, since it looks so nice but is remarkably practical. Available colors: 12

35 A Jetset Maxi Dress, No Yacht Required Riviera Sun Tie Dye Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Goddess-like lines and a fluid drape were made for luxuriating when you slip on this maxi dress. It’s gracefully pleated through the bodice and flows to a split hem that adds a little bit of drama, but the real attention-grabber is its open ladder back. As such, it’s a great swim cover-up and layers nicely over a lace bralette — or not — and the adjustable spaghetti straps are a convenient touch. “It's soft and a tad slinky, which I love and feels great on. The colors are true and gorgeous. This dress looks and feels expensive,” one shopper gushed, with another fan dubbing it “beach side boutique” in over three dozen colorways. Available colors: 48

Available sizes: Small — 3X

36 This Elegant Sweater With A Wrap Portrait Neckline Romwe Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon This stylish fitted sweater puts you front and center. The wrapover shoulder line is understated and elegant as it draws the eye to your face in a clingy knit that tucks easily into jeans or skirts depending on what you’re dressing for. The ribbed knit comes in two dozen wearable colors, including a few striped and short sleeved variations among them, perfect for working in some seasonal color with a party-worthy top that looks more expensive than it is. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

37 This Artsy Shirt Dress With A Floral Yoke Romwe Plus Size Swing Tunic Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Florals are groundbreaking when they’re scattered across sheer lace with a Peter Pan collar on a tunic mini dress. In fact, fans routinely praised the embroidery for being vivid and well-sewn, not to mention soft against the skin — no scratchy lace here. Although it has a high neck for that button-up Wednesday Addams aesthetic, there’s a keyhole back so you can easily slip it on in the morning. The swingy mid-thigh hem looks equally good as a dress or styled as a tunic with leggings, so you can wear it lots of different ways. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

38 This Going-Out Top With A Fabulous Silhouette Romwe One Shoulder Belted Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon One shoulder, a puffed sleeve, dramatically belted, and flaring to a peplum, this chic top has all the attitude you need for a fun night out. The cotton-poly blend doesn’t feature much stretch but is generously cut so you can slip it on and belt. Pair that neckline with your biggest statement earrings or a stack of bracelets to let the one-shouldered style shine. “It looks so stylish and def. more expensive than the price,” one fan happily confirmed. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

39 This Edgy Tee With A Shoulder-Baring Slash SheIn Plus Size Cut Out Tee Amazon $17 See On Amazon A basic that’s anything but boring, this cut-out tee slices across the shoulder to expose a flash of collarbone. The rest of it, though, feels as nice as the classic in a tapered crewneck tee made from the softest rayon knit. “Sexy yet comfortable. You can definitely dress it up or down. Love the cut and it is a nice fabric, not see through,” one shopper noted. It’s cute and casual with cutoff shorts and Converse, but tuck the shoulder-baring style into a leather pencil skirt for a completely different mood. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

40 The Original Designer Jean From A Denim Icon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Does it get more legendary than Levi’s? These straight leg jeans throw it back to the original style that fashion experts have favored for decades. They’re woven from more than 80% cotton with just a smidge of spandex for stretch that helps them move with you all day while retaining the look of heritage denim. A curved waistband eliminates gaping when you squat, which earned a “hallelujah” from more than one reviewer when the struggle was real. “Look exactly like any great fitting pair of Levi's, and feel wonderful,” an enthusiastic shopper remarked. Wear with a boyfriend blazer and ankle boots for instant French girl chic. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, medium, and long)

41 A Bold Pair Of Sunnies With Designer Appeal SOJOS Round Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These eye-catching sunglasses (pun, alas, intended) are a distinctly modern interpretation of two classics, combining aviator frames with round oversized lenses. The specs are polarized to eliminate reflected glare on sunny days, which you don’t know how much you’ll appreciate, and provide coverage from 100% of damaging UVA and UVB rays. In a polished metal frame they feel light yet sturdy, and are tipped in silicone for comfortable slip-proof wear out of the case. “They’re SO sturdy and high quality feeling, they fit right in with my high-end sunglasses,” one fan gushed. “I’ve worn them several times, for all different activities and I literally can never get enough.” Available colors: 9

42 These Tailored Palazzo Trousers With Turned-Up Volume Tronjori Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon These wide-legged trousers are a bold menswear-inspired choice for work or play. Crisp pinch pleats add fabric for maximum drama that capitalizes on their tailored lines with welt pockets and a waist-hugging fit. They’re vintage-chic and pure Katharine Hepburn with a button-down for the office, but easily shift modern and trendy on the weekend with a cropped turtleneck and chunky gold jewelry. If you’re feeling bold, try one of the brighter colors like lilac or snakeskin. “I’m an avid department store shopper and I like designer clothes, yet I could not tell the difference. These are so cute and great quality,” a buyer raved. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

43 A Cozy-Chic Poncho In Oversized Plaid Moss Rose Shawl Wrap Amazon $34 See On Amazon Rustic luxe from the slopes to the sidewalk, there’s something about an oversized wrap that feels downright luxurious. This poncho drapes just so thanks to some clever seaming through the shoulders, so you can count on it to fall just right as you go about your day. Scaled-up plaids elevate the classic pattern to a fashion statement in a thick synthetic twill with the softest cord fringe. Wear it with leggings and a tee or layer over a sweater dress and thigh-high boots: its instant seasonal style can toggle across dress codes. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: One size

44 The Bodysuit That’s A Certified Gem ReoRia Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.5 stars from well over 10,000 ratings, this bodysuit is an Amazon influencer favorite. It’s hard to say what fans love most: the sleek shoulder-baring cut or its highly-elastic nylon knit that was double-lined in the front, which looked virtually seamless and let many comfortably forgo a bra. The snap crotch is a must-have convenience if you don’t relish the idea of stripping down in a stall, and taller shoppers were pleased to note there was adequate length in the torso. Slip it under cutoffs, trousers, or skirts for a fresh, modern look. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large