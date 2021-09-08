43 Stylish Outfits That Look Expensive But Are Actually So Damn Cheap

I have two confessions to make. The first: Unless it’s for a special occasion (say, my own wedding), it’s very unlikely that I’ll spend more than $30 on any one article of clothing. The second: I buy just about all of my clothes on Amazon. Now, even though my shopping process might seem delightfully low-maintenance, I don’t want my wardrobe to reflect that. That’s why I’m a huge fan of chic staples that look way more expensive than they are — and believe it or not, Amazon is full of them.

If it’s your first time clothes shopping on Amazon, you should know that I’m not the only one who’s given up dressing rooms, lines, and department store prices for good. There are dozens of pieces backed by thousands of five-star reviews, because plenty of other buyers have recognized their value when it comes to creating a stylish wardrobe for significantly less. (Oh, and even though sizing charts and reviewer feedback make it easy to find the right fit, returns are still more effortless than ever.)

Some of these picks are full outfits on their own, and others are essential building blocks for all types of styles, but either way, the quality is high and the price tags are shockingly low.

1 This V-Neck Tank You’ll Wear Year-Round Daily Ritual V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon In the hot weather, this Daily Ritual tank top is “cool and comfortable,” according to reviewers, all thanks to its soft, smooth viscose jersey, In colder months or professional settings, however, it’s “great for layering” underneath sweaters and blazers. It comes in two solid colors and two striped patterns, and its V-shaped neckline and rounded hem give it a more elevated appearance than your other tanks. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 This Dress With 9,000+ Reviews In Solids & Prints Dokotoo Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon “This is my favorite piece of clothing I’ve bought on Amazon (and I’ve bought a lot!),” one reviewer wrote. Another remarked: “No one believed that I got it on Amazon.” This ruffle dress (available in almost 15 colors) has nearly 10,000 reviews, and most agree that it’s an incredible value. Even though it has long sleeves, the gauzy fabric, open back, and deep-V neckline keep it cool and breathable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 A $23 Lightweight Sweater That’s “Giving J Crew A Run For Its Money” Amazon Essentials Lightweight Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Most people have a hot-weather wardrobe and a cold-weather wardrobe — but what do you do for the months in between? The Amazon Essentials lightweight sweater is the answer. It’s made from a stretchy cotton-modal blend with an easy-movement fit, so you can wear it alone or layered. It’s also offered in rows and rows of colors and patterns, and past buyers have given it 4.5 stars overall because it’s “giving J Crew [a] run for its money.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 A Stretchy Skirt In Dozens Of Designs Alelly Mini Ruffle Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This fun skirt has cute ruffles that dress up a T-shirt or look elegant enough alongside a blouse. That said, since it’s stretchy, soft, and breathable, you don’t have to compromise on comfort. Get it in over 30 different options, from florals and polka dots to solids and animal prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 These Jeans Buyers Can’t Believe Are So Cheap Bandolino 5-Pocket Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon “How are y’all able to sell these at this price?” one reviewer asked about Bandolino’s five-pocket jeans. Another reviewer wrote that they already “have several pairs of these” because they “fit perfectly, are comfortable, wash easily, [and] look good.” The cotton denim is stretchy and structured at the same time, while the high waist and straight leg are shockingly versatile. Available sizes: 16 — 24 Short

6 A Must-Have Sweater Dress For Transition Weather R.Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon I own this sweater dress in three colors, and I’ll probably get more. Even though it’s short, it pairs especially well with tights, and it’s made from a soft, thick cotton blend with long puff sleeves, so it keeps you warm and cozy. Best of all, since the tie-waist is adjustable, it looks like it was custom-made for you. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 Some Shirts That Look Great But Feel Lived In Amazon Essentials Poplin Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from 100% cotton, this poplin shirt is designed to feel soft, cozy, and lived-in — but it still elevates any outfit with its collar, button closures, and single pocket. It comes in eight colors and has long sleeves that cuff well for shorter arms. “Fantastic shirt. Comfortable, great value,” one reviewer wrote. “I've bought 4 different shirts and love them all!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 This Midi Skirt That Looks Put-Together Without Much Effort SheIn Wrap Midi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Choose your length, style, color, or pattern. This midi skirt comes in plenty of options, but whichever one you get, it’s an easy way to look put together without much effort on your part. “I love the length of it and how I can dress it up or down, or even pair it with a sweater during winter,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 This $11 Tank With An Elevated Halter Neck Bella + Canvas High Neck Tank Amazon $11 See On Amazon Tank tops have a tendency to look like loungewear — but not this tank from Bella + Canvas. That’s because it has a high neck, halter straps, and a flowy, draped fit, so it goes with everything from slacks and skirts to jeans and leggings. It also comes in six easy-to-match colors, but none of them will cost you more than $15. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 This $12 Choker That People Will Probably Think Is Real NUZON Gold Choker Necklace Amazon $12 See On Amazon Grab this choker necklace for $12 in five different styles. It’s plated in real 14-karat gold and has nickel-free, hypoallergenic metal underneath, so even those with sensitivities have said, “it doesn’t irritate my skin.” Since it comes with a built-in 2-inch extender, you can customize the length depending on your specific outfit. “I've gotten so many compliments on it, and most people think it's real solid gold,” one reviewer wrote.

11 This Open-Back Dress That’s A Best Seller Right Now Exlura Lantern Sleeve Ruffle Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon With its best-selling status and overall 4.4-star rating, it’s hard to ignore this lantern-sleeve ruffle dress. Throw in the fact that it comes in 11 eye-catching color options, and it’s no wonder buyers have said, “I’ve been asked by 10+ women for this product link.” Among its stylish features, you’ll find a square neck, a wide waistband, an open back, and puffy forearm-length sleeves. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 These Wide-Pants Legs That Feel Like Pajamas, But Don’t Look It Eteviolet Wide Leg Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Constructed from 100% polyester with a stretchy waistband, these wide-leg pants are “so comfortable and easy to wear,” according to reviewers. The tie-dye patterns and floral prints are great for beach days and running errands, while the solid colors can be worn to work or parties. (Dress them up with a belt and accessories for the latter.) Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 This Staple Tank With Lace Trim BLENCOT Lace Trim Blouse Amazon $17 See On Amazon There are countless ways to wear this lace-trim V-neck tank top, especially since it comes in eight different color options. Tuck it into skirts, wear it under a blazer, or leave it loose with jeans or leggings. Despite the under-$20 price tag, one reviewer wrote that it’s “surprisingly good quality” and has “quickly become one of [their staple] items in [their] closet.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 This Swing Dress With Ruffle Sleeves Nemidor Ruffle Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Dual-ruffle sleeves that reach down to the elbows. A versatile scoop neck. A soft, jersey-knit fabric. Functional pockets. A dozen colors and patterns to choose from. It’s no wonder buyers have called this ruffle-sleeve swing dress “lovely,” “comfortable,” and their “most favorite Amazon clothing purchase ever.” Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

15 An Elevated Take On Your Favorite T-Shirt LARACE Swing T-Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Combine the comfy feel of a T-shirt with the style of a tunic top. This swing shirt has almost 10,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. It’s made from rayon and spandex, so it’s both stretchy and breathable, and it comes in rows and rows of color options. Since it’s loose and flowy, it pairs especially well with jeans and leggings for a more elevated take on your everyday go-to outfit. Available sizes: Small — 6X

16 These Cropped Paper Bag Pants With Pockets GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Goodness was I pleased when I received this!” one reviewer raved about these cult-favorite paper bag pants — and there are literally thousands more where that came from. The adjustable-tie waist is stretchy and contrasts the cropped length, which can be worn with heels, flats, boots, sneakers, you name it. They also come in just about any solid color you could want, plus a few two-packs. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

17 A Cult-Favorite Sun Dress Buyers Are “Obsessed With” Angashion Button Down Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The genius of this button-down swing dress lies in its versatility. “I’m obsessed with this dress! I ordered to wear to a friend's summer wedding, and it’s everything I wanted,” one reviewer wrote — but others have worn it as a casual summer outfit or to work with a cardigan. It’s a cult favorite with over 11,000 reviews, and it’s offered in tons of prints and colors. (And yes, the pockets are functional.) Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 These 5 Pairs Of Studs For Just $13 Wssxc Stud Earrings (5 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Available in silver, gold, or rose gold, these stud earrings come in a set of five, all different sizes for various piercings or outfits. The best part? Because they’re plated and use cubic zirconia stones, reviewers report that they “look very real,” even though the set costs just $13. “Love the sparkle, the comfort, the value of this product,” one reviewer wrote.

19 The Animal-Print Skirt That’s All Over Social Media Soowalaoo Leopard Print Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this leopard-print skirt is a great alternative to the “popular Instagram skirt of the summer.” Even though it’s less than $30, it has a silky smooth texture and a stretchy waistband that works with a wide variety of tops. Its midi length can also be dressed down with sneakers or dressed up with heels. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 These Best-Selling Gold-Plated Hoops For Less Than $15 PAVOI Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Get these chunky hoop earrings in gold, silver, or rose gold, and choose between four different sizes, all for under $20. Each pair is plated in 14-karat gold, and they’re hypoallergenic and nickel-free for sensitive ears. So far, more than 21,000 reviewers have given them a perfect five-star rating, which explains their number-one spot on Amazon’s best-selling list. Available sizes: 20 Millimeters — 50 Millimeters

21 A Tunic Dress In Lots Of Pretty Prints Romwe Summer Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Offered in long- and short-sleeved options as well as several prints, the Romwe summer dress is comfortable and versatile according to buyers. It doesn’t have much stretch (it’s made from 100% viscose) but its flowy silhouette and wide, round neck ensure that it’s still breathable and easy to layer underneath jackets and accessories. “Love this dress,” one reviewer wrote. “Perfect amount of room and such a cute silhouette!” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

22 This Deep-V Wrap Dress That’s A “Must Have” UGUEST Mini Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Wrap dresses are in (especially ones with puffy sleeves) and reviewers have called this mini swing dress a “must have” and their “new favorite.” It comes in several colors and patterns, each with a zipper and an adjustable tie. The polyester fabric is also soft, flowy, and breathable, while the deep-V neckline helps it to look way more expensive than it was. Available sizes: 4-6 — 20-22

23 This Button-Down Shirt That You Can Tuck, Tie, Or Cuff Runcati Button Down Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Restaurants, the office, the beach, costume parties — reviewers have worn this button-down blouse to all of the aforementioned, proving that it’s about as versatile as they come. That’s mostly due to its super-lightweight fabric and functional buttons, both of which ensure that you can cuff it, tie it, tuck it, and choose your neckline with ease. If white isn’t your style, it comes in 15 other solid shades. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Fit & Flare Dress In Solids & Prints Nemidor Fit and Flare Midi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This fit-and-flare dress reaches past the knees, has a high neckline, and comes in both long- and short-sleeve options. Still, it hugs the waist before billowing outwards for a cute silhouette and it’s available in tons of colors, patterns, and designs. It also has functional pockets, which one reviewer called “a huge plus.” Available sizes: 14 plus - 26 plus

25 This Asymmetrical Wrap Skirt That’s “Stunning” SheIn Asymmetrical Maxi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This maxi skirt is probably unlike anything else in your closet, but it’s still comfortable and easy to pair with most tops. It’s longer in the back and features an asymmetrical wrap that tucks into the front, which reviewers call “stunning” and “really unique.” Best of all, no matter what color you’re looking for, they probably have it. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

26 This $23 Backpack That Looks Like An “Expensive Designer Bag” Nevenka Shoulder Backpack Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sold in 12 different faux-leather colors, this shoulder backpack looks “like [an] expensive designer bag,” according to reviewers. In actuality, it costs just $23, even despite its zipper closures and ample interior and exterior organization pockets. The straps are also adjustable and strong enough to support all of your must-have essentials.

27 This Ruched Maxi Dress With A Dramatic Slit Just Quella Strapless Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Grab this maxi dress in a solid color or a gorgeous pattern, with or without thick straps. Either way, the ruched bodice is stretchy and comfortable, while the long skirt is flowy with a side slit for drama and freedom of movement. “So comfortable and flowing,” one reviewer wrote. “I absolutely love this dress.” Available sizes: 0 — 16

28 This One-Shoulder Crop Top That’s Super On Trend SheIn One Shoulder Crop Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon “I am ordering one in every color,” one reviewer wrote about the SheIn one-shoulder crop top. Its ribbed-knit material is stretchy and soft, so you’ll be comfortable all day — but the single-shoulder strap adds a stylish flair to any outfit. Reviewers recommend that you size up for a true crop-top fit. It comes in more than a dozen colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 An Off-The-Shoulder Dress That Actually Stays Up ONEYIM Off Shoulder Mini Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon “This dress is my new favorite,” one buyer wrote. Thanks to the thick elastic ruching on the upper arms, the sleeves on this off-the-shoulder dress actually stay up, according to reviewers — unlike so many other dresses in this style. It also has a ruched bodice, bell sleeves, and a mini cut that hits above the knee. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

30 A Wrap Dress That’ll Take You From the Pool To Dinner TEMOFON Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Some people have worn this wrap dress as a swimsuit cover-up or a casual fall dress. That said, when paired with dressier shoes and accessories, others have worn it for events as formal as weddings — and the flowy fabric and deep slit “helped keep [them] comfortable while dancing.” The available prints are floral, but they come in tons of colors, all with butterfly sleeves, a deep V-neck, and an adjustable tie waist. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 These Jeans That Have Been Called “The Best Jeans Ever” Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Bootcut Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Why do these Signature by Levi’s jeans have a 4.5-star rating overall? They’re stretchy and comfortable without losing their shape, and their mid-rise waist and flared legs are both vintage and trendy at the same time. You can also choose between two different washes and three inseam lengths. “Best jeans ever,” one reviewer wrote. “You will not regret buying them at all.” Available sizes: 2 — 20

32 A Trumpet-Sleeve Dress For Both Formal & Casual Events Romwe Off-Shoulder Swing Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This is my go-to dress for weddings and showers — but you can also pair it with sneakers and a denim jacket to dress it down for casual wear. Its trumpet sleeves are bold and dramatic, but the ruched bodice offers ample stretch for the best fit possible. Most of the available patterns are floral in various colors, but there are a few others to choose from, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 These Affordable Alternatives To Birkenstocks CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cushionaire’s Luna cork sandals cost a fraction of the price, but buyers report that they’re just as comfortable, versatile, and durable as Birkenstocks. They have genuine suede insoles, premium vegan uppers (with two adjustable buckles), and cork footbeds that are supportive and mold to the shape of your arches over time. “As someone who owns multiple pairs of Birks, these sandals are absolutely up to expectations,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 6 — 13

34 This Skater Dress Made From Sweater Material Verdusa Skater Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get this skater dress in 11 different color options. Its ribbed-knit fabric is lightweight for layering, but suitable for colder months thanks to its sweater-like feel — especially since it has long sleeves. The faux-wrap deep-V neckline looks stunning on its own, but also works well alongside a statement necklace or a scarf. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

35 This Cropped T-Shirt That’s Actually Adjustable Verdusa Drawstring Crop Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon This crop top is actually adjustable thanks to its front ruching and string closure. As a result, you can change the length and the neckline with ease, making it versatile enough for all kinds of outfits. Reviewers also love the short sleeves and V-shaped neckline, which (when combined with the stretchy, lightweight fabric) offer all of the comforts of a T-shirt with the style of a blouse. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

36 These Best-Sellers That Look Like Jeans But Feel Like Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon They look like jeans, but they feel and move like leggings. No wonder these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label pull-on pants have over 65,000 reviews. Like your favorite pair of denims, these are made from mostly cotton, come in several washes, and have jeans-like detailing on the pockets and faux-zipper — but they stretch and pull right on without any closures whatsoever. You can even get them in three different inseam lengths. Available sizes: 2 — 28

37 This Flowy Dress Made From Lightweight, Breathable Fabric R.Vivimos Cotton Summer Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Despite its elbow-length sleeves and full-body silhouette, this midi dress is cooling and breathable enough for hot weather. It’s made from a mix of cotton and rayon, and the fabric is lightweight, flowy, and soft, according to reviewers. The front buttons up, and the waistband can be tied for customization. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

38 Some Palazzo Pants That Reviewers Call “Absolutely Fantastic” Tronjori Wide Leg Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon “Absolutely fantastic pants,” one reviewer wrote about these wide-leg slacks. “I wore these to several events and many of my lady friends asked where I got them.” While the front pleats and slanted pockets help them to look especially professional, the waistband has elastic built into the back for stretch and comfort. Choose between over 20 color options, including a few prints. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

39 This Ruffled Vintage Dress That Buyers Say “You Need” R.Vivimos Ruffled Vintage Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon “You need this dress. Obsessed doesn't even begin to describe how I feel,” wrote one buyer. This ruffled vintage-inspired dress features an ankle length, a square neckline, a stretchy bodice, and puffy sleeves, all with a subtle polka-dot pattern that modernizes it just a little bit. It also comes in 14 other colors, including army green, golden yellow, and burgundy red. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

40 This Fan-Favorite Bodysuit That Never Comes Untucked ReoRia Halter Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon I am in love with bodysuits. They’re stylish, easy to match, and never come untucked — plus they can be worn with slacks, jeans, leggings, or skirts. This halter neck bodysuit is one of the internet’s favorites and has earned itself nearly 10,000 reviews, a best-selling status, and an overall rating of 4.5 stars. You can get it in over a dozen different colors, all with a racerback design. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41 A Maxi Dress That’s A Work Of Art IyMoo Halter Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Reviewers are “shook” by the look, feel, and quality of this maxi dress. It “stretches and hugs all the right places,” and its open back, halter neckline, and floor-length design definitely set it apart from everything else in your closet. You also won’t find any boring colors here — just eye-catching tie-dyes, rainbow stripes, and abstract paint strokes that look like a work of art. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 This Romper For A No-Brainer Outfit In Seconds ZESICA Strapless Romper Amazon $38 See On Amazon Choose one of the 10 versatile colors and then pick your size. This strapless romper then serves as a no-brainer outfit when you need to look put together in mere minutes. Its strapless neckline and belted waist pair well with all kinds of shoes and accessories — and since it’s a top and a bottom simultaneously, you never need to worry about matching. Available sizes: Small — X-Large