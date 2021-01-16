Today you can find eco-friendly alternatives to disposable water bottles that are just as cute as they are practical. The best stylish water bottles come in a size that suits your needs and merge functional features with unique design elements. Modern water bottles can be found in any number of colors and patterns to suit your personal style. Whether you're a fan of bright neon colors, ombre shades, or classic neutral hues, there's a water bottle on this list that will speak to you.

But even the most beautiful water bottle in the world has to be functional. Keep an eye out for a bottle that can handle as many or as few ounces as you'll need to keep hydrated. The picks below offer an extensive range of sizes, from 9 ounces all the up to 128 ounces, so you'll find one that suits your needs.

The best water bottle materials include food-grade stainless steel, glass, and BPA-free plastic. Stainless steel is durable and long-lasting, but it can also be heavy to carry and give off a very slight metallic taste. For the best stainless steel bottles, look for ones that have double-walled or even triple-walled vacuum insulation, which locks out air, provides a barrier to prevent heat transfer, and helps retain your drink's temperature for hours on end. Glass bottles are among the most eco-friendly options, and they won't give off strange tastes — plus, it's a material that is naturally BPA-free. Borosilicate glass, in particular, is stronger and more resistant to thermal shock than ordinary glass, but you can often expect to pay more for this bottle type. BPA-free plastic bottles are usually the least expensive option and are a lightweight pick that can handle being tossed around and dropped.

Other design details, like a leak-proof lid, built-in straw, and the ability to toss a bottle in the dishwasher for effortless cleaning, can also elevate an ordinary water bottle to one that you can truly integrate into your everyday life. Read on to shop the most stylish water bottles, including a few that boast tens of thousands of reviews on Amazon.

1. A Chic Glass Bottle With A Faux Leather Sleeve

Available sizes: 25 ounces

Sleek and chic, this borosilicate glass water bottle comes with a vegan-friendly faux leather sleeve to keep your hands dry and to make it easier to grip and carry. The BPA-free bottle was designed in the Czech Republic and is safe for cold or hot drinks (though a temperature range is not provided). This Elle Style Award 2019 winner comes in seven sophisticated sleeve shades like bronze, graphite, and some subtle prints. Several reviewers noted that its twist cap does not leak and it features a convenient metal handle for carrying. This is a highly rated choice with a 4.6-star rating — one that is dishwasher-friendly. It even offers a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Helpful Review: "Exactly what I wanted! And the sleeve is soft and comes off easily. The bottle feels sturdy and is just so eye catching. The handle seemed entirely decorative in the pictures, but is actually quite useful and comfortable to use as you carry it around. I paired it with my new charcoal stick filters and am so excited to have a beautiful new way to keep myself hydrated every day!"

2. The Cult-Favorite Ombre Water Bottle With A Built-In Straw

Available sizes: 12, 18, 32 (featured), 40, and 64 ounces

This stainless steel water bottle features double-walled vacuum insulation that can keep your beverage cold for up to 24 hours and has a wide mouth that is ideal for adding ice cubes — plus it has a convenient built-in straw (with your order, you get two straws and a straw cleaner). The leak-proof lid is also compatible with bottles like the Hydro Flask and Takeya, which means you can turn other bottles you might own into ones with straw lids. But its color selection is what truly makes it stand out. This pick comes in 24 colors that include several unique combinations of ombre shades. This highly rated bottle features more than 14,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Make this bottle last a long time by keeping it away from your dishwasher – it should only be hand washed.

Helpful Review: "I’ve been searching for an insulated water bottle with a straw lid because I prefer drinking my water through a straw. This was the perfect bottle. I love the color pattern, and it kept my ice water cold all day as expected. The handle on top of the lid makes it easy to carry, especially when I have my hands full getting into the gym with my 3 kids. Now I need to get some smaller ones for my kids to take to school. Definitely recommend."

3. An Artsy Water Bottle That Keeps Water Cold For Almost Two Days

Available sizes: 9, 17 (featured), and 25 ounces

Another durable stainless steel pick, this water bottle is offered in 29 truly artsy and beautiful patterns that run the gamut from watercolor lilies and bold florals to abstract brush strokes. In addition to being a beautiful conversation starter, this bottle is also functional. It features a triple-layered vacuum-insulated construction (with an extra layer of insulating copper) that can keep drinks cold up to 41 hours or hot up to 18 hours. The bottle has an impressive 4.8-star rating and several accessories can be purchased separately, including a swing cap, sport cap, straw kit, and cleaning brush. This bottle is leak-proof and, like the first pick, this one needs to be washed by hand.

Helpful Review: "Love this bottle! Took it to our trip to Disney world where we were in the hot sun for 8-10 hrs a day and kept water very cold for all day long! Was very impressed and water tastes great in it still. This size fits one bottle of water. Thinking about getting more. Definitely worth the price."

4. A Brand Name Pick In A Marble Design

Available sizes: 20 (featured) and 32 ounces

Contigo is a trusted name in reusable water bottles and this highly rated choice — which comes with more than 4,000 reviews — proves it can merge its reliable design features with a stylish exterior. Similar to the S'Well pick above, this Contigo version offers chic prints but it comes in at a more affordable price point. While both options are stainless steel and come with leak-proof lids, the one major difference is that this bottle is double-walled vacuum-insulated, keeping drinks cold up to 24 hours or hot for up to 10 hours, whereas the S'well is triple-walled and retains temperatures for longer periods. The Contigo lid also features a soft loop for carrying, which is a nice perk. Choose from 19 different designs, mostly graphic ones like marble, sandstone, and blond wood. Like the other stainless steel picks on this list, this one should be hand washed.

Helpful Review: "This is hands down one of the best water bottles I have ever bought and I'd say I am a water bottle connoisseur...I damn near collect the things! Between the insulation and my water staying ice cold almost all day long the mouthpiece engineering is what I like the most. It has two different screw top lids, one big enough to fit ice then the other is the mouthpiece big enough to get a good amount of water out but small enough where it isn't spilling all down your shirt if you need a sip while driving! [...] I'm resisting the urge to purchase it in every color!!"

5. A Minimalist Glass Bottle With A Bamboo Lid

Available sizes: 18 ounces

If you're a minimalist at heart, this water bottle will appeal, thanks to details like a stylish natural bamboo lid that is leak-proof and a protective and a removable silicone sleeve in nine clear shades like teal, charcoal gray, and sapphire blue. This pick is made from borosilicate glass that has a high-temperature tolerance of -4 to 302 degrees Fahrenheit, which means you can fill it up with cold or hot drinks. This bottle and sleeve are dishwasher-safe, though the lid should be hand washed. This one includes a bonus plastic strap cap that's perfect for travel. This is another highly rated pick with a 4.5-star rating and more than 1,400 reviews.

Helpful Review: "I am the worst with drinking water, but so far this water bottle is awesome! It's a glass water bottle, very durable and comes with a rubber sleeve to keep it protected, but also it keeps condensation from wetting anything in my bag. I also like that it comes with two different types of tops. Both are leak proof and I highly recommend this bottle to anyone who is looking for a conveniently sized, sleek looking bottle to keep you hydrated. I've tried a lot of water bottles and so far this is my favorite! Will likely buy another one in a different color to have a collection going."

6. This Large 1-Gallon Motivational Water Bottle

Available sizes: 43, 73, and 128 (featured) ounces

Need a few good reminders to drink your water and keep hydrated? Look no further than this 1-gallon water bottle that boasts timer markers and cute motivational phrases like "You've got it" and "Keep drinking." This is the largest bottle on this list — perfect for taking you through an entire day — and the most affordable for the size. This one is made from BPA-free plastic with a stainless steel leak-proof lid with a waterproof ring and nylon belt for portability, as well as a handle. The bottle isn't dishwasher-safe, but the highly rated pick with more than 20,000 reviews is the perfect super-large bottle that will inspire you to drink up and comes in 21 colors and even some prints.

Helpful Review: "I really like this! it's actually difficult to find a GALLON jug! And this one is stylish!!! It can be difficult to drink out of when full as it's pretty heavy as you would imagine! BUT! I love filling it in the morning and then pouring it throughout the day into a separate glass throughout the day! I am able to know for sure how much water I am getting! Definitely recommend!"

7. A Vintage-Style Hammered Copper Water Bottle

Available sizes: 34 ounces

Influenced by Ayurvedic tradition, this unique copper water bottle was handcrafted by artisans in India and comes in two finishes: a hammered finish for a vintage feel or a sophisticated smooth finish. According to Ayurvedic principles, the copper construction may have anti-inflammatory benefits that might even include improving arthritis. This highly rated bottle comes with a leak-proof twist cap. This is not an insulated bottle and it is only meant to hold cold drinks, plus copper is not dishwasher-safe, but if you're searching for a well-constructed bottle that will really stand out from the crowd, this is a winner.

Helpful Review: "This water bottle is very well made and sturdy. It does not feel cheap in hand I've already dropped it by accident and it looks like it did when I first unwrapped it.- The lid is secure and tight and will not leak as my Nalgene did in my backpack. [...] I practice Hot Yoga and get plenty of envious stares and it's a conversation starter. And it keeps my water nice [and] chilled in the steaming hot studio during class. An awesome purchase and would recommend it to anyone who wants to up their water and life game."

8. This Quirky Water Bottle That Looks Like A Milk Carton

Available sizes: 17 ounces

A fun and quirky surprise, this clear water bottle is inspired by a classic milk carton design. It's made from BPA-free plastic and has a leakproof cap with a spout that is large enough to accommodate a straw (which is not included). This pick is not insulated and is designed for cold drinks, plus it should be hand washed only. It has more than 1,000 reviews and a few noted that this bottle is on the smaller size — maybe not ideal as a workout bottle, but perfect as a conversation-starting accessory.

Helpful Review: "Smaller than expected, but I love it!! I haven’t drop tested this bottle yet but it’s pretty thick, I don’t feel it would start leaking or cracking unless it was thrown pretty hard at the ground. There’s a rubber gasket on the cap to minimize leaks, as well as a stopper so the cap stays square when you twist it on. it’s also very easy to clean. I carry this everywhere I go, people just flock to you due to the fact that you are drinking out of a CLEAR MILK CARTON."