More and more people are turning to reusable water bottles for their hydration needs. But let's be honest: Water bottles are sort of the worst to clean. Depending on the bottle's design, you either need a specific bottle brush to get inside, or you need to disassemble what feels like a million tiny parts to be able to wash the cap and crevices. Perhaps that's why most people aren't washing their bottles nearly as much as is recommended (which is, shockingly, after every use). But don't worry — this curated list of easy-to-clean water bottles is just what you need for hassle-free hydration.

When shopping for an easy-to-clean water bottle, you want to look for two key features. First, make sure it has a wide mouth. That way, you're not limited to having to use a bottle brush to get inside and clean it. Plus, since a half-and-half mixture of water and vinegar is one recommended way to disinfectant your bottle, a wide mouth lets you eyeball the right ratio of those ingredients with ease.

Second, for those who have a dishwasher, choosing a water bottle that is dishwasher safe will make cleaning your bottle truly painless. Look for vessels that can simply be popped in the top rack, not ones that requires the breakdown of parts beforehand.

All of the bottles in this roundup meet the above criteria, so it's really about choosing the right style for your intended use. Options abound. Whether you want a bottle that fits perfectly in your car's cupholder or one that's gym-friendly, there's sure to be a water bottle below that's just right for you.

1. The Best Overall: The Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle (40 Oz) $43 | Amazon See on Amazon With a 4.6-star Amazon rating after more than 10,000 reviews, the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth is the Rolls-Royce of water bottles. While its price tag might seem a little steep, the quality is worth it (plus, it comes with a lifetime guarantee). The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours. The easy-to-grip, 40-ounce bottle is great for longer hikes (or fewer trips to the faucet to refill) but smaller sizes are also available (like this 32 Ounce one). The brand's specs list this bottle as dishwasher safe, though several Amazon reviewers noted the benefits of hand-washing. Either way, the 2.26-inch wide mouth makes it a breeze to clean. One reviewer wrote, "The texture on the outside makes it easy to clean with a sponge or damp cloth. The inside is even easier. Just a drop of dishwashing liquid, fill up with some water, swish it around and rinse it out. The opening is big enough that you can use a brush or sponge. [...]"

2. The Runner Up: The YETI Rambler YETI Rambler (18 Oz) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon The YETI Rambler 18-ounce bottle is just right for life on the go. It's narrow enough to fit in a vehicle's cupholder or backpack's exterior pocket, and thanks to its leak-proof TripleHaul cap, you're fully protected against leaks and spills. The Rambler's double-vacuum insulation will keep your drinks cold or hot for hours. Plus, the kitchen-grade stainless steel makes this bottle virtually indestructible. The 3-inch diameter mouth makes it easy to clean (and to add ice cubes to), plus it is 100% dishwasher safe. One fan wrote, "Easy to clean- no spout parts to take apart and clean, no inaccessible passages to collect grossness. Lid just unscrews and you drink out of it. Stays hot all day. Love it."

3. The Best Glass Water Bottle: The Boroux Original Glass Water Bottle Boroux Original Glass Water Bottle (16.9 Oz) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon For those looking to avoid the weight of stainless steel bottles and the potential chemicals of plastic bottles, this elegant 16.9-ounce Boroux glass water bottle is the way to go. It's handcrafted from pure Borosilicate glass — which is three times as heat-shock resistant as standard glass — and the cap is made from food-grade stainless steel with a 100% silicone seal. The bottle is non-toxic, BPA/BPS-free, PVC-free, and dishwasher safe. Plus, its slender size fits well into bags, cupholders, and more. With its 2.5-inch wide mouth opening, it's easy to clean by hand too. One reviewer wrote, "Bought this two years ago primarily for my iced coffee, juices and smoothies, I find that they taste better and are more fresh than when I use plastic or steel bottles. In terms of cleaning, they're easy to clean because of the wide opening and the cap does get dirty at times, but I can easily remove the rubber band inside and hand wash everything. [...] Just be careful not to drop it on the concrete ground... it will crack and break, because its glass."

4. The Best Gym Water Bottle: The Gatorade Squeeze Bottle Gatorade Squeeze Bottle (32 Oz) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon It might not look as high-tech as some other sports water bottles on the market, but in terms of being easy to use while sweating it out at the gym (there's no messing around with a lid) and easy to clean afterwards (it's top-shelf dishwasher safe), it doesn't get any better than this classic 32-ounce Gatorade squeeze bottle. For just $6, you get a leak-proof, BPA-free bottle with a Fast-Cap that makes it easy to fill and go. As one reviewer wrote, "Easy to clean by hand or in the dishwasher. The logo doesn’t fade or wear away with washing."