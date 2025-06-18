Your Summer Love Horoscope

You may already be feeling some sweet summer vibes because the summer solstice hits on June 20 here in the Northern Hemisphere, officially ringing in the sunniest and sexiest season of the year. Whether you have some spring flings that are blossoming into something more, are linked up and welcoming summer love, or are ready to step into the sunshine fully single, the astrology of summer 2025 will bring all sorts of opportunities in love and relationships through the months ahead.

The summer solstice, on June 21, simultaneously marks the beginning of Cancer season, which tends to make everyone feel a little more emotional and nostalgic. A gorgeously abundant Jupiter cazimi brings the sun and the planet of good luck together in this sensitive water sign on June 24, deepening compassion, and a gorgeous new moon the following day serves as the perfect time to set some romantic summer intentions.

The first week of July finds love planet Venus dancing into flirty and fast-talking Gemini, so intellectual connections feel especially sexy, and people on the dating scene may want to play the field to keep themselves mentally stimulated. Just beware of chit-chatting your way into an argument with a lover or a reconnection with an ex, as Mercury retrograde begins on July 17, bringing three weeks of botched communication and potential blasts from the past. Leo season begins the following week, so work on your confidence and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there.

Venus enters Cancer at the tail end of July, making August a softer and more tender-hearted time in love. Now’s a great time to strengthen the emotional connection in existing relationships or start building one with someone new. This transit hits its rose-colored peak on Aug. 11, which is arguably the most romantic day of the summer. Venus joins forces with abundance-loving Jupiter for a once-a-year conjunction, making it easy to open your heart to love, care, and connection. Later in the month, Venus blows a kiss to commitment-oriented Saturn, inspiring you to invest in the things that matter to you. This is a good time to take things to the next level with a lover.

Leo season wraps up during the latter third of August, but by September, Venus will be lighting up this flashy and passion-fueled fire sign, extending the vibe. Displays of affection may become a lot more ostentatious, and acting on your heart’s desires becomes a lot juicier. The final weeks of summer also overlap with eclipse season, which has the potential to bring big changes and rock relationships. Focus on embracing feelings and not getting so caught up in the details, whether that’s in dating or within a partnership.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) The summer starts with flirty and lighthearted vibes, but beware of communication mishaps in love once Mercury retrograde hits your sex and dating zone in mid-July. You might run into a right-person-wrong-time situation if you’re dating or find that a former flame comes dancing into your inbox. Have fun, but try not to put your foot in your mouth. Passionate Mars — your ruling planet — enters your partnership sector during the first week of August, making this a time of make-or-break action in love. Be the initiator if there’s something you want or need out of a relationship, and don’t be afraid to cut something off if it’s feeling imbalanced. Harmony gets restored in romance from late August onward, as Mercury retrograde will have come to an end, and it’ll be much easier to attract sweetness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Passionate Mars spends the first half of the summer in your sex and dating sector, boosting your libido and your ability to take action on the things that light up your heart. Be the initiator in love. Virgo season kicks off in late August, making it an ultra-sensual time to invest in the people you’re passionate about. The final weeks of summer are powerful for breaking negative patterns in dating and letting go of romantic situations that are keeping you from finding a more authentic connection, especially as the eclipse approaches on Sept. 21. Sometimes love is messy, so there’s no reason to have to keep it tidy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Late June is a sensual time in your love life, helping you open yourself up to pleasure and physical connection. Feel more, analyze less. Once the first week of July hits, amorous Venus enters your sign, making you a magnet for romance and adoration all month long. Use your charms to sweeten up relationships. Lusty Mars hits your chart’s most passionate area during the first week of August, so your sex drive might be higher than usual and you’ll be more inclined to make the first move, whether you’re in a relationship or have your eye on someone new. Take the reins in romance during this latter stretch of the summer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Set some intentions for romance this summer, as your manifestation powers will be especially on point. The first week of the season is a fabulous time to get started, thanks to the auspicious Jupiter cazimi on June 24 followed by the exciting new moon in your sign the next day. You’ll have loads of opportunities to connect with people in a more open-hearted and confident way. August is a sweet month for love, as romantic Venus graces your sign starting July 30. This is a fabulous time for attracting new love or getting closer with a current partner, so enjoy this late summer magic.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Late June brings out your social side, making it a great time for mingling or group dates. However, Mercury is retrograde in your sign starting in mid-July, so self-expression may be a little more difficult than usual. Connecting with partners might require more effort, so take things slowly to avoid misunderstandings. The last weeks of summer could stir up some intimate shifts, pushing you to be more vulnerable with your lovers and embrace your deepest desires. The lunar eclipse on Sept. 7 is an important time to let go of your fears and open your heart to a more authentic kind of love.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Sexy and passionate Mars spends the first half of summer in your sign, lighting up your libido and your confidence levels alike. Now’s the time to take charge of what you want out of love. Don’t wait for someone else to make the first move. Look out for emotional triggers around July 20 that could cause you to react to a partner. The Mercury retrograde taking place during this time is a good opportunity to work through past baggage that’s coming up for review. Eclipse season will rock your relationships during the final weeks of summer, especially during the lunar eclipse on Sept. 7. You’re learning to let go of your need for control and embrace a more fluid and open-hearted approach in relationships.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) July is a time of open-hearted experimentation thanks to your amorous ruler Venus being in your chart’s adventure zone. Try something new this summer and try to look at relationships from another perspective. Everyone’s got lots to learn, whether you’re with a longtime partner or someone brand-new. Lusty Mars enters your sign on Aug. 6, turning up the heat in relationships and making you extra confident about going after what you want in love through the rest of the summer. The first week of this transit is especially motivating and could provide you with some make-or-break insight. Are your romantic connections living up to your fantasies? Are you ready to commit to someone, or do you require a step back? Make some decisions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) The first weeks of summer are full of magic and excitement when it comes to your love life. You’re likely to feel more connected with your partners, and it’s a great time to attract someone new if you’re on the dating scene. Romance gets even deeper and more intimate throughout July, and you’ll be craving more vulnerability and realness in your connections. Shed some layers and show your heart. The latter stretch of summer pushes you to get in touch with pleasure and let go of your need for control, especially during the lunar eclipse in Pisces on Sept. 7. What’s keeping you from embracing pure passion? Explore it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Summer is bursting with romance from start to finish, as amorous Venus hits your relationship zone during the first week of July. Lean into the softer side of love and spend this month connecting with partners more affectionately. Love can be gentle and exciting at the same time! Things may get steamier and more intimate throughout August, so any sparks that flew during the first half of summer might find the fuel they need to turn into a full-fledged flame. The last weeks before the autumn equinox are full of romantic thrills, and exploring your adventurous side in love will be a great distraction from any eclipse season stresses.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) This summer brings some of the sweetest and luckiest moments in love all year for you, and you’ll feel it immediately as the season begins. The Jupiter cazimi and new moon in Cancer on June 24 and 25 are hitting your relationship zone, bringing all sorts of new opportunities to connect with a partner or start up something meaningful with someone new. The Mercury retrograde in mid-July could bring some emotional baggage up to the surface, giving you a chance to work through whatever issues in relationships you’ve set aside for too long. But vibes heat up again throughout August, when amorous Venus joins forces with auspicious Jupiter, giving you a much deeper capacity for love, care, and connection than you’ve felt in a long time. Open your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Romance is in the air for you this summer, especially once heart-eyed Venus hits your sex and dating zone during the first week of July. This is a fabulous time to connect more passionately with a partner and add some spice and sweetness to your sex life. If you’re single, get out and mingle this month, as it’ll be easy to attract whoever catches your eye. Mid-July finds Mercury retrograding through your relationship zone, bringing potential miscommunication with partners or a desire to reflect on past connections. Be conscious of how you express yourself and don’t take things too personally. By the last week of August, you might have your mind on deeper commitments, so allow yourself to explore the things you want out of love.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Get your flirt on this summer, because you’ll have big and beautiful opportunities to bring more passion into your love life from the start of the season until the very end. The first weeks of summer are packed with potential when it comes to enjoying sex and dating, and you’ll have plenty of prospects and opportunities to have fun, whether you’re looking for a hook-up or just spicing up an existing partnership. Lusty Mars also spends the whole first half of summer empowering you to get bolder in your love life, so stand up for what you want and make the first move. August is a time for sheer romance, and you’ll be invested in spending your time and energy on people who make you feel joyful and sexy. The eclipses hitting through the last weeks of summer could shake up relationships, so be ready to let go of your need for control and prioritize your desires.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.