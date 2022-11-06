35 Surprising Hygiene Mistakes You're Making Around Your Home

In the years I’ve spent living on my own, I’ve picked up a thing or two about maintaining a clean home — but it’s taken a lot of trial and error. After all, dirt and dust can hide in places invisible to the naked eye, so making a few mistakes is to be expected. Luckily, there are so many clever things that make your home hygienic — perhaps you never even knew you needed them.

When was the last time you dusted off the tops of your ceiling fans? If you’re anything like me, it’s been a hot minute. This extendable duster can reach high-up surfaces, so you can wipe off those fan blades — as well as bookcases and light fixtures. Tired of clearing hair out of your shower drain? There’s a cult-favorite drain protector that collects hair before it goes down the pipe. Below, you’ll find a whole slew of home hygiene mistakes — and useful products that help you fix them.

1 Mistake: Using A Hand-Pump Soap Dispenser Solution: The Soap Dispenser With A Motion Sensor Fanltia Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $24 See On Amazon While washing your hands regularly is great, a hand-pump soap dispenser is, ironically, a place where germs and bacteria might collect. Instead, you can use this automatic touchless soap dispenser that deposits the perfect amount of soap every time, thanks to the help of two motion sensors that can detect the movement of your hand. Plus, you can control the amount of soap dispensed, thanks to the three adjustable levels.

2 Mistake: Leaving Pet Stains On The Carpet Solution: This Fast-Acting Enzyme Cleaner That Breaks Down Odors On The Spot Angry Orange Pet Stain Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you have a pet, accidents are bound to happen — but leaving those stains on your carpet and furniture can lead to unwanted odors that are hard to remove. You can use Angry Orange’s enzyme cleaner to instantly break down those tricky blotches on your sofa, chair, carpet, or outdoor turf. Any undesirable smell from the stain is replaced with the scent of fresh laundry.

3 Mistake: Food Prepping On One Cutting Board Solution: These Color-Coded Boards That Prevent Cross-Contamination Caramella Bubble Color-Coded Cutting Boards Amazon $32 See On Amazon When slicing up the ingredients for your meal, it’s important that you keep food groups separate to avoid cross-contamination. Featuring tabs with icons, these color-coded cutting boards make it so easy to keep your meat, produce, fish, and cooked items separate. Made from durable, dishwasher-safe plastic, the boards fit neatly inside the included stainless steel holder.

4 Mistake: Using A Dirty, Germ-Ridden Phone Solution: This Wireless UV Sanitizer & Charger Samsung Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Your phone sees a lot of activity all day and it’s only inevitable that germs will build up on the surface. Use this combination phone sanitizer and charger to disinfect it, so you can swipe and double tap with peace of mind. The Qi-enabled charger is compatible with all wireless-charging phones, and the UV-C light eliminates 99% of germs.

5 Mistake: Leaving Your Toothbrush Out On The Bathroom Counter Solution: A Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder With Multiple Slots Eslite Covered Toothbrush Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon A toothbrush left out on the bathroom counter is prone to collecting germs — but you can easily avoid this problem by storing your brush in this wall-mounted holder that shields the bristles from airborne bacteria. Designed with six slots, the unit is great for multi-person households, and easily attaches to your wall with the included double-sided tape.

6 Mistake: Scrubbing Dishes With Slow-Drying Sponges Solution: The Multipack Of Silicone Scrubbers That Don’t Harbor Germs Peachy Clean Sponges (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon While these scrubbers may look like traditional sponges, they’re actually made out of a porous silicone material that’s non-absorbent and fast-drying. The result? A sponge that doesn’t develop mold or odors. Not to mention, each one is infused with a pleasant peach scent — leaving your hands smelling lovely.

7 Mistake: Not Cleaning Makeup Brushes Solution: This Spinning Tool That Cleans Your Cosmetic Brushes Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $33 See On Amazon Makeup brushes can collect dirt and bacteria over time (yuck), potentially causing breakouts when applied to your skin. With this spinning tool, regular maintenance of your brushes is a breeze — just attach your brush to the rechargeable device and press the button to spin it around the bowl of cleaning solution. Then, just remove the brush from the water and spin again to dry.

8 Mistake: Keeping Spare Toilet Paper In A Faraway Cupboard Solution: The Minimalist Toilet Paper Holder That Sits Next To Your Toilet Hennez Bamboo Toilet Paper Storage Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made from sleek bamboo wood, this lightweight toilet paper holder stores up to four rolls at once — so you’ll always have some within arm’s reach. It has a natural finish that blends into any bathroom, and its compact size means it can stand right next to your toilet. A removable lid creates a small tabletop for a pack of wipes or a bottle of air freshener.

9 Mistake: Undercooking Steak, Poultry & Fish Solution: This Digital Meat Thermometer That’s Easy To Read KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $10 See On Amazon To avoid consuming undercooked meat, you should always make sure your fish, chicken, pork, or steak is prepared to FDA standards. This digital thermometer accurately measures the temperature of your meat within seconds. Just insert the metal prong into the center of your food and read the number on the bright LCD screen. Available colors: 3

10 Mistake: Letting Bugs Take Over The Indoors Solution: An Electric Swatter That Zaps Flies Mid-Air ZAP IT! Electric Fly Swatter Amazon $32 See On Amazon Don’t let house flies keep you from enjoying your living space — this electric swatter conveniently zaps bugs before they get the chance to land. The battery-powered unit has a 4,000-volt metal net that activates when you press the handle. It has a built-in LED light, so you can even use it on your patio at night.

11 Mistake: Neglecting To Clean The Inside Of The Microwave Solution: This Volcano-Shaped Microwave Cleaner That Just Needs Water GB Quality Microwave Steam Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Over time, your microwave can become caked with hardened popcorn butter, spaghetti sauce, and other food residue. For extra-tough messes, this steam cleaner comes in handy. Shaped like a mini volcano, the unit can be filled up with water and placed in the microwave. Simply add the cover and heat for seven minutes — the steam rises up and loosens the grime on the walls, so you can simply wipe them down with a cloth.

12 Mistake: Throwing Out A Toothpaste Tube Before It's Empty Solution: These Squeezers That Dispense Every Last Drop LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Squeezers (4-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you’re throwing away your toothpaste tubes before squeezing out every last drop, you should check out these tube attachments that push out the remaining paste. They help you get every last bit of toothpaste, which can save you money in the long run. Plus, they have small holes at the top, so you can conveniently hang them on a hook in your bathroom.

13 Mistake: Scrubbing Surfaces By Hand Solution: A Powerful Handheld Scrubber That Removes Dirt & Grime Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Amazon $20 See On Amazon Manually scrubbing the dirt and grime away from your tiles can be rough on your hands. Instead, let this handheld power scrubber from Rubbermaid do the work. The battery-powered unit features an oscillating brush head that lifts stubborn grease and debris from your tiles, sinks, fixtures, and even your car wheels.

14 Mistake: Brushing Your Teeth But Not Scraping Your Tongue Solution: Some Stainless Steel Tongue Scrapers That Remove Food Buildup Basic Concepts Tongue Scrapers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon In addition to brushing your teeth twice a day, regularly using a tongue scraper will keep your mouth feeling clean and fresh. Made of durable stainless steel, these scraping tools easily remove food and plaque buildup from your tongue — resulting in fresher breath and better oral hygiene. You even get a pair of travel cases, so you can bring the scrapers with you while traveling.

15 Mistake: Letting Hair Go Down The Tub Drain Solution: This Cult-Favorite Drain Protector That Catches All Your Hair TubShroom Drain Protector Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cleaning a clogged drain is no fun — it’s better to stop hair before it goes down the pipe. The TubShroom drain protector is designed with a series of holes that allow water to pass through, while causing the hair to wrap around its cylindrical body. Made from rustproof stainless steel, the TubShroom gets high marks among customers — over 34,000 reviewers (and counting!) have given it a perfect five-star rating on Amazon.

16 Mistake: Not Sterilizing Your Toothbrush Solution: A Compact UV Toothbrush Sanitizer You Can Bring Anywhere Pursonic Toothbrush Sanitizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon The head of a toothbrush can become a hot spot for bacteria if you’re not sanitizing it properly. This compact toothbrush case uses UV light to eliminate up to 99.9% of germs between uses. There’s no need to plug it in — the UV bulb turns on as soon as the toothbrush is inserted, and turns off automatically after five minutes.

17 Mistake: Only Using Toilet Paper Solution: The Wallet-Friendly Bidet Attachment That’s Easy To Use Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’ve always thought bidets were too complicated and costly, think again: This bidet attachment can be installed in just minutes, and it’s so easy to use. With a dial that adjusts the pressure, the bidet gives you complete control over the water flow. Use it in combination with toilet paper for a more thorough cleaning.

18 Mistake: Not Protecting Your Furniture From Bedbugs Solution: These Furniture Stands That Keep Bedbugs At Bay Eco Pest Bedbug Interceptors (8-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon By placing these furniture stands under the legs of your bed, you can prevent bedbugs from crawling their way up to your mattress. As the bugs climb over the wall of the trap, they fall into the deep crevice and remain stuck there until you clean it out. “Safe for humans, environmentally friendly, no more trouble than more toxic solutions, cost-effective, and no animals were harmed—except bedbugs!!” one reviewer raved. Available colors: Black, White

19 Mistake: Getting On Your Hands & Knees To Scrub The Tub Solution: An Angled Scrubber With An Extendable Handle OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub Scrubber Amazon $16 See On Amazon When cleaning the tub, there’s no need to get down and dirty — scrub your tiles at an arm’s length with this extendable cleaning tool. Designed with an angular nylon head, the scrubber accesses those tight corners in your bathroom. The handle stretches from 26 inches to 46 inches, allowing you to reach both high and low.

20 Mistake: Sanitizing Surfaces With Spray Cleaners Solution: A High-Pressure Steam Cleaner That Disinfects With Just Water BISSELL SteamShot Steam Cleaner Amazon $37 See On Amazon Traditional spray cleaners can leave behind streaky residue — plus, some use chemicals that may not be safe for use around pets. This steam cleaner uses nothing but water to sanitize your household surfaces, removing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. It comes with seven multisurface cleaning tools for a wide range of scrubbing and cleaning tasks.

21 Mistake: Scrubbing The Toilet With A Traditional Brush Solution: A Pair Of Toilet Bowl Cleaners Made Of Pumice Stone Impresa Pumice Stone Toilet Cleaners (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon More abrasive than traditional toilet brushes — but still gentle on porcelain — these pumice stone toilet cleaners tackle those tough calcium deposits and hard water stains that won’t go away. Each one has an extra-long handle that helps you reach every corner of your toilet bowl. The odorless pumice stones are also effective on tubs, sinks, swimming pools, and more.

22 Mistake: Keeping Your Sponge In The Bottom Of Your Sink Solution: This Metal Sponge Holder That Sticks To Your Sink Wall Toplife Sponge Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon When your sponge sits at the bottom of your sink, it won’t dry properly and will begin to collect germs. That’s why it’s a good idea to place a sponge holder on your sink wall — this metal one sticks to any smooth surface with a pair of suction cups. Sleek and modern, the holder keeps your sponge elevated and allows it to dry more quickly in between uses. Available colors: Stainless Steel, Matte Black

23 Mistake: Not Cleaning High-Up Places In Your Home Solution: An Extra-Long Duster With A Fluffy Microfiber Head Estilo Extendable Duster Amazon $14 See On Amazon Because they’re so high up, it’s easy to forget to dust the tops of bookshelves, ceiling fans, and light fixtures. This fluffy microfiber duster has a handle that extends from 27 inches to 47 inches, giving you access to those previously unreachable spots in your home. Plus, the unique donut shape allows you to clean both sides of your ceiling fan blades at once.

24 Mistake: Drying Out Your Sinuses By Not Using A Humidifier Solution: The Compact Humidifier That Provides Sinus Relief Pure Enrichment Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon For those who experience dry sinuses, using a humidifier is a total game-changer. This cool mist humidifier from Pure Enrichment provides up to 10 hours of continuous steam, with both high and low settings as well as a built-in night light. Over 72,000 customers have given the unit a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, with several reviewers describing it as a “life saver.” Available sizes: Small, Large, X-Large

25 Mistake: Leaving Toiletries In Store Packaging Solution: These Contemporary Holders With Bamboo Lids Vitever Cotton Swab Holders (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon An open pack of cotton swabs or cotton balls is prone to spilling all over your bathroom drawer. These cotton swab holders keep your small bathroom accessories organized on your counter, so they’re easy to grab when you need them. You can even label your items with the included stickers. The accompanying lightweight bamboo lids protect your items from germs and dirt.

26 Mistake: Forgetting To Exfoliate Before You Shave Solution: A Handheld Brush That Gently Exfoliates Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon For a cleaner, closer shave — and to avoid getting razor bumps — make sure to exfoliate your body first. Covered in flexible bristles, this handheld brush gently removes dead skin cells from your legs, underarms, and bikini area. The ergonomic handle keeps the brush securely in your hand, even when it gets wet.

27 Mistake: Not Freshening The Air Naturally Solution: Some Charcoal Bags That Remove Odors From The Air Vitscan Charcoal Air-Purifying Bags (12-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Instead of relying on fragranced air fresheners — which might aggravate your sinuses — you can use these air-purifying bags made with natural bamboo charcoal. Incredibly absorbent and fragrance-free, the charcoal soaks up any unwanted odors in your home, whether it comes from a pair of smelly shoes or a pet’s litter box.

28 Mistake: Letting Your Cat Track Litter Everywhere Solution: A Rubber Mat That Catches Litter In Its Tracks Pieviev Cat Litter Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your cat tends to track litter all over the house, you should check out this rubber mat with a honeycomb texture. The litter falls through the holes on the top layer, gathering on the solid surface below. Simply press the sides together to open the mat and dump out the litter. Place the mat directly in front of your cat’s litter box to keep your floors clean and crunch-free.

29 Mistake: Neglecting Your Mental Health Hygiene Solution: A Light Therapy Lamp That Can Boost Your Mood & Energy Levels Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $36 See On Amazon Just like physical hygiene, mental hygiene is incredibly important — and you’d be surprised how much light can affect your mood. This light therapy lamp mimics natural daylight, with three brightness settings to switch between. With regular use, the lamp can help elevate your mood, regulate your sleep, and boost your energy levels.

30 Mistake: Letting Crumbs & Dust Build Up Solution: The Cordless Vacuum For Small Household Messes beyond by BLACK+DECKER Cordless Dustbuster Amazon $33 See On Amazon It can be a pain to drag out your vacuum cleaner every time you make a small mess. Luckily, you don’t have to — this cordless vacuum cleaner is perfect for sucking up snack crumbs, dust, and dirt. The rechargeable unit has an 11-ounce dirt bowl that’s transparent, allowing you to see how full it is at any given time.

31 Mistake: Stuffing Your Sneakers In Your Gym Bag Solution: These Shoe Deodorizer Balls That Release A Fresh Scent Sof Sole Sneaker Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Throwing your gym shoes directly into your bag after a workout can lead to some pretty undesirable smells. The solution? These shoe deodorizer balls that release a fresh, neutralizing scent. All you have to do is twist the ball to activate it — each one lasts up to six months. As an added bonus, the multipack of six balls is available in a variety of whimsical designs Available multipacks: 8

32 Mistake: Not Cleaning Your Keyboard Solution: The Bright Yellow Goop Traps Dust & Dirt Color Coral Cleaning Gel Amazon $6 See On Amazon Over time, your computer’s keyboard can collect dust and debris. Clearing out those crevices can be tricky — use this cleaning gel to easily lift the dirt from between the keys. With a bright yellow hue and a fresh lemon scent, the goo also works wonders on car interiors and air vents.

33 Mistake: Neglecting Your Sleep Hygiene Solution: These Amber Light Bulbs That Prep You For Sleep KINUR Amber Light Bulbs (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Believe it or not, the type of light bulb you’re using in the hours before bedtime can have a significant impact on your quality of sleep. These amber light bulbs are designed to specifically block out blue light, creating a warm tone that eases your mind and body before bedtime. “Perfect, warm and pleasant feeling created by this amber light. Great watching TV with this on,” wrote one customer.

34 Mistake: Forgetting To Floss Solution: A Water Flosser That’s Gentle On Sensitive Gums TOVENDOR Water Flosser Amazon $29 See On Amazon Flossing is an important part of your daily dental routine, but it can be easy to skip it if you’re pressed for time. This rechargeable water flosser is simple and quick to use — just switch between the three pressure modes depending on how deep of a clean you’d like. Safe for sensitive gums, the flosser effectively removes plaque and food residue with nothing but a stream of water.