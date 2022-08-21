35 Surprising Ways You Could Be Saving More Money

Whether you rent an apartment or own a home, everyday life can get expensive quickly. There are unexpected bills, pricy home repairs, and tons of other costs that can really add up. Thankfully, there are lots of ways you can save money right in front of your nose.

By switching out single-use papers and plastics for reusable options, opting for lighting that saves energy, or even meal prepping and storing your food in more efficient containers, there are lots of surprising ways you could be saving more money right at home. Better yet, the items listed below are all highly rated by thousands of Amazon reviewers. And they’re affordable, too: The vast majority of products seen here are below $30.

So go ahead and start saving.

1 Locking Drafts Out With A Door Stopper Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon Save money on your power bill and keep your space climate controlled with this under-door draft stopper that helps prevent drafts. The foam and canvas stopper can be easily installed by cutting it to your desired length and folding it in place. It won’t get in the way of opening and closing the door, and it blocks out noise, too.

2 Choosing Cute Reusable Towels Instead Of Paper Ones Earthly Co. Reusable Paper Towels Amazon $20 See On Amazon Why buy pricy, single-use paper towels when you can replace them with these patterned, reusable towels instead? Made from cotton flannel, these towels are super absorbent and can be used with any cleaning products. Just toss them in the wash after use. You can even roll them up and store them on a paper towel holder for easy access. Available colors: 5

3 Switching To A Handy Refillable Water Bottle Brimma Premium Sports Water Bottle Amazon $15 See On Amazon This reusable water bottle is a great way to cut back on single-use plastic. The 18-ounce bottle is made from BPA-free plastic and features both a wide mouth for filling and a spout for sipping, safely concealed underneath a locking flip top lid. It shouldn’t leak, and it comes with a convenient carrying lanyard. Available colors: 5

4 Packing Your Own Lunch In A Tote Instead Of Buying Upper Order Durable Insulated Lunch Box Tote Amazon $19 See On Amazon Kick your pricy takeout lunch to the curb and pack your own in this insulated lunch tote instead. This lunch bag is slim enough to fit in refrigerators and backpacks but also boasts tons of space with its expandable sides and interior pockets. Or, let it be its own bag: it comes with an extendable strap for over-the-shoulder wear. Available colors: 4

5 Eliminating Waste By Measuring Your Food Prep With A Scale Easy@Home Digital Kitchen Scale Food Scale Amazon $13 See On Amazon Take the guesswork out of cooking and never prep more than you can use with this digital kitchen scale. It can easily weigh food, even in the container, and offers precise weights starting at as little as 1 gram. The large buttons and clear digital display make it easy to use and read.

6 Keeping Your Phone Clean With A UV Sanitizer UV Phone Sanitizer with Smartphone Charger Powerbank Amazon $45 See On Amazon This UV phone sanitizer can help keep your phone clean — but it can also sanitize everyday objects like wallets, keys, and more in just 15 minutes. As a bonus, it even comes with a power bank charger so that you can power up your battery as needed.

7 Planning Your Meals In Advance With A Calendar Magnetic Dry Erase Weekly Calendar Amazon $16 See On Amazon This magnetic dry erase calendar is a great way to organize your week and cut down on expenses. The calendar features a weekly layout, allowing you to list meals and shopping lists, all of which can help lower your grocery bills. It comes with four fine-tipped erasable markers which also feature a magnetic strip, so they’ll be on hand when you need them.

8 Cutting Down On Your Shower Times With This Clock KADAMS Digital Bathroom Shower Kitchen Clock Timer Amazon $27 See On Amazon By using this digital bathroom clock you can time your showers and keep your water use down. It’s resistant to splashes, and the suction cups make it easy to install just about anywhere. Plus, it doesn’t just show you the time: This clock can measure temperature and indoor humidity, too. Available colors: 6

9 Vacuum Sealing Your Food Portions For Freshness & Freezing GERYON Vacuum Sealer Amazon $48 See On Amazon This vacuum sealer can definitely cut down on food waste. It works by sucking all the remaining air out of special plastic bags and sealing them with heat to keep them fresh in the fridge or the freezer. It works with just the push of the button and even comes with a hose attachment to seal vacuum containers.

10 Cooking In Batches & Saving For Later In These Containers Homemaid Living Premium Airtight Plastic Storage Containers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Bulk cooking and freezing extra portions can help simplify and lower the cost of mealtime, and these airtight storage containers can help. These containers are stackable to save space and feature a silicone edge that helps deliver an airtight seal. They’re safe to use in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher.

11 Installing An Eco-Friendly Bidet Greenco Bidet Attachment for Toilet Water Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’ve never considered a bidet attachment, now is the time. You don’t need any specialty tools to install it, and all the proper elements to hook it up, like a hose and washers, come included. Once you’re up and running, you can choose your desired water pressure from several settings and cut down on toilet paper use at the same time.

12 Snuggling Up With A Fuzzy Blanket Instead Of Turning The AC On Genteele Sherpa Blanket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Amping up the coziness factor with this sherpa blanket rather than reaching straight for the thermostat can save you big bucks over time. This blanket is reversible, featuring a soft-colored plush fabric on one side and a luxurious sherpa knit on the other. Making things even more convenient, it’s safe to toss in the washing machine. Available colors: 23

13 Mending Your Clothes With A Sewing Kit Instead Of Replacing Them Artika Sewing Kit for Adults Amazon $13 See On Amazon This sewing kit has you covered with fixes for everyday problems like loose buttons or tears, meaning you can hold on to your clothes for longer. It comes with 20 different shades of thread, assorted-sized needles, straight pins, a measuring tape, scissors, and much more. It all comes packaged in a sturdy zipped case, too.

14 Growing Your Own Herbs For Cooking With A Garden Kit Plant Theatre Indoor Herb Garden Kit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Why pay for store-bought herbs when you can grow them at home with this indoor herb garden kit? It comes with everything you need, including peat discs, pots, and even instructions and advice. Plus, you get seeds for six different varieties of herbs, including arugula, basil, coriander, parsley, and more.

15 Using Motion-Activated Lighting Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon No need to run up high electric bills when these wireless LED stair lights only turn on when you need them. Once they detect motion from up to 10 feet away, they’ll activate and automatically turn off after 30 seconds of inactivity. Plus, they only power on in the nighttime to save you money. You can install them easily with either the included screws or adhesive backing.

16 Running Your Dryer Less Frequently By Using A Dry Rack Greenco 3 Tier Over The Door Folding Drying Rack Amazon $11 See On Amazon This over-the-door drying rack is an excellent way to cut down on your clothes dryer use. Its shelves are made of polyester mesh for breathability and enhanced drying times. Plus, it can fold up flat when not in use to save you space as well as cash.

17 Creating Extra Space In Your Home With Vacuum Bags (Rather Than Buying Storage Rentals) Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags Amazon $32 See On Amazon Use these vacuum storage bags to store your bulky, out-of-season items, even in tight spaces. Just add your things and suck out the air with a vacuum. They come in a six-pack of varying sizes and feature a triple seal valve for ultimate airtightness. The pack even includes a hand pump so that you can use them on the go.

18 Giving Couponing A Try With This Organizer HannahDirect Coupon Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Taking up couponing can save you tons of money at the grocery store, and this coupon organizer can get you started. Made from durable, machine washable nylon, this organizer has tabs for many common household items like bread, canned foods, and cleaning products. You can organize your coupons at home and take them to the store all in this pouch that fits over the bars of your shopping cart. Available colors: 7

19 Storing Your Produce Properly In Containers That Help Extend Its Freshness Rubbermaid 6-Piece Produce Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon These produce saver bins are designed to help your food last longer in the fridge. The containers come with a built-in filter to help optimize the right balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide. The raised, textured base also helps keep moisture and excess water from pooling at the bottom and making your items soggy. They come six to a pack.

20 Swapping Your Streaming Services For An Antenna Gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna Amazon $30 See On Amazon With new streaming services popping up so frequently, it’s possible you’re paying more than ever — but this digital TV antenna might be able to help you cut back. It features a 200-mile range and HD picture, all while filtering out interference from cellular signals. Get channels like NBC, ABC, and more.

21 Getting Every Last Drop Of Your Products With This Kit Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Stop throwing away bottles of product before they’re truly empty with this bottle emptying kit. It’s made of BPA-free plastic and uses a unique tripod design to allow bottles to sit upside down, ensuring you get more product out. The squeeze top function allows you to squeeze out every last drop from even pump-equipped bottles like hand soap.

22 Skipping The Pedicures For At-Home Treatments Like These Socks NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your feet the care they deserve without the salon price using these gel moisturizing socks. The lining of the socks is infused with hydrating ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and more. Simply slip them on and wear them for 20 minutes to help with complaints like callouses, dry skin, or cracked heels. Because the socks have toes, you’ll be able to reach every nook and cranny.

23 Keeping Better Track Of Your Spare Change With A Counter M&R Digital Counting Coin Bank Amazon $16 See On Amazon This digital coin-counting bank will help ensure your loose change stays somewhere you can use it (and not underneath your couch cushions). The coin slot automatically counts your change as you put it in and clearly displays it on the LCD screen. There are also buttons to manually adjust your totals if remove some of your savings.

24 Re-corking Your Wine Bottles Properly With This Gadget marofin Electric Wine Saver Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can help keep your wine from going bad too quickly with this electric wine saver. It works by automatically creating a vacuum for your bottle, pumping out excess air when the pressure gets too high, and making your wine last longer. It runs on two AA batteries and you can conveniently check the battery level on the display.

25 Swapping Disposable K-Cups With Reusable Ones Kicovitifa Reusable K Cups Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’ll be easy to help the planet (and your wallet) with this pack of reusable K-Cup alternatives. Each cup has a resealable lid and a stainless steel mesh basket, allowing you to fill them with whichever coffee grounds or tea leaves you prefer. They’re compatible with dozens of Keurig models and the cups are dishwasher safe, too.

26 Doing Your Dry Cleaning At Home With This Kit dryel At-Home Mega Dry Cleaner Starter Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Yep, it is possible to do dry cleaning at home, and this dry cleaning starter kit can get you on your way. To use, treat any tough stains with the included stain pen, tackle any strong odors with the odor and wrinkle spray, and then put up to five items in the included dryer bag. Add in a cleaning cloth and put the whole thing in the dryer, and your clothes come out fresh as new.

27 Building Up A Home Gym Using These Weights Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbell Amazon $49 See On Amazon Ditch the pricy gym membership and get your workouts in at home with this neoprene dumbbell set. The rubberized handles are easy to grip, and the set features three different weight sizes. Store them all neatly in a handy graduated rack when you’re done. Available colors: 11

28 Switching On A Space Heater To Warm One Room At A Time andily Compact Portable Ceramic Space Heater Amazon $27 See On Amazon Why crank the heat up in the whole house when you can warm just the room you’re using with this portable space heater? It features a quick heating ceramic heat element and a bunch of safety features, including a mechanism that shuts the unit off if it overheats or tips over. Plus, it’s scored an impressive 4.5-star rating after over 12,000 reviewers have weighed in. Available colors: 4

29 Taking Care Of Quick Trims At Home Using A Scissor Set Sirabe Hair Cutting Scissors Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stretch out the time between visits to the salon just a bit longer using this hair-cutting set. The set comes with both straight and toothed scissors, as well as a comb, clips, a cape, and more. Plus, the blades are made with 440 Japanese stainless steel to ensure a close and sharp cut. Available colors: 4

30 Using A Smaller Toaster Oven For Smaller Meals Elite Gourmet Toaster Oven Amazon $30 See On Amazon Why fire up your large oven when you can tackle smaller meals with this toaster oven? This 650-watt toaster oven is compact and even comes with a rack and nonstick pan. Toast, bake, or warm your food with temperatures ranging from 200 to 450 Fahrenheit. The shatterproof front door lets you watch how things are cooking inside, too.

31 Protecting Your iPhone With A Screen Protector Ailun Glass Screen Protector Amazon $8 See On Amazon Your phone represents a sizable investment, so help guard it with these screen protectors. Made from tempered glass, the protectors are just .33 millimeters thick and are 99.99% touch screen accurate. They offer a crystal clear display while protecting your phone’s screen from falls and scratches.

32 Switching Out Your Bulbs For Smart LEDS DAYBETTER Smart Light Bulbs Amazon $36 See On Amazon One easy way to save money is to switch to energy-efficient appliances, and these smart light bulbs can help. They use just 9 watts but are comparable to a traditional 60-watt bulb. Plus, you can pair it with your home assistant like Alexa (or just use the included app) to change the color, control the brightness, and more.

33 Protecting Your Delicates With Laundry Bags BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Replacing costly undergarments that got ruined in the washer is no fun, but these mesh laundry bags can protect your delicates. These mesh bags are made from polyester and come five to a set, each with its own color-coded zipper closure to help you organize. The breathable mesh is made from polyester and ensures your items get cleaned without getting tangled or overworked.

34 Sharpening Your Kitchen Knives To Increase Their Longevity Smith's Adjustable Manual Knife Sharpener Amazon $27 See On Amazon This manual knife sharpener can help make your kitchen knives last longer. The handle features a soft, rubberized grip, while the width of the sharpening slots can be adjusted, allowing you to sharpen your blades at multiple angles. It works for coarse, fine, and serrated blades.