It's happening. Whatever you have planned for this weekend, cancel it, because this is more important. Taco Bell's nacho fries are returning to restaurants nationwide once again, after first making their debut back in Jan. 2018 — it was the biggest debut in Taco Bell history. Over the last four years they have appeared back on menus for a limited time here and there, much to loyal customers’ pleasure, and starting March 10, 2022 they’re back yet again. Even better, there’s a way you can get the cult-favorite menu item for free this time around.

In case you have never experienced the magic, Taco Bell's nacho fries are exactly what they sound like: nachos made with fries instead of chips. You know when you can't, for the life of you, decide what you want for lunch or dinner? These nacho fries are the answer to that, because they're a little bit of everything and feature fries covered in Mexican seasoning and served alongside warm nacho cheese for dipping. They’re $2.39, but you can add toppings like beef, Pico de Gallo, and sour cream available for an additional cost. When the fries first hit menus, the nacho cheese dip was the main appeal, but now you can ask for dipping sauces like guacamole, spicy ranch, avocado ranch, creamy chipotle, and creamy jalapeño if you want to try something new.

Upon their initial debut in 2018, the fries were originally meant to be a one-time thing, but because they were such a big hit, Taco Bell extended the run and they’ve been returning sporadically ever since. Nacho fries are the number one best-selling limited edition offer Taco Bell has ever sold, according to a press release, and the excitement on Twitter whenever the menu item returns should be evidence that the taste is worth all the hype.

How To Get Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries For Free

This time around, there are even more ways to enjoy the menu item, Taco Bell Rewards members got access to the fan-favorite fries on March 8 and March 9. Now, on March 10, everyone else can get their hands on the fries in stores or via online food orders. You should go ahead and sign up for Taco Bell Rewards if you haven’t already, though, because from March 24 to March 26 those with a rewards account can get a free a la carte Nacho Fries order (which includes the fries and dipping cheese) with an order that’s a minimum of $1.

Additionally, from March 27 to April 3, you can get free fries with any $15 or more purchase through GrubHub. That being said, you can rest assured Nacho Fries will at least be available for the next three weeks. In the meantime, you may want to pencil in as many trips to Taco Bell as possible to get your fix.