Taco Bell Has A New Vegan Menu Item & I Got To Taste It Before Anyone Else

When you think of Taco Bell staples, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the Crunchwrap. But if you follow a veggie-forward diet, the only way you can enjoy the fan favorite is by hacking the menu item to fit your needs. Well, hack-no-more, my friends, because Taco Bell is testing a brand new Vegan Crunchwrap as the company’s first-ever fully vegan entree (!). Fans of the beloved bite might be skeptical, but I got to try the offering ahead of its release, and I honestly couldn’t taste a difference.

Instead of swapping out the non-vegan-friendly ingredients like you would have to in the past, the Vegan Crunchwrap features fixings that were developed specifically with the bite in mind. Those ingredients include plant-based seasoned beef, cool vegan blanco sauce, and warm vegan nacho sauce. Plus, each item has been certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association, so you know it’s safe. Staying true to the original wrap, the test item also features shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and a signature tostada shell to put the “crunch” in Crunchwrap.

Starting June 8, the vegan offering will be available at the following Taco Bell locations:

6741 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028 in Los Angeles

976 6th Ave, New York, NY 10018 in New York City

11893 East Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32826 in Orlando

You’ll want to make the trek to your nearest participating location ASAP because the test item will only be available for a limited time while supplies last. Oh, and BTW, Taco Bell will be offering the Vegan Crunchwrap for the same price as the regular option, because you shouldn’t have to pay extra for vegan-friendly ingredients.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Whether or not you’re fully vegan, you’re probably wondering how the new offering stacks up to the original. As a non-vegan myself, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But after a few bites, I was totally sold.

This review breaks down everything you need to know about the limited-edition snack, and hopefully by the end you’ll be a convert just like me.

Taco Bell Vegan Crunchwrap Review

The first thing that stood out to me was the slightly spicy flavor in each bite. The vegan “beef” is perfectly seasoned to the point where it’s not too hot, but still has that kick you’d expect from a Crunchwrap. Speaking of the beef, I kept expecting to be able to tell the protein was vegan with every bite, but I never could. It tasted exactly like your typical taco meat.

I also admired the mix of textures. The crispiness of the chips, the creaminess of the sauces, the softness of the tomatoes and lettuce — it all worked together so well. Granted, that’s what you usually get with a regular Crunchwrap, but I appreciated how closely the vegan option was able to replicate the same Crunchwrap experience.

Though I wish the flavors of the blanco sauce had come out more, the nacho sauce definitely tasted like cheese. That being said, what impressed me the most about the bite is that it never once sacrifices flavor for function. The ingredients aren’t just thrown together to please vegan customers — they actually taste good together, and the end result tastes exactly like the Crunchwrap Taco Bell fans know and love.

TL;DR: Whether you’re vegan or not, the Vegan Crunchwrap is a crave-able bite that everyone can enjoy. From flavor to texture, the offering does not disappoint, and hopefully one day it’ll be upgraded from test item to staple status, just like its classic counterpart.