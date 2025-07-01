Welcome to the second half of 2025! The abundant energy of summertime made the past few weeks feel particularly indulgent, but the astrology of July will be a time to reel things in and reevaluate your path. That’s because this month brings a barrage of retrogrades that’ll push you to pump the brakes on any big endeavors, as well as one of the most important planetary shifts of the year. Some major astrological events are happening in July 2025 that you’ll want to be aware of.

The first three weeks of this month comprise the bulk of Cancer season, which is bringing out everyone’s softer sides. Prioritize compassion, care, and cozy vibes. Get lost in a teary-eyed summer nostalgia or simply do something sweet for someone you love! All this Cancer zodiac energy has you focused on tending to your heart and nurturing the people close to you, but the full moon in its opposite sign of Capricorn on July 10 reminds you to channel your emotions into your worldly endeavors, too. You can make big strides in your career if you put your mind to it now.

The first week of July sees both value-oriented Venus and shock artist Uranus ingressing into communication-forward Gemini. This week also kicks off the first of four planetary retrogrades that will begin during the month. Neptune, Saturn, Mercury, and Chiron will all begin moonwalking as the month goes on, so the retrograde season has officially arrived. While all cosmic reversals have their impact, Mercury retrograde is likely to be the most tangible of the bunch, as this planet governs all the logistical details that run people’s daily lives.

On July 22, the sun enjoys a regal and royal homecoming to fierce and fiery Leo — its singular sign of rulership. This solar transition with up people’s confidence and dry out some of that Cancer season sappiness. The Leo new moon on July 25 is your time to set some passion-fueled intentions and be willing to start something entirely new.

Between the heat of Leo season, the chaos of four planetary retrogrades, and a monumental shift from Uranus, a lot is going on this month. Read on for your July 2025 astrological forecast.

Venus & Uranus Enter Gemini

Venus is leaving its home sign of Taurus on July 4, but not before it links up with electrifying planet Uranus to spark up some cosmic fireworks. Unexpected sensual connections could light up your heart. Once Venus enters Gemini, it kicks off a few weeks of cute banter and fun flirtations. Intellectual stimulation is extra sexy now, so try to connect with people’s minds.

Focus on reviewing the recent past instead of rushing into the future.

Uranus enters Gemini a few days later, on July 7, and this is an even bigger deal. Uranus has been in Taurus since 2018, and it only changes signs every 7 to 8 years — so this transition kicks off a new era of both advancement and rebellion when it comes to technology, the status quo, mass communication, and the way society processes information.

Neptune & Saturn Retrograde

The first retrograde of the month is brought to you by illusive and imaginative planet Neptune, which backspins from July 4 through Dec. 10. Neptune retrogrades happen annually for about five months, and while this usually won’t affect you on a very tangible level, they can be helpful times to look more directly at your intuition and lift the veil on your fantasies to see things more clearly.

Speaking of cosmic reality checks, one of the most important ones of the year is hitting on July 12 PT/July 13 ET, and that’s Saturn retrograde. This rule-oriented and responsible planet will backspin until Nov. 25, and it presents a useful opportunity to review the challenges life has thrown your way in recent months and process the life lessons hidden in the struggles.

Full Moon In Capricorn

July’s full moon is traditionally known as the Buck Moon, and this year, it peaks on July 10 in ambitious Capricorn. This productivity-boosting lunation encourages you to make some professional power moves before Mercury retrograde hits a week later. Consider all your tangible goals — whether those involve manifesting money, advancing in your career, or completing a long-term project — and take some practical steps toward completion.

Mercury Retrograde Is Back

The planet of timing, thinking, and tech devices is ready to stir up some summer drama! Mercury retrograde kicks off on July 17 PT/July 18 ET, and it’ll rage on through Aug. 11. It’s bringing three and a half weeks of its infamous cosmic mayhem with it. With Mercury backspinning through Leo, you might find yourself feeling mentally stuck in a rut for the next few weeks, struggling to find inspiration.

However, it can be a helpful time to revisit past creative projects with fresh eyes. Additionally, it might be difficult to see yourself or your goals clearly, so take things slow and focus on reviewing the recent past instead of rushing into the future.

Leo Season Fire & A Passionate New Moon

Speaking of Leo, the sun saunters into the cosmic lion’s cave on July 22, marking the official start of Leo season 2025. Hot girl summer has arrived! Get ready to embrace your flashy side, be more creative, and let your passions shine. Leo is the sun’s home-base sign, so this mid-summer season inspires everyone to shine their light a little brighter and be more optimistic about what’s to come. Soak up that sunshine-y energy and let your confidence sparkle.

The moon joins the sun and Mercury in Leo land on July 24, catalyzing a powerful new moon in Leo. Right now, all zodiac signs are being asked to dig deep within their psyche and reconnect with their true self, so channel some of that classic Leo courage. It’s a great time to focus on expressing your feelings and pushing past insecurity to pursue the things that bring you joy.

Venus Enters Cancer

Get ready to soften your heart and tap into your tender side, because lover Venus enters sensitive Cancer on July 30. Unlike the insatiable and busy-bodied energy of Gemini, this water sign makes the amorous planet a lot gentler and more domestic, so don’t be surprised if you’re craving a cozier and cuddlier type of connection right now. Snuggling up with a significant other at home during this transit will be a great way to break up the glam and glitzy intensity of Leo season.

Chiron Retrograde

Neptune, Saturn, and Mercury joined the retrograde roster this month, and the sensitive minor planet Chiron is joining the party on July 30. Chiron is often nicknamed the “wounded healer” in astrology, and its annual five-month-long retrograde periods can help you to process painful memories and start healing some old wounds. During this time, use any emotional triggers as a sign that it’s time to look at yourself a little harder.

Mercury Cazimi

Mercury retrograde is no fun, but the brightest moment of this transit comes on July 31, as that’s when Mercury joins forces with the sun to form what’s called a Mercury cazimi. During this solar conjunction, you may find that you’re seeing the retrograde lessons more clearly, or may enjoy some brilliant lightning strikes of inspiration. Either way, now’s a time to think about your new moon goals a little more seriously.