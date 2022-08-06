Taking Care Of Your Home Is Hard, But These Clever Things Make It Much Easier

Taking care of your home can be a struggle. It feels like I vacuumed my carpet just a few days ago, yet somehow it looks like my dog has been tracking dirt onto it for weeks. (And don’t get me started on all the mysterious dust that somehow developed along my bathtub walls.) Luckily, there are tons of clever things on Amazon that can help make taking care of your home much, much easier.

For example, those dirty carpets are no match for this ChomChom roller — especially if you have a pet at home. And as for those dusty bathtub walls, I’d like to direct your attention to the tile scrubber I’ve included. Not only does its telescopic handle save you from having to bend and stretch, but its triangular head also makes it easy to clean deep into tight corners — but that’s just the start. If you want to see more clever things that make it easier to take care of your home, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

1 This Silicone Dish-Drying Mat To Keep Your Countertops Dry HOTPOP XXL Silicone Dish Drying Mat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only is this silicone pad great for drying dishes, but you can also use it as a trivet since it’s heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Elevated ridges across the top keep your dishes raised away from any pooling water. And once your dishes are dry, you can easily roll it up for compact storage.

2 A Tape That Helps Keep Rugs From Curling Up NeverCurl Double Sided Extra Thick Rug Tape Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy to trip on a curled rug, so why not use this tape to make sure yours are laying nice and flat? It’s designed to stick to any hard-style floors, whether there’s tile in your kitchen or hardwood in the living room — and each order comes with enough to cover up to 30 feet.

3 The Pet Hair Remover That So Many Reviewers Swear By ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $31 See On Amazon Lint rollers do an alright job when it comes to picking up pet hair — but this ChomChom roller absolutely knocks it out of the park. Thousands of tiny bristles latch onto pet hair, lint, and more, while a built-in dustbin keeps everything collected in one place. “I have a high shed dog and 4 cats in my home, and this made quick work of my furniture, blankets, and even took the tiny embedded hairs out if the dog beds,” wrote one reviewer.

4 A UV Flashlight That Illuminates Invisible Stains GearLight UV Black Light Flashlight Amazon $20 See On Amazon Can’t figure out where that odor is coming from? Some pet stains can be hard to see and can only be revealed with help from a UV flashlight like this one. It’s effective on cat and dog urine, and will even light up small critters, including bed bugs and scorpions. Plus, it’s made from tough aluminum that can handle accidental drops.

5 This Powerful Wine Stain Remover That Can Be Used On Nearly Any Fabric Emergency Stain Rescue Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you spilled red wine or accidentally smeared chocolate into your carpet, this stain remover can help get your fabrics looking good as new. It can be used on nearly all types of fabric, as it’s made without any peroxide, chlorine, sulfates, or parabens. Plus, the pH-neutral formula is even biodegradable.

6 The Ceramic Spoon Rest To Keep Sauce Off Your Kitchen Counter Home Acre Designs Spoon Rest Amazon $12 See On Amazon With its farmhouse-style embossing and sleek ceramic frame, this spoon rest is a definite upgrade to the folded paper towel you’ve probably been using to hold dirty utensils. It’s large enough to fit nearly any stirrer — and unlike some spoon rests, this one can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

7 A Large Splash Mat That Helps Keep Your Floors Clean Leashboss Dog Bowl Splash Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon If your dog is always knocking kibble and water onto the floor, consider using this splash mat to help keep everything clean. Not only does it help catch spillage, but the raised edges also help keep everything from escaping off the mat. Choose from three colors: beige, black, or grey.

8 The Paint Pen That Breathes New Life Into Old Grout Lines Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon When no amount of scrubbing will get your grout lines looking clean, consider painting them over using this pen. There’s enough ink inside to cover up to 150 feet — and the water-based formula is completely nontoxic. Simply pump the tip to get the ink flowing, then gently press into the grout to start painting.

9 A Seal That Helps Keep Your Shower From Leaking Aulett Home Frameless Shower Door Bottom Seal Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your bathroom floors are always rife with puddles after a shower, the problem could be the seal at the bottom of the door. The solution? This replacement seal that easily clips onto your glass. It’s designed to work with any door, and can be trimmed to fit narrower ones as necessary. Many reviewers even wrote about how it “works perfectly.”

10 A Tile Scrubber With A Narrow Head For Tight Corners OXO Good Grips Extendable Tub and Tile Scrubber Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only does this scrubber feature a triangular-shaped head that helps you clean deep into tight shower corners, but the telescopic handle also reaches out to a whopping 42 inches. The nonslip handle helps you keep a firm grip — even when it’s wet — and the head easily pivots to help you get the best angle.

11 This Screen That Helps Prevent Cooking Splatters BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tired of cleaning up greasy splatter marks when you’re done cooking? In that case, this splatter screen is a total game-changer. It’ll keep any greasy splatter inside your pans, yet still allows steam to escape so that your food doesn’t come out soggy. Plus, the stainless steel mesh is less likely to rust over time.

12 This 2-Pack Of Wireless Doorbells For Less Than $40 SadoTech Wireless Doorbell (2-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a range of up to 1,000 feet, this wireless doorbell — which arrives in a two-pack — can likely cover the entire first floor of your home. It comes pre-loaded with 50 different chimes, which means you can change it nearly every week without having to repeat any throughout the year. Plus, the included battery lasts for up to three years.

13 This Microfiber Duster That Reaches Deep Underneath Furniture HEOATH Bendable Microfiber Dust Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can make your life just a little bit easier while cleaning, all with help from this duster. The telescopic handle extends out to 55 inches, making it easy to reach underneath furniture without having to bend over. Once the microfiber head is dirty, simply toss it in the wash for a quick clean.

14 An Insert That Helps Prop Up Sagging Couch Cushions Ben'sHome Durable Cushion Support Insert Amazon $45 See On Amazon While it might be tempting to buy new furniture when your cushions start to sag, giving them a little boost with a bolster — like this one — will help save you so much money. It’s long enough to cover most couches, and can be folded up as needed to fit smaller love seats or chairs. “The thickness makes it extremely sturdy,” wrote one reviewer. They continue, “Cushion no longer sags.”

15 The Shields That Help Protect Your Walls From Door Knobs Xfenvs Door Knob Wall Shield (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your home didn’t come with spring door stops already on the walls, these shields are an easy-to-install alternative that provide just as much protection. Simply peel off the adhesive backing, then stick them right into place — and you can even paint over them if you’d like them to blend into the wall. Choose from two colors: clear or white.

16 The Splash Guard That Helps Keep Your Counters Clean DTHOME3 Silicone Splash Guard Amazon $14 See On Amazon Place this splash guard around your kitchen sink faucet, and it’ll catch any stray drips or splashes before they can dirty up your counters. It’s made from 100% food-grade silicone that won’t leave behind scratches, and the extra length also gives you space to keep scrubbers or soap bottles.

17 A Cleanser That’s Specially Formulated For Stainless Steel Therapy Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ever notice how some cleansers leave streaks on your stainless steel? That isn’t the case with this one, as it’s specifically formulated to leave your stainless appliances with a streak-free shine. And unlike some cleansers, it even creates a temporary barrier that helps your surfaces resist fingerprints, dust, smudges, and more.

18 These Shelves That’ll Help Organize Your Closet MAX Houser 6 Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Need extra storage space in your closet? These shelves are a smart pick, as they give you ample room for blankets, shirts, towels, and more. Two sturdy hooks on the top let you hang it from any standard closet rod — and they even come in eight shades to match the colors in your room.

19 A Protective Fitted Sheet That Helps Your Mattress Last Longer SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $30 See On Amazon The waterproof backing of this mattress protector helps prevent sweat and spills from leaking onto your mattress, but it still lets your skin breathe so that you don’t grow too hot at night. Plus, it won’t crinkle when you toss and turn and has over 230,000 ratings.

20 The Bronze-Colored Toilet Brush & Holder For Your Bathroom Estilo Stainless Steel Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only does this toilet brush and holder set have a gorgeous antique bronze finish, but it’s also made from stainless steel that’s less likely to rust over time. The holder keeps the brush completely out of sight — just in case it’s a little dirty — and many reviewers even wrote about how it “looks great.”

21 The Highly Rated Shower Curtain Liner That’s Odor-Resistant BigFoot Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $9 See On Amazon When was the last time you replaced your shower curtain liner? If it’s time for a new one, this liner is both stain- as well as odor-resistant, and features rustproof metal grommets along the top. You also have the choice of three colors — clear, frosted, or white — and the EVA material is even resistant to punctures.

22 A Self-Watering Planter That’ll Keep Your Flowers Hydrated When You’re Busy HBServices USA Self Watering + Self Aerating High Drainage Plant Pot Amazon $15 See On Amazon Speaking from personal experience? This self-watering planter is a total game-changer, as it can hold enough water to keep your plants moist for up to two weeks. Plus, its aerated design helps minimize root rot — and you even have the choice of five different colors: white, black, blue, green, or red.

23 These Nesting Shelfs That’ll Help Keep Your Cabinet Organized SONGMICS Cabinet Shelf Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon It doesn’t matter how long or short your shelves are — these nesting organizers can be easily customized simply by sliding the shorter platform underneath the taller one. They’re made from a sleek combination of metal and bamboo that’s sure to look good just about anywhere. Plus, each one can support up to 33 pounds.

24 The Silicone Coasters That Help Keep Drips From Leaking Onto Your Table Amoowis Silicone Coasters (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike some coasters, these ones feature a series of elevated ridges along the top, keeping your drinks lifted away from any pooling drips. They’ll also help keep those drips from leaking onto tables — and since each coaster is made from soft silicone, there’s no need to worry about creating any accidental scratches.

25 These Felt Pads That Help Prevent Furniture Scratches On Floors X-Protector (133 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only do these felt pads help keep your floors safe from scratches, but they also let your chairs glide across the floor so that they’re easier to arrange. Installation is as easy as peeling off the adhesive backing and pressing them into place. Plus, each order includes a variety of sizes. “The various sizes were perfect for our sofas, chairs, tables, shelves, wine rack, desk and TV stand,” wrote one reviewer. “You name it there was a pad just the right size.”

26 A Spray Mop That Lets You Refill The Bottle With Your Own Cleanser O-Cedar ProMist MAX Microfiber Spray Mop Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whereas some spray mops require you to purchase a brand-friendly refill bottle, this one lets you refill the bottle with whatever type of cleanser you typically clean with. It’s great for saving money, as the microfiber mop head is reusable — and you can even use it dry to clear dust and dirt from your floors before mopping.

27 The Bumpers That Help Stop Your Cabinets Slamming GorillaGrit Cabinet Door Bumpers (100-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tired of hearing your cabinets slam shut? Just put a few of these little bumpers on the inside of the door where it meets the cabinet frame. The adhesive backing keeps them held in place without any extra screws needed — and since they’re transparent, there’s a good chance you’ll hardly notice they’re even there.

28 A Soft, Waterproof Mattress Pad Cover That’s Breathable Zen Bamboo Mattress Pad Cover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whereas some mattress pads can leave you too warm, this one is made from a special blend of microfiber and bamboo that helps regulate your body heat, helping to keep you comfortable all night long. The extra-deep pockets are perfect for taller mattresses — and if it ever gets dirty, you can easily toss it in the wash for a quick clean.

29 These Multitool Pens That Double As Flash Lights When Needed RAK Multi-Tool Pen Set (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only are these multitool pens made from heavy-duty aluminum that can handle accidental drops, but they also feature eight different tools that are perfect for DIY projects: a bubble leveler, flathead and Philips screwdrivers, an LED light, and more. Each order also includes two ink refills.

30 These Under-Cabinet Lights To Give Your Kitchen A Subtle Glow Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Light (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s no complicated wiring necessary when it comes to installing these under-cabinet lights, as each one provides hours of light using just three AA batteries (which are not included). You also have two options when mounting: Use a few screws, or avoid drilling and use double-sided adhesive — both come included.

31 A Toothbrush Holder That Organizes Toiletries Above Your Bathroom Counter MOPMS Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon Toothbrushes, paper cups, skincare bottles — this toothbrush holder has space for nearly everything that you have sitting on your bathroom counter. Two adhesive strips make mounting it on the wall a total breeze. Plus, it even features a toothpaste dispenser to help keep you from overloading your toothbrush.

32 An Under-Bed Organizer To Keep Shoe Clutter To A Minimum Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Instead of cluttering up your closet with winter shoes, why not save yourself some space and transfer them into this organizer? Each order comes with two containers that can fit up to 24 pairs of shoes in total. And with strong handles on every side, pulling them out when you need a particular pair of sandals is no problem at all.

33 This Broom Clamp To Organize Your Cleaning Supplies HOMEASY Self Adhesive Broom Holder (4 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Since each of these clamps can hold up to 22 pounds, you can use them for so much more than just brooms. For example, you can organize your gardening tools and sports equipment by hanging a few in your garage (they arrive in a four-pack) — and since they’re made from tough stainless steel, there’s no need to worry about them rusting over time.

34 A Laundry Bag That Keeps Clothes Off The Floor KEEPJOY Hanging Laundry Bag Amazon $14 See On Amazon Unlike some laundry bags, this one zips open from the bottom so that it’s easy to dump all your dirty clothes into the wash. It also helps save you space, as the over-the-door hooks keep it lifted off the floor — and the canvas fabric is easily washable if it ever gets dirty.

35 A Layered Mat That Helps Keep Kitty Litter Off Your Floors Pieviev Cat Litter Trapping Mat Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re tired of sweeping up kitty litter throughout the house, try placing this mat in front of your cat’s litter box. The honeycomb top layer latches onto litter when they step out of the box, while a second waterproof layer holds onto it until you’re ready to shake it out into the trash. Choose from three colors: gray, black, or brown.

36 This Heat-Resistant Pouch That Helps Protect Your Countertops ZAXOP Hair Tool Silicone Pouch Amazon $7 See On Amazon Curling irons, flat irons, deep wavers — this silicone pouch is large enough to fit nearly any hot tool, giving you a safe place to store them while they’re still warm. It’s heat-resistant up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the ridges along the top give it a little extra grip to help keep your tools from sliding off when you’re doing your hair.

37 A Smart Security Camera That Won’t Break The Bank Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon You don’t have to shell out for a professional security system if you want to feel safe at home, just buy this smart camera for less than $40. Features like night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio make it easy to check in on your home while you’re away. Or, pair it with Google Home or Alexa to view your feed on compatible devices.

38 This Smart Garage Door Opener You Can Control Remotely Refoss Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener Amazon $26 See On Amazon Can’t remember if you shut the garage door? Not a problem when you’ve got this smart opener. You can check the status of your door using the downloadable smartphone app, as well as open or close it if needed. Plus, you can even have it send notifications to your phone — just in case you’d like a little extra peace of mind while you’re away from home.

39 These Waterproof Pillow Covers That You Can Use Outside MIULEE Waterproof Outdoor Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Regular pillow covers can develop mildew if left outside, whereas these waterproof ones are tough enough to handle getting wet in the rain. Their hidden zippers won’t snag on your hair while you’re napping, and they even come in more than 20 colors to suit any style, as well as six sizes.