Life
These Are The Very Best Deals At Target Right Now, Hands Down
Including fashion finds, home essentials, and great gifts.
Why is winter so absurdly expensive?! Well, actually, it isn’t much of a conundrum: With gift-shopping for your crew, splurging on a new coat that will actually keep you warm this season, and traveling home for the holidays, it’s no wonder why your debit card gets a workout. But thanks to Target’s impressive range of deals, this year may finally be the year that you make it to January without your bank account taking a major hit.
With sales happening all the time on Target's already affordable (and, we'll just say it, surprisingly stylish) goods, you can scoop up last-minute holiday gifts, on-trend fashion pieces and accessories, home decor, electronics, and kitchenware.
Some deals worthy of note? An under-$100 SodaStream that'll have you making your own sparkling water in seconds, a Keurig coffee machine with a compact design, and $20 sweaters you’ll want to wear all season long.
Scroll below to see and shop Target's best on-sale finds, including fashion pieces, home essentials, beauty products, and holiday gifts. Fair warning though: With prices this good, they're hard to resist.
This article was originally published on