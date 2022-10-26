As winter rolls around and the weather gets cooler, it can be hard some days to want to dress in anything other than a plush sweater, your softest joggers, and UGG boots — AKA the basic winter starter pack. But thankfully, theres a whole host of stylish trends that will undoubtedly inspire you to go beyond the usual winter staples. And some of it's pretty cozy too.

This year, looking at celeb's and influencer’s feeds, as well as the runways, there are some unmistakable trends. Corsets are still reigning supreme, but now people are layering them over sheer tops and button-ups. Stacked loafers, edgy cut-outs, and vibrant colors are still omnipresent, too. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and more are making the case for leg warmers — which I have to say, I’m all for.

Where coats are concerned, this season is delivering oversized styles that could double as a blanket...or tent. (Think of the long, poofy toppers seen in Balenciaga’s fall 2018 and Valentino’s fall 2022 collections). Guaranteed, they’ll keep you warm and you’ll look effortlessly cool.

Ahead, I’m breaking down everything you need to know about the biggest winter trends you can expect to be everywhere soon. So, keep scrolling for the deets.

Platform Loafers

Chunky loafers that offer a bit of a lift have been ubiquitous as of late, with everyone from Gigi Hadid to Halsey and Olivia Rodrigo stepping out in the elevated preppy silhouette. Style them with slouchy socks or dress them up a bit with sultry stockings like Hailey Bieber did here.

Layered Corsets

Corsets got a lot of love last summer and with a little styling, you can wear yours during the colder months too. It’s all about layering, people. As you can see, Gigi Hadid added one on top of a Barbie pink blouse, which created an avant-garde look. Similarly, Megan Thee Stallion just donned a sheer mini dress with a corset overlay on Saturday Night Live.

Bold Cut-Outs

Cut-outs may seem like a strange move during the winter and, honestly, fair. But they’re happening, so I suggest embracing it! From the runway to the red carpet to the streets of NYC, LA, and Paris, ‘fits featuring cut-outs are simply inescapable. There’s an 87 percent chance I show up to Christmas in a navel-baring dress.

Western Details

Cowboy-inspired touches are having their moment. Chanel and Maison Margiela both sent luxury Western boots down the runway at their haute couture shows, and celebs like Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, and Rosalía have all shown love for the look. I don’t see the trend going anywhere, anytime soon. (I mean, just peep EmRata’s bedazzled cowboy hat).

Fluorescent Hues

Many typically associate a darker, more muted color palette with winter, but things seem to be a bit different this year. Everywhere I look, I see blinding shades of electric orange, acid green, and brilliant blues. My instinct with this trend is to go all out and pair multiple vibrant hues together. But you can also just add one bright piece to your ‘fit for a fun pop of color.

Leather Blazers

If you don't have a leather blazer in your closet, it may be time to pick one up. They’re not only so ‘90s, but incredibly versatile. Layer one on top of a slinky satin slip dress or pair it with a band tee and classic jeans.

Tent Coats

Maxi coats are the statement outerwear trend you want to try this winter. They’ll keep you warm and come in a wide range of styles to choose from. You can go the faux fur route, opt for a wrap silhouette, or get puffy. The bigger, the better.

Baseball Hats

Baseball hats are getting some hype these days and I don’t hate it. Instead of serving as a topper to complete a casual athleisure look, celebs like Doja Cat, Rihanna, and Amandla Stenberg have been styling the classic cap with dresses and chic coats. As for Dua Lipa, she rocked hers backward with a leather blazer, baggy jeans, and heels.

Preppy Vests

Vests are having something of a revival this season. More than a few showgoers donned eye-catching sweater vests during New York Fashion Week and as seen here, Jennifer Lawrence wore a suit vest when she stepped out in this look from The Row’s fall spring 2023 collection. You’ll have to excuse me while I go on a hunt for a dupe.

Long Turtleneck Dresses

Everyone from Barbie Ferreira to Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian have been spotted modeling long skintight turtleneck dresses lately. It’s a sophisticated look, especially when accompanied by heeled booties, as seen here. Add a chic shoulder bag like Ferreira did and you’re sorted.

Leg Warmers

Leg warmers are on the rise, folks, and I highly recommend you get in on the ballerina-inspired trend, because they're cute and cozy AF. Bella Hadid has been snapped wearing them on multiple occasions recently, and Doja Cat was seen rocking a pair with peep-toe pumps at Paris Fashion Week. My girl Dua Lipa is also a fan.

Subtle Bows

Twee bow details have been making more and more appearances, especially since they popped up all over the catwalks throughout fashion month — on dresses, shoes, earrings, and so on. Model Precious Lee perfectly completed a stylish black look with pointed pumps topped with sparkling bow adornments. Très chic.