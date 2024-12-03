Your Tarot Reading About Money For The Holiday Season

Happy holidays! This time of year is for enjoying the earthly delights, whether that involves extravagant gift shopping or decadent seasonal sweet treats. Either way, your money tarot reading for the season reminds you that the power is in your hands — and this season, you’re in charge of your financial well-being.

Your calendar may be packed with festive social and family events, but if you’ve got professional goals to wrap up before the end of the year or a strict budget to stick to, now’s the time to lock in and focus. I pulled a few tarot cards to offer some cosmic guidance for your cash flow and your career during the coming month. Read on for your money tarot reading for the 2024 holiday season.

Card 1: What do you need to know about money this season?

When it comes to your financial life this holiday season, remember that you’re the only person behind the wheel! The Chariot is about gaining momentum and steering things in your chosen direction. You’ve got agency, so step into your power and don’t leave your money situation up to chance.

When this card is present, it’s important to ensure you’re focused on a destination and that you’ve pulled up the maps to help you get there — otherwise, you’re just driving around aimlessly, wasting time and fuel, right? So approach your finances this season with a sense of purpose. For example, if you’re gift shopping, avoid going to the mall without a list or whimsically perusing Amazon until you find something. Instead, plan exactly what you’d like to purchase for people and give yourself some guidelines. You’ll feel a lot more in control of your bank account.

Card 2: How can you relieve some of your money anxieties during the holidays?

The World is the final card in the narrative arc of the tarot’s Major Arcana, and it symbolizes a fulfilling end to a meaningful journey. So even if you’re scrambling to wrap up end-of-year projects at work or get your holiday shopping done in time, consider this a lucky omen that all will turn out right. You’re likely to conquer the professional responsibilities on your plate, and you’ll hopefully feel like you’re in a solid place with your holiday savings or budgeting goals, too. Even if things don’t work out exactly as you’d envisioned, trust that they’re working out for the best, and try to feel pride and satisfaction in your accomplishments.

Additionally, the World card is also, well, worldly! It should inspire you to think bigger and broader instead of stressing over the little things — which fully aligns with the aspirational energy of Sagittarius season reigning through Dec. 21. Be optimistic, look at the big picture, and reach for faraway horizons.

Card 3: How should you approach career and finances this holiday season?

Based on the presence of the Three Of Wands, some new ships are sailing into your harbor and some exciting fiscal developments are underway during this holiday season. It’s up to you to maintain a birds-eye view of these situations, make sure you’re using your resources properly, and take advantage of whatever’s unfolding. This card is a reminder to step back and keep an eye on what’s happening in your bank account or with your business activities, even if the holiday hustle has you booked and busy. This gives you a chance to anticipate any issues brewing around money or work and figure out ways to avoid them, promising smoother sailing.

Consider what’s happening in your professional or financial life right now. Are you burning through your gift-shopping budget too quickly? Are there yet-to-be-started projects at work that need to get rolling before your holiday vacation time? Now’s your opportunity to assess where you’re at from a more objective perspective and make adjustments to avoid any stress.