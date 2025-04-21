Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Tax week is over, luxurious Taurus season has begun, and this week’s money tarot reading gives you plenty of reasons to feel more confident and optimistic about your financial situation. The week wraps up with a powerful new moon in Taurus on Sunday, which is the perfect time to plant seeds for your material goals and manifest some money magic. Spend the days leading up to it focusing on positive thinking and trusting yourself, whether it’s with cash or your career.

If you want a little cosmic guidance for your professional and financial life, read on to see the three cards I picked that advise on the vibes of the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

It’s good to stay hungry when it comes to stacking cash, but sometimes it’s nice to look around and feel some contentment with what you’ve got, too. This week is a time to do both. The Nine Of Cups depicts someone sitting proudly in front of nine chalices, which represent accomplishments and his possessions. The character on the card looks happy, but you’ll notice he’s not overly comfortable — he’s sitting upright on a small wooden bench, not lounging in a luxurious throne. This symbolizes his awareness that his work is not done. He can take pride in his success while still being conscious of all the effort it takes to achieve and maintain it.

This week, you too should find a balance between having gratitude and pride while also maintaining your ambition and focus on money. Abundance is flowing to you, so try to tap into a feeling of fulfillment, even if you’ve still got loads of fiscal goals to meet. Celebrating even the little financial wins and counting your blessings doesn’t mean you’re getting lazy. You deserve to enjoy what you’ve got.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Make a wish, because you’ve just come upon the Tarot’s lucky star! This important card symbolizes rebirth and beautiful new beginnings, so trust that new doors are opening this week and fresh financial opportunities are coming your way — all of which will help alleviate any money anxiety you’ve been feeling. Whether it’s by some fortuitous and sudden twists of fate or simply a natural transition into a less stressful time, you’ll soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief and quell some of your worries about finances, because the Star always opens new doors and kicks off new eras. Auspicious opportunities are sure to come your way.

It’s also important to note that in the ascension of the Major Arcana, the card that comes before the Star is the Tower — the deck’s ultimate harbinger of destruction, chaos, and instability. If you feel like you’re having a “Tower moment” where things are falling apart in your financial life right now, the Star is here to start writing a new chapter and promise clear skies after the storm. Good things are on the horizon, and this week will likely bring you the chance to start making some material wishes come true.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

It’s time to tap into your confidence and find your voice at work, because the brilliant and strong-minded King of Swords is here to remind you how important it is to state your truth. You might find yourself in some professional situations this week that require you to give direction and make some executive decisions. In fact, you may even need to step up and do these things without being asked, simply because you can see what needs to be done and have solid ideas about how to make things happen. Be ready to share your opinion at work and make some definitive career choices. This tarot royal wants you to trust yourself enough to stand behind what you say and do.

This card is also a sign to be extra clear and direct in your manner of communication at work this week. Even if people disagree with you, it’s still worth sharing your thoughts — staying quiet and silencing yourself will only cost you opportunities and respect. Stop second-guessing your opinions and give your voice the value it deserves.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

