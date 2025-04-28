Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

It’s almost time to flip your calendars over to a new month. And luckily, based on this week’s money tarot reading, April’s showers are likely to bring some lucrative May flowers. Value-oriented planet Venus enters self-starting and trailblazing Aries on Wednesday, giving all zodiac signs a motivational boost to prioritize their wealth and happiness. Additionally, the cards I picked to guide you through your finances and career this week encourage you to be optimistic, because better times are likely heading your way.

If you want some mystical insight into navigating money moves and professional matters this week, check out your money tarot reading and start making abundant plans.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

There’s arguably no more optimistic, joyful, and auspicious card in the tarot deck than the warm and shiny Sun. So when it comes to your finances this week, you have every reason to be hopeful about how your current situation or endeavor is unfolding. The sparkly solar power of this tarot archetype brings vitality and energy to everything it touches, so if you’re currently looking at a new gig or putting together a budget for yourself, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to achieve your goals. Think positively and have faith in your ability to succeed.

Additionally, if there’s been something that you’ve been waiting to see results on — like an investment you’ve made or a side hustle you’ve started — the Sun may indicate that things are finally beginning to heat up and come alive. Just as flowers need sunlight to bloom, this card brings movement and life to stagnant situations, so look forward to potential boosts in your income or don’t be afraid to make money moves.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’re facing some financial fears this week, you must take the time to validate your feelings. Money stress is very real, and economic times are tough for so many people right now. Like the person depicted on the Nine of Pentacles, you likely feel a bit bruised and battered after having dealt with some difficulties in the fiscal department recently, so it’s not surprising if your anxiety level is high. Even if things have calmed down or you’ve received a boon that puts you in the clear, it’s probably hard to let your guard down and breathe a sigh of relief just yet. You may still be watching your back, waiting for the next complication to arise or the unexpected cost to hit.

Is it pleasant to be financially insecure or feel like the rug could get pulled out from under you at any time? Of course not. But if you’ve dealt with money-related hardship in the recent past or are currently in the midst of a struggle, it makes perfect sense to feel like you don’t want to get too comfortable. However, with the Nine of Pentacles present — and with the good-vibes Sun card having come just before this — you can trust that better times are on the horizon. This card often indicates that the worst of a situation is over, and while you may still be reeling from the residual effects of it, a healing process has begun. It’s likely that you’ll soon be able to set some of your current worries aside, so have faith.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Sometimes you might find yourself feeling protective over yourself, your ideas, and your resources at work. That’s natural! Unfortunately, this mentality can also cause you to feel a little less open about collaborating with your colleagues or otherwise sharing your professional gifts. But this week, it’s time to let go of that sense of scarcity and embrace abundance, because the Queen of Pentacles is one of the most generous figures in the tarot. The card depicts this royal matriarch sitting on a throne surrounded by lush plants, gently leaning forward to offer a large gold coin. Like her, you have every reason to be more giving with what you’ve got. There’s enough success to go around, and no one can take away your hard work or natural talents. Being more open-handed will only help your career, not hurt it.

The Queen of Pentacles is also an ultimate symbol of material comfort and stability, so this card bodes well for money-related successes at work this week, too. You may find yourself looking at a new role or receiving a raise that gives you more financial security or otherwise allows you to be in a position of more abundance.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

