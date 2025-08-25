Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Happy Virgo season! The sun is shining through this pragmatic and analytical-minded earth sign as of the weekend, so there’s lots of new energy to work with — especially when it comes to diving into the details of your finances. Luxury-loving Venus enters glitzy Leo as the week begins, giving everyone a craving for glittery and shiny things. Thankfully, Virgo season’s temperance and sensibility can help keep you from splurging past the point of reason.

If you’re looking for some guidance in the realms of career and finance, read on for your weekly money tarot reading and see what the cards have in store for the coming days.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

A new zodiacal season has arrived, and so has the enthusiasm of a beautiful, fresh start in the realm of your finances. The Page of Pentacles symbolizes the excitement that emerges when a fresh idea is sparked, specifically as it pertains to material endeavors. You may find yourself struck with inspiration for a new business idea, hopeful about a new path forward at your job, or simply feeling more abundant about the potential in your current circumstances. Either way, this tarot messenger encourages an idealistic approach. Instead of worrying about what could go wrong, allow yourself to feel the exhilaration of having creative power.

The only thing to keep in mind with the Page is that their enthusiasm is only useful when it’s followed up with action. If you truly think you’ve come up with a lucrative idea, push yourself to lay out a plan and take the next steps. That’s the difference between a pipe dream and a tangible goal.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Money anxiety is real. And right now, there are probably some very tangible issues on your plate that no one would blame you for worrying about. The Five of Cups depicts someone in a dark cloak, mourning over three empty cups — each of which symbolizes opportunities or investments that have been knocked over and are no longer within your reach. When there have been financial losses or professional endeavors that haven’t worked out in your favor, having some grief about the failure or fear about the future is a natural response.

However, the true meaning of this card is to remind you not to cry over spilt milk — especially when there are still two upright cups behind you, waiting to fill you up with additional opportunities and resources. While you may have to move on from certain situations that didn’t end up being viable, hope is not lost. However, you’ll have to pull yourself away from your worries to realize all the options that still lie at your fingertips. Stop stressing over what’s been lost and turn around to see what’s still yours to be gained.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

When it comes to career decisions this week, big or small, make sure you’re thinking objectively and truly aiming to do what’s right for everyone involved. The Justice card is a relatively self-explanatory one, as it’s about equity, fairness, and truth — and its presence emphasizes the importance of honoring everyone’s needs equally as you move through your current circumstances. Now isn’t the time to throw someone under the bus to get ahead or have emotional reactions about professional matters. Being as impartial and ethical as possible is the best course of action.

Additionally, this card can show up when there’s a pre-existing wrong that needs to be righted — so if karma needs to be dealt with in your workplace, the universe may very well come through this week. Whether it’s you who’s been slighted by something at work or a colleague who’s been taken advantage of or underappreciated, the scales may naturally balance themselves now, and justice could very well be served.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

