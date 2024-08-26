Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Welcome to the first full week of Virgo season! The detail-oriented energy of this meticulous earth sign is perfect for helping you get your finances organized. And with Mercury retrograde wrapping up on Wednesday, it’ll feel easier to move forward on professional projects, too. It’s time to get the ball rolling.

If you need a little cosmic foresight as you navigate work and finances, I pulled some cards for your money tarot spread that can guide you in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

When it comes to money, it can be easy to feel like you’re at the mercy of outside circumstances — and in most cases, there’s truth to that. But this week, The Chariot is here to remind you that you’re in the driver’s seat of your financial situation, and you can turn things in your chosen direction. Now’s a time to take charge of your fiscal life, whether that means booking a meeting with your boss to discuss a raise, sending out resumes for a side gig, or clearing out an evening to budget out your next few months.

Like the person steering the chariot on the card, you have agency over what’s happening in your bank account right now, even if some factors are beyond your control. Channel your willpower, smarts, and confidence into making money moves and taking the lead. Once you realize you’re in charge, you’ll feel a lot more empowered and capable.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Unfortunately, money doesn’t grow on trees. If it did, it probably wouldn’t be the source of so much anxiety for people. But like a plant or any living thing, your financial and career investments will grow if you tend to them with care and attentiveness. The Seven Of Pentacles is all about patience as you wait for your hard work to pay off. Because the tangible results of your labor — whether it’s the small sums being transferred to your savings each month or the extra hours you’ve been putting in at the office — don’t always happen overnight. But that doesn’t mean they won’t come!

Quick fixes are exciting, but they’re rare, and this card reminds you that the most dependable way to get yourself into a place of greater financial security is by putting in a more sustained effort over time. This could be a good time to think about long-term solutions to any money stresses, such as enrolling in a training program for a new career path or getting on a payment plan for any debts. Keep tending to your metaphorical crops and sowing those financial seeds, and trust that you’ll soon enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The Lovers probably isn’t the first card that comes to mind when you think about work, but this week, its themes of connection, communication, and cooperation come into play in a big way. As you navigate career matters this week, you may be called to lead more from your heart than your head, as The Lovers are very much in tune with their feelings and the general vibes around them. Share your thoughts with your professional peers, and consider collaborating with others on your projects or brainstorming sessions. A joint business venture could bode well this week, too.

This card also indicates that you may need to make some choices at work, and when you do, you should consider the people around you. Perhaps that means conferring with colleagues so you can make decisions together, or maybe that means choosing an option that promotes more synergy within your team versus individual gain.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.