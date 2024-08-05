Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Mercury retrograde starts this week, so from now through the final days of August, there may be an influx of obstacles, scheduling conflicts, and misunderstandings to manage at work or with your financial situation. But don’t stress — because in this week’s money tarot reading, a trio of dignified court cards showed up to remind you of your power, even in the face of a little cosmic chaos.

Here are the cards I pulled to help guide you when it comes to career and money in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Logistics and numbers are all jumbled this week thanks to Mercury retrograding through diligent and detail-oriented Virgo. That’s probably why the Knight Of Cups has shown up as your financial knight in shining armor, reminding you that you should listen to your heart and head this week with money matters.

Is there a meaningful financial endeavor you’ve had a vision for, but haven’t started on? This week could be a good time to take action. Are you picking up any strong intuitive hits around an investment, job, or work relationship? Trust your gut and factor these vibes into your next moves. There’s no need to rush into any big decisions, but do take some small steps toward a goal close to your heart. Wait around for too long and you could lose steam.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Money may come and go, but with the Page Of Pentacles present this week, it’s likely that some lucrative new ideas and opportunities are on the way. This card symbolizes the emergence of new beginnings in the realms of money and career specifically, so if you’ve been stressing about your cash flow, trust that you’ll have a chance to invest in something or start a new project that could boost your bank account and put you in better financial standing. This could involve a brand-new business idea, inspiration for a creative side hustle, or a growth opportunity at your current job.

Because the Pages of the tarot indicate the start of a new journey, know that whatever money-making endeavor kicks off right now is only in its beginning stages. Use this time to plan things out and lay a solid foundation upon which you can continue building toward your goals.

And remember, just because you’ve invested a lot of time into a certain career path or found yourself stuck in certain spending habits for many years doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new skills or learn new ways of doing things. There’s always room for growth, and it’s never too late to change your situation — so don’t be afraid to start from the bottom and start climbing up a new tree.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The suit of wands is all about thoughts, communication, and intellect — and with the regal and dignified King Of Swords on your side this week, it’s time to stand tall in your ideas and be confident with your words. Being wishy-washy about your opinions right now won’t get you anywhere. So whether you’re corresponding with colleagues via email, chiming in during a team meeting, or having a one-on-one with your boss, approach things with logic, rationality, and self-assuredness.

The King Of Swords is totally comfortable with his beliefs and perspectives on things, and you should be, too. Don’t question yourself if you have something to say or an idea to share. Mercury may be retrograde, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your point across confidently.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.