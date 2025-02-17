Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Pisces season begins on Tuesday, which means the sun will join logistics-minded Mercury in this whimsical water sign and officially leave the objective and intellectual vibes of Aquarius season behind. Both your heart and your head will want a say in your plans over the coming month, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be making some big ones — as the week wraps up with Mars retrograde coming to an end. This brings all zodiac signs a much-welcome motivation boost that can help you jump back into the saddle when pursuing your fiscal goals or embarking on new career endeavors.

Despite the watery cosmic vibes currently crashing up the shores, all three cards in this week’s money tarot reading come from the suit of Pentacles — which corresponds with the element of earth and is associated with matters of material wealth, tangible resources, and financial stability. Energy is flowing in these areas and there’s a lot to keep in mind as you navigate your bank account and professional life in the week ahead, so check out the cards I pulled to help guide you.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

There’s a shiny new financial opportunity coming your way, so get ready to seize the moment! With the arrival of the Ace of Pentacles — a card directly related to money and income — some fresh circumstances could present themselves this week that have major potential for prosperity and good fortune. This could be a new job offer, a promotion, or a lucrative business idea you feel excited to pursue. Whatever the case, this card is your invitation to walk through the doors that are currently opening.

Having things line up to improve your fiscal life is a huge boost toward success, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to work to get these new opportunities off the ground. Tap into a more abundant mindset. Allow the seeds to be planted this week, and know that once Mars retrograde wraps up on Sunday, you’ll feel much more energized and ambitious about pursuing your financial goals.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

It’s easy to get frantic or make rash decisions with your cash when you’re feeling anxious about your money situation, but the patient and pragmatic Knight of Pentacles reminds you that moving slowly and methodically is the ideal way to handle your stress this week. The Knights of the Tarot are always on a mission to accomplish something, but this particular cavalryman knows that rushing around and trying to find shortcuts isn’t going to reliably get him where he wants to be. This card is symbolic of the power of planning, being productive, and putting in the hard work necessary to make your tangible goals a reality — one efficient and well-thought-out step at a time.

Are you struggling to buff up your savings? Put together a long-term budget that’s actually manageable for your lifestyle. Need to make a professional change? Be thorough about revamping your resume and educate yourself on the job market for the positions you’re looking into. Try to tackle your financial worries head-on by making a practical step-by-step plan that helps you problem-solve.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The Five of Pentacles depicts two down-on-their-luck people walking barefoot through a wintry snow flurry, looking cold, injured, and visibly struggling. However, behind them is a lit-up church that could potentially provide them with some warmth and relief from the harsh elements. It’s simply a matter of being willing to knock on the door and seek a helping hand. So if you find yourself having a hard time this week, remind yourself that you can indeed weather the storm — and that you don’t have to struggle all alone.

This card symbolizes hard times and loss, so you may be experiencing some type of blow when it comes to your career — whether that’s a business endeavor that’s gone into the red, a contract that’s fallen through, or a gig that didn’t pan out. But everyone has ups and downs at work, so remember that it’s OK to ask for help when you need it. You may feel isolated and down, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t people around you willing to support you through difficult circumstances. Lean on them as you get on your feet again.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

