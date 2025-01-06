Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Logistical planet Mercury joins the sun in disciplined Capricorn this week, so allow these pragmatic and industrious cosmic vibes to inspire you to get down to business. This week’s money tarot brings two cards from the suit of Pentacles — which correspond with the grounding element of earth — encouraging you to embrace that classic Capricorn brand of diligence and practicality. But there’s excitement buzzing too, as an auspicious and fiery Wands card swoops in to activate your sense of passion.

Check out the cards I picked to guide you in the week ahead in matters of career and finances.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

If there are fiscal goals you’re working to reach right now, the most surefire way to get there this week is to be methodical and sensible about it. The Knight Of Pentacles is always on a mission to achieve something, but this energy isn’t about looking for shortcuts and lucky breaks. This nobleman understands that taking a less risky and more reliable path will better ensure a safe arrival, even if it requires more time, work, and discipline.

With this card present, know that it’s time to take an active approach to your financial situation — you should be taking steps toward your goals and seeking solutions to your problems. However, your initiatives needn’t be exciting. Go out of your way to be diligent about the little details of your plans and ensure you’re thoroughly checking every necessary box. Taking a tried-and-true route will serve you so much better now than veering off-course with the hope of skipping over the hard part.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

It’s not uncommon to deal with some money-related stress after the holidays, so if you’re having some anxiety about the state of your bank account right now, the King Of Pentacles is here to encourage trust in your ability to reach your goals. This is one of the most empowering and auspicious cards related to money matters, as this tarot royal is at the very top of the food chain in material wealth and security.

Of course, reaching this level of rulership over your financial situation doesn’t happen overnight — the King is highly experienced. So remind yourself that manifesting your money intentions will likely take time, discipline, foresight, and practicality. Whether you’re focused on digging yourself out of a debt hole or accomplishing some lofty 2025 savings goals, embrace the confident, stable, and fiscally-savvy energy of the King Of Pentacles, and make your decisions with long-term success in mind rather than quick fixes. It’ll alleviate a lot of worry now and also serve you well in the future.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The King and Knight Of Pentacles are encouraging a more conservative and pragmatic approach to finances this week. But when it comes to your career, prepare for some exciting gusts of inspiration that’ll be a little more based on passion than practicality. The Ace Of Wands symbolizes a thrilling new opportunity headed your way — one that lights up your heart and genuinely sparks your interest.

You may have a chance to display your creativity and talent at work in a new way, or perhaps you’ll come upon an intriguing job listing that’s as compelling as it is lucrative. In either case, you should be ready to jump into action and act on the buzzy energy of potential that’ll be rushing through your veins. Approach your career with enthusiasm, confidence, and optimism and you’ll find the universe will reward you by opening up some auspicious new doors.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.