Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

There’s a little bit of cosmic chaos ringing in the latter half of July, and it involves hotheaded planet Mars and unpredictable planet Uranus aligning in the materialist sign of Taurus. Under this electric astrological weather, beware of the urge to make impulsive or foolhardy money moves. You’ll want to weigh the pros and cons of your decisions before setting anything in stone.

This week’s money tarot reading doubles down on this sentiment, reminding you that moderation, consideration, and cooperation are the keys to financial success right now. Check out the cards I pulled to advise you on money and work in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Like the person depicted on the Two Of Wands card, you’ve got the world at your fingertips right now — but it’s up to you to decide on your next move. You may have some decisions to make regarding your finances or income sources this week, and it’s important that you take time to weigh your options and look at the bigger picture. Expand your comfort zone and think beyond your usual course of action. Would your financial opportunities change if you were to push yourself to explore entirely new paths and broaden your horizons? Don’t limit yourself.

While you may be plotting out what steps to take next, that doesn’t mean you should immediately take action. Use this time to think about the various professional paths, investments, or other money-making endeavors you could embark on. The sky’s the limit, but you’ve got to make a plan to get there.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

There’s a reason people say to do all things in moderation. And when the Temperance card shows up in a reading, you know it’s time to do just that. If you’ve been excessively spending or feeling anxious about your finances for other reasons, embrace a more moderate approach to money. Instead of giving in to every extra indulgence, be more choosy about the things you splurge on, and put off any purchases that aren’t at the top of your priority list. You’ll save some cash and also become more aware of what’s really necessary — which could even help you break some frivolous spending habits.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you have to decline every dinner invite or put your card under lock and key. Extremes are likely not needed. But, perhaps you can chug a cup of office coffee instead of buying an iced latte to get your afternoon caffeine fix or forego a few unnecessary food deliveries in favor of cooking what’s in your fridge. And those designer shoes you’ve had your eye on for weeks? Unless they go on super-sale, save them to your wish list for a little longer. A bit of temperance can go a long way in reducing your money stress.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Raise your glass and toast to the power of cooperation, because the Two Of Cups reminds you that working collaboratively with others will make a positive difference in your career this week. This card brings a beautiful sense of synergy and fulfillment and often denotes some exchange between two parties. Is there a favor you need to trade with someone professionally? Is there an issue you need to come to a mutual agreement on with someone at work? Is there a joint business venture that you’ve been working on?

This is a great week to initiate a conversation — whether with a supervisor, a colleague, or someone else who might be able to open some new doors for you career-wise. Discussions are more likely to run smoothly, so open up about your career goals and keep your heart open to other people’s ideas.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.