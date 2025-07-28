Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Mercury retrograde may be scrambling everyone’s work schedule and causing confusion when it comes to number-crunching, but this week delivers a bright spot in this otherwise frustrating transit. Mercury meets with the sun on July 31 for a connection known as a Mercury cazimi, and it gives you the mental clarity you need to make more sound decisions. If you need to make a big purchase, finalize a contract, or have an important professional conversation before the retrograde is over, this is the best time to do so.

Overall, this week’s money tarot reading wants you to take control of what you can and accept what you can’t. Don’t burn yourself out trying to row against a current that’s too strong for you — but don’t give up your power in a situation where you have a fighting chance either. If you want some guidance on how to approach your career and cash flow right now, check out the cards I pulled for you this week.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The World is the final card in the tarot’s Major Arcana, so it symbolizes culmination and completion. With that in mind, its presence indicates that something related to your finances is likely coming full circle this week — whether that’s a long-term goal finally being achieved or an investment that’s finally come to bear fruit. Enjoy the feeling of fulfillment and allow yourself to celebrate how far you’ve come on your money journey, whatever that may be.

You probably have plenty of other finance goals and money-making endeavors that are still in progress, but something has hit its climax point this week, so wrap up whatever that is and put a bow on top. A loop has been completed, and this is making space for new opportunities and paths to emerge. This card wants you to know that the world is at your fingertips.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Sometimes the answer to stress is to neutralize it with the most rational solution you can find. So if you’re dealing with anxiety around money this week, you might just need to be more frugal. The Four Of Pentacles depicts a man cradling a large gold coin to his chest, securing another two coins with his feet, and balancing one more upon his crown. When this card shows up, it’s often a sign that it’s time to start holding your material resources a little closer to your chest and saving up some cash.

If unplanned expenses or casual overspending have your bank account crashing, press pause on the anxious spiral and start thinking rationally instead. Being more mindful about shopping deals, spending less frivolously, and generally tightening up your budget is going to immediately alleviate some of your worries. You don’t need to drive yourself into such a scarcity mindset that you’re hoarding cash, but sticking to a savings plan will do wonders to calm your nervous system.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

You obviously have some control over your career and the direction you’re steering things in, but occasionally, fate intervenes with people’s plans and suddenly opens up some doors that they never even realized existed. The Wheel of Fortune is the tarot’s reminder that the universe has a magical way of surprising people with unforeseeable plot twists. So this week, you may find that an unexpected turn of events has a major impact on your work life.

Some of the most exciting and prosperous moments in life arrive when you least expect them, so look out for fateful professional opportunities that seem to come bursting out of left field this week. A project that felt hopeless may have new life breathed into it at the eleventh hour, or a dream job could fall into your lap when you weren’t even on the market. No matter how it plays out, stay open to the universe’s mysterious plans. Energy is always shifting in ways that are beyond comprehension — and this week, the Wheel of Fortune may very well be spinning in your favor.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

For more, check out your horoscope.