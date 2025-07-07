Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week is full of excitement as well as some unpredictable twists and turns, so keep your eye on your bank account and avoid making any rash moves! Things kick off with innovative change-maker planet Uranus entering logic-loving Gemini, which could revamp the way information is shared and processed over the coming years. You might feel an electric buzz of change in the air.

If you’re looking to set some career-related intentions for the second half of 2025, the new moon in down-to-business Capricorn on July 10 is the perfect time to do so. This lunation can help you bring professional projects to fruition in a pragmatic way or lay out a more solid foundation for a tangible long-term financial goal. With hard work, anything is possible.

If you want some more cosmic advice when it comes to dealing with your cash and career in the week ahead, check out the cards I pulled for this week’s money tarot reading.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Some impressive investment offers or other money-making opportunities could come across your desk this week, and they could very well sound like a dream come true. You might even find yourself fantasizing about all the potential boons that could be gained if you move forward! The eternal optimism of the Knight of Cups is a sweet sign that some financially fulfilling endeavors could materialize this week. This tarot cavalier always acts on his emotions, so it’s an important time to trust your gut and listen to your heart as you make fiscal decisions.

However, when you’re dealing with your cash flow, you must still be pragmatic and logical rather than relying on your feelings alone. Sometimes this card can symbolize how easy it is to get carried away with hope and romantic ideas — so if something sounds too good to be true, don’t get lost in a pipe dream. Give yourself space to think before signing any dotted lines.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Money comes and goes, and it can be pretty anxiety-inducing when it’s doing the latter more often than you’d like. Thankfully, if the Page of Pentacles is any indication, something lucrative is currently in its beginning stages right now. It’s going to be up to you to make sure stress doesn’t get in the way of a million-dollar idea. This card is a harbinger of brand-new opportunities when it comes to work, money, and material security in general. So even if you’re stressed and struggling at the moment, trust that life has a way of surprising you by opening new doors to abundance. When it does, be sure you’re ready to take the initiative and walk through them.

With that in mind, stay open to possibilities when it comes to income-boosting endeavors this week. This could mean being struck with a new business idea, getting inspired to pursue a new career path, or taking on some responsibilities at work. Whatever comes, this week is a great time to lay out a solid foundation upon which these opportunities can grow.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Have you said yes to one too many professional projects recently? Do you feel like you’re carrying more of your team’s weight at work than you should be? If so, it’s time to stop overburdening yourself and start assigning some of your tasks elsewhere. Because if the Ten of Wands is any indication, then you’ve probably got a lot riding on your shoulders at work right now — and it might be more than you can comfortably handle.

This card depicts someone struggling to hold up an armful of wands all by himself, even though a village full of potentially helpful people sits right behind him. If you want to avoid burning out completely and buckling under the weight of too many work responsibilities, then it’s important to be willing to ask for help this week and not just stubbornly try to suffer through alone. If it feels like you’ve got too much on your plate, book a meeting with your boss to discuss making your workload more manageable or delegating some elements of your projects to colleagues. You shouldn’t have to take on this much, and you’ll have to advocate for yourself.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

