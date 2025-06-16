Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

The summer solstice occurs on June 20, marking the end of spring and the beginning of a season celebrated for its vitality. It’s time to start thinking about your goals for this new chapter of the year, and channel the invigorating energy of the sun as you confidently charge forward in money matters and your professional life. Abundance is yours for the taking, and this new beginning looks bright.

This week’s money tarot reading echoes this sunny sentiment, as it’s all about taking action, empowering yourself, and calling upon your inner strength to conquer any challenges. There’s nothing passive about these cards — it’s time to take an active stance in your finances and at work. Read on for some guidance on how to deal when it comes to both your cash and your career in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Get ready to kick your money goals into high gear, because the Knight of Wands is telling you to act now and think later. This tarot cavalryman holds his powerful wand in one hand and his horse’s reins in the other as he rides swiftly toward his current mission. The suit of fire symbolizes pure passion, so it’s time to get in touch with your own and apply it to whatever financial endeavors you’re currently focused on. You need to strike while the iron is hot — and this week, it’s glowing red.

If there’s a new job you’re pursuing, a side hustle you’re launching, or an investment you’ve been waiting to take the plunge on, this week brings you the motivation you need to jump into action and make it happen. Don’t sleep on this window of opportunity! If you catch yourself overthinking, doubting yourself, or getting your emotions mixed up in your plans, stop that behavior in its tracks. Now’s a time for forward motion, and there’s none to waste on second guesses. Abundance awaits those who are willing to chase it.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Sometimes people want to turn a blind eye to their problems when they’re really anxious about them, whether consciously or subconsciously. But this week, it’s important to be on high alert and grab the reins on any financial issues that have been causing you stress, because if you don’t, you might be leaving yourself vulnerable to those with not-so-good intentions. The Seven of Swords depicts someone sneaking away with an armful of swords, as if trying to make an inconspicuous getaway with things that don’t belong to him. This implies that there could be liars, cheaters, or scammers in your midst right now, so it’s time to stop worrying and start taking precautions.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by unpaid debts, looming expenses, or stressful changes at work that could impact your income, don’t just take your hands off the wheel and hope for the best. Instead, try to get a handle on these situations yourself, even if you don’t have solutions lined up just yet. Knowing what you’re working with will make you feel more empowered and less anxiety-riddled — and it’ll make it a lot harder for someone to take advantage of you in a time of need or struggle.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

There could be some stressful situations or potential problems that arise at work this week, but the good thing is that they’ll all be opportunities for you to show how well you can handle the pressure. Strength is one of the tarot’s Major Arcana cards, meaning it generally speaks to a larger theme in someone’s life. In this case, it’s time to call upon all the strength you’ve built up over time to conquer your career goals and overcome any professional challenges with grace.

One special thing about the Strength card is that it’s about leadership without force. Notice how the person on the card tames the lion with nothing but her bare hands and a calm demeanor — there are no weapons, chains, or cages in sight. This kind of gentle authority and quiet confidence is exactly what you should bring to the table in your professional life this week. Stand your ground with colleagues without starting fights, be brave in tackling issues without being bossy, and trust that you know the right thing to do. Your ability to stay cool, calm, and collected in the face of work stress will make a fabulous (and long-term) impression on all the right people.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

