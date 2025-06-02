Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week marks the beginning of a new month, and there are a whole lot of other things just starting to unfold now, too. Value-oriented Venus will connect with abundant Jupiter at the start of the week, bringing good luck to any money-making endeavors and helping you attract new opportunities. Soon after, Venus enters its luxurious home sign of Taurus, encouraging you to indulge and splurge on something special. You deserve a treat.

New beginnings are a prominent theme in this week’s money tarot reading, too, as two Aces have arrived, promising that new doors are opening when it comes to both finances and professional matters. Of course, along with beginnings come endings, so you’ll need to accept your losses to make room for the bounty of blessings that’s headed your way.

If you want some advice when it comes to navigating your career and cash flow this week, check out the cards I pulled in this week’s tarot reading.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Pull up your mental antennae, because some lucrative new ideas are incoming, and you’ll want to milk these money-making moves for every penny they’re worth. Swords are the suit associated with thoughts, ideas, and information, and the fresh-start energy of the Ace promises that you’ll have some visionary breakthroughs or important perspective shifts that allow you to think differently about money and see things from a higher point of view.

Because swords also correspond with communication, this could also mean that some important new conversations are being struck up this week around financial matters. Perhaps you’ll receive a game-changing bit of advice or connect with someone who inspires you to make a move. Either way, keep your mind open to the universe’s invitations, as you might be struck with some serious inspiration.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If the Ten of Swords is any indication, you’re probably carrying around some serious baggage when it comes to your financial life right now. Whether you suffered a major monetary loss recently, are reeling from a failed business endeavor, or are dealing with some other stressful setback, it’s time to accept what’s gone and start making space to move forward.

Holding onto unchangeable events in the past and continually pouring energy into a lost cause is only going to make your money anxiety worse, and replaying your mistakes over and over in your head isn’t a good solution to your stress. If you want to reduce your worries, it’s time to let go of what didn’t work out and start rebuilding from scratch. It’s hard to lay something down to rest for good, especially if you were mentally invested in its success, but accepting your losses and moving forward will feel so much more empowering.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Ditch that scarcity mindset and be ready to open your heart to abundance, because the Ace of Pentacles is here to bring you some new professional opportunities that could advance your career or even help you pivot to something more lucrative. Aces always symbolize new beginnings, and the suit of Pentacles typically relates to tangible matters — think money, security, and material things — so there may be a sudden pay raise, promotion, or other new offer on the table this week.

Now, your job is simply to be ready to seize the moment. The thing about Aces is that you don’t always see them coming. Just like the hand on the card that’s emerging from the clouds holding a golden coin, sometimes these lucky breaks appear to materialize out of nowhere. Be open to life’s surprises.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

