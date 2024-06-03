Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week can be a prime time for manifesting money and planning out your finances, thanks to some auspicious cosmic activity involving logistical planet Mercury, luxury planet Venus, and abundant planet Jupiter. Plus, the refreshing new moon in Gemini on June 6 is great for networking or planting seeds toward a goal.

Everyone can take advantage of this lucky and lucrative astrology, but I also pulled three tarot cards to offer even more guidance when navigating matters of money and career this week.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

When the Two of Pentacles shows up, it indicates that you’re probably juggling quite a few different things, and may have your hands in a lot of different pots. Staying on top of this many responsibilities isn’t easy, and it definitely requires a bit of a balancing act. Thankfully it’s Gemini season, so multitasking is coming more naturally to everyone than usual.

But don’t just cross your fingers and hope your multitasking skills kick in. As you head into this new month, take time to consciously ensure you’re not dropping the ball on anything financially. You’ve got a lot on your plate right now, so if there are a variety of payments due, invoices to submit, and projects to get going, it can be easy to lose track of things.

It’ll be helpful to start your week by listing all the upcoming financial responsibilities and professional tasks that you need to be done. If it looks overwhelming, focus on reprioritizing your obligations or trying to streamline things to make them more manageable. Getting organized, balancing your time, and being realistic about how many plates you can actually keep spinning at once is the key to ensuring nothing important falls by the wayside this week.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Money stress is real, and if you’re feeling it this week, know that you’re definitely not alone — because the Nine of Swords infamously symbolizes anxiety. Like the person depicted on the card, you may lie awake in bed, feeling overwhelmed with worries or racing thoughts about work or financial issues. But the truth is, staying up all night worrying isn’t going to get you anywhere. Have you considered that things aren’t nearly as bad as you fear?

When the Nine of Swords shows up, it usually means you’re getting sucked into a spiral of stress, but it’s a reminder that a lot of it might be getting blown out of proportion in your head. When you’re feeling panicky, everything feels like the end of the world — but whatever setbacks you’re facing this week probably aren’t as grim as your anxiety is making them out to be.

If there have been recent hiccups in your career, rejections on the job market, or stressful shifts in your income, don’t let yourself succumb to worst-case-scenario fears or fall into a doom-and-gloom mentality about it. Instead, think rationally about solutions, give yourself a perspective check, and remind yourself of how capable you are. Don’t let yourself lose sleep over things that you know you have the power to change.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The Eight of Wands depicts eight wands flying through the air all at once, and it indicates that things are being set in motion very quickly right now and there is lots of momentum to capitalize on. It’s time to get on top of your game and be prepared to jump into action at a moment’s notice because this card promises a very busy and active week ahead.

If there are professional goals you’re working toward or half-finished projects on your plate, this is a great week to pick up steam on them and build up some momentum that’ll bring you to the finish line. If new business ideas or career opportunities pop up, you’ll want to strike while the iron is hot and seize the moment — because with the dynamic energy of the Eight of Wands on your side, the time to act is now! You might encounter a dream job posting that requires you to move fast or have to make some spur-of-the-moment decisions at work. Either way, be ready for anything this week because exciting changes can happen on a dime.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.