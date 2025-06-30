Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

The second half of the year officially arrives this week, making it a powerful time to check in on the fiscal goals you set for 2025 and make adjustments where necessary to keep yourself on track. This week’s money tarot reading reminds you to be gentle with yourself, cut the stuff that isn’t working, and trust that the universe has got your back.

If you want some advice on how to manage matters of money and career, read on to see the cards I pulled to guide you in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Money comes and goes — that’s just a basic fact about its nature! If you’ve been financially struggling lately or running into roadblocks as you try to get ahead of expenses, the Wheel of Fortune is a fortuitous sign that vibes are shifting and your luck may be about to change for the better. This card reminds you that the universe works in mysterious ways and tends to be full of surprises. So even if you don’t have much faith in your current fiscal situation or feel like you’re out of options, remember that many of the most prosperous opportunities in life come around when you least expect them. A lucky break, bank-account-buffing boon, or potential new income stream could be right around the corner.

Karma is on your side this week, so tap into that lucky girl syndrome mindset. You may very well find that the tides are turning when it comes to your cash flow. Expect the unexpected.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’re feeling anxious about money this week, give yourself some serious grace. The Nine of Wands suggests that you’ve faced some hardships recently and haven’t had time to fully recover from them yet, so even if circumstances have stabilized, it makes total sense that your nervous system still hasn’t. When times are tough and you’re constantly struggling to make ends meet, you often have no choice but to default into defense mode and fight to stay afloat. And often that’s for good reason! You may still be trying to find your footing financially, so watching your back and being extra cautious is smart, even if it’s not fun.

Whether your anxiety is based on current circumstances or past trauma, it’s never fun to be bogged down with worry and paranoia. But fortunately, this card usually comes once you’ve arrived at some level of safety, indicating that the worst of your recent fiscal battle is behind you, and you can finally breathe. When you’re feeling frozen with fear and heavy with “what ifs,” remind yourself that you’re safe.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

If you’re feeling burnt out at work or a career endeavor isn’t panning out the way you planned, the Eight Of Cups is a sign that it might be time to cut your losses and stop trying to fit a square into a circle. Perhaps you’re hitting a wall trying to move beyond your current position or continually pouring energy into a project that doesn’t seem to be offering much return on your investment. Either way, consider whether these frustrating disappointments are actually worth pouring any more time or energy into. It’s hard to walk away from something you’ve worked toward, but accepting the situation and being willing to pivot ultimately puts the power back in your hands. There’s nothing shameful about giving up when you know you’ve given something your all.

Don’t let yourself get lost in a “sunk cost fallacy” mindset, which refers to staying in a situation where the costs outweigh the benefits, simply because you’ve already invested a significant amount of time, money, or energy into it. Know when it’s time to turn your back on something that’s hit its expiration date instead of waiting around until the bitter end. It’ll feel much better to bow out gracefully.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

