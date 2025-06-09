Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week brings a beautiful new moon in the adventure-seeking sign of Sagittarius, and it serves as a lovely reminder to take a leap of faith toward your financial goals. It’s time to stop thinking small and start setting your sights a little higher. If you ditch the scarcity mentality, what are your true aspirations? Even if you miss your target, aiming for the stars is never a bad idea.

This week’s money tarot reading brings loads of confidence, lucrative opportunities, and potential collaborations to the table, paving the way for a successful final stretch of spring. Read on to see the cards I picked to help guide you through matters of career and money in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

It’s time to let go of some of your worries and start believing in yourself, because your financial situation should start looking up. The ever-confident and creative Empress is one of the most significant figures in the zodiac when it comes to abundance and feminine power. She’s well taken care of, totally comfortable with herself, and surrounded by material luxuries, giving her ample space to explore her passions, desires, and artistic visions. This week, it’s time to channel this vibe and start figuring out how to make yourself feel safe enough financially to truly enjoy all the pleasures life has to offer, too.

A good way to start is to embrace the soft strength and nurturing energy of the Empress by taking care of yourself and your financial matters gently, lovingly, and non-judgmentally. Find small ways to pamper yourself and tap into an abundance mindset. Additionally, take some real-life steps toward financial security by dealing with anything that’s been bogging you down and making you feel like anything less than the Empress herself. You deserve the world, and this week, you have a chance to get closer to that feeling.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

There’s a lucrative new beginning headed your way, so it’s time to start preparing a fertile bed where you can plant some of these fresh seeds. The Ace of Pentacles is showing up for the second week in a row. Except this time, it’s a reminder of the fact that new fiscal opportunities are on their way — and they’re sure to alleviate some of your current money stress. Life has a way of serving up surprises, and a pleasant one is likely headed your way in the form of a long-awaited raise, a potential job change, or some other helpful boon that’ll make you much less anxious about your finances.

Sometimes the opportunities presented by the Aces of the tarot seem to appear out of nowhere, so if you don’t feel like you have any major business prospects or irons in the fire when it comes to money-making endeavors, don’t fret. It’s very possible that the windfall, new gig, or some other lucky financial break will materialize out of thin air. Just remember that once it does, you’ve got to jump into action to make it work for you.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Sometimes when you want something done right, you’ve got to do it yourself. But this week, the Two of Cups promises that working closely with others will bode very well for your work life and bring you quite a bit more success. This card is all about the synergy that’s created when two people bring their minds, hearts, and intentions together for a shared purpose. So if you’re working on a project, grab a colleague and see if you can improve upon your individual plans by putting your heads together. You’re perfectly capable all on your own, but you’ll be pleased to see the problems that get solved and the ideas that get generated when two are working as one.

This card could also be symbolic of a budding business partnership. Whether you’ve already got a right-hand man in your money-making pursuit or you’re out there looking for a like-minded person to collaborate with, this week is a fabulous time to have a meeting of the minds.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

For more, check out your horoscope.