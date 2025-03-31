Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week brings an intense solar eclipse in Aries — the last one of these powerful lunations to take place in this bold and trailblazing fire sign until 2032. This new moon eclipse is challenging all zodiac signs to step into their sovereignty and embrace their independence, financially and otherwise. Aries energy is fearless, brazen, and self-starting, so take a page of its playbook and let your inner leader shine.

The hopeful and renewal-focused energy of spring is leading the charge, and fittingly, this week’s money tarot reading is all about looking at the bright side and focusing on the positive. The cosmic storm clouds of eclipse season and Mercury retrograde may be fogging up the skies, but their silver linings are sparkling bright this week. Let that lead the way.

Read on to see which cards I picked to advise on this week’s vibe when it comes to finances and career matters. Happy eclipse!

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

It might be time to take a financial leap of faith, because if you’re willing to trust the universe, an exciting new journey may await you. The Fool is the first card in the deck’s Major Arcana, but don’t be fooled — no pun intended — because this tarot character isn’t nearly as dense as its name implies. Rather, this card is about the power of beginner’s luck, as well as the usefulness that comes with taking the idealistic approach of a novice. When this card shows up, it’s usually an indication that you need to let go of your expectations and embark on something new with an open mind. Because having a lot of experience is something to be proud of, sometimes it counterintuitively does more harm than good.

There may be some important, exciting, and even nerve-wracking financial opportunities opening up for you this week, and it’ll be easy to immediately expect a negative outcome or doubt your ability to achieve success if you move forward. However, with the Fool present, it’s probably time to shake off all those fears that have built up alongside past failures and ask yourself, “What if everything goes my way?”. You have a chance to make some powerful moves right now, but you’ll need to jump for the net to appear.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If someone was holding a cup, you’d be surprised to suddenly see a fish jump out of it, wouldn’t you? Well, as you can see in the image depicted on the Page of Cups, anything is possible — even something as silly and fantastical as this scenario. Sometimes unexpected things happen out of nowhere, so it’s important to make room for the possibility of a much-welcomed and out-of-left-field curveball when it comes to your money anxieties. Miracles happen, and life is full of happy surprises, so don’t assume the worst about your fiscal situation when there’s no way to truly know what comes next.

While you may be facing some tough financial circumstances or simply having some general worries about the future of your cash flow, remind yourself that life is full of infinite possibilities for good. You never know when a sudden windfall, million-dollar idea, or lucky career opportunity will fall into your lap and change everything for the better. Trust that positive things often happen without warning and that everything will turn out OK in the end. Life is full of stressors, but ultimately, the universe wants to see you smiling.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

When you have a specific vision of how you’d like to see things unfold with a work project or your career trajectory in general, it can be disheartening when plans fall apart or things don’t go as you’d hoped. But with Mercury retrograde currently raging through the logistics of everyone’s plans, some curveballs, setbacks, and delays are to be expected. While it’s normal to feel bummed out about failures or flubs in your professional life, you mustn’t dwell so hard on the losses that you forget about all the positive situations and potential wins that are still waiting for your attention.

The Five of Cups depicts someone wearing all black, looking mournfully over three spilled cups. However, behind this figure sit two upright cups, symbolizing opportunities still full of life and ripe for the taking. Will this person get so lost in his failures that he’ll let these opportunities wither, or will he stop crying over spilled milk and make the most of what’s still within his reach? This week, you’ve got to ask yourself the same questions. If something doesn’t go your way at work, be willing to reverse course or change direction. There’s still plenty of success to be found if you can pick yourself up and get moving on something new.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

