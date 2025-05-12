Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

The week kicks off with a powerful full moon in Scorpio, which digs up all the dirt hiding beneath the shiny facades. If you’ve got debts to pay or other financial entanglements to sort through, now’s the time to face the music. You’ve got this.

Meanwhile, the mid-week Uranus cazimi pushes everyone out of their comfort zones, prompting brilliantly out-of-the-box ideas and potentially bringing some unexpected curveballs. Let these buzzy vibes inspire you to take a risk, career-wise and beyond — because right now, it might very well pay off.

If you’d like more mystical guidance to help you navigate your professional and financial endeavors in the week ahead, check out the cards I pulled for this week’s money tarot.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

You’ve probably got some financial decisions weighing on you this week, but that doesn’t mean you feel sure about which path to take just yet. The Four Of Cups is all about having options — and right now, you certainly do have your pick of a few different offers and opportunities. But like the person depicted on the card, you may want to take some time to sit and contemplate the best course of action instead of simply saying yes to the initial ideas that are being presented to you. Sure, one of them might be a good choice, but taking time to think could leave space for something even more beneficial to materialize.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you should sit on this decision indefinitely. Some offers have an expiration date, and not everything stays lucrative forever! Find a balance between the urge to desperately lock something down immediately and the delusion of denying perfectly good options for a pipe dream.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Stressing about bills, debts, or financial insecurity is tough enough as is. Anxieties worsen when you feel judged by others for your misfortunes or mistakes. Comparing your financial situation to others can make those in even the most prosperous circumstances feel less than worthy. Because no matter who you are, the thought that people are making assumptions about you based on the numbers in your bank account will only exacerbate the real-life stressors.

The truth is that money problems can (and do!) affect everyone, and they do not define who you are — and the Judgement card is here as a reminder of this fact. Anyone who judges you for these struggles is simply projecting their insecurities, so find ways to protect your energy from these baseless and negative vibes. Additionally, do your best to stop being so hard on yourself for whatever it is that’s causing your money woes. You deserve love, safety, respect, and comfort no matter what decisions you’ve made or circumstances have befallen you.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

There’s a time and place to go against the grain and take the path less traveled, but when it comes to professional endeavors this week, you might be better off sticking to what’s tried and true. The Hierophant is the tarot’s ultimate teacher, loaded with experience and traditional knowledge, and its presence usually indicates that sticking to the status quo will serve you best at the moment. Play it safe instead of straying from what you’ve been advised to do, and don’t be afraid to ask for guidance from your superiors.

That doesn’t mean you can’t get creative, though. When you understand the rules of whatever project you’re doing or field you’re in, you have more room to be innovative and break said rules when necessary. Knowing the ins and outs of what you’re working with will always be useful, whether you follow the leader or choose to rebel.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

