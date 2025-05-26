Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week brings the month of May to a close, but not before a clarifying and creative new moon rises during the wee hours of May 27. Taking place in clever and information-obsessed Gemini, this lunar moment is perfect for putting professional plans in motion or generating some fresh ideas that can improve your finances. It’s followed up by a buzzy Mercury cazimi a few days later, which could bring the lightbulb moment you’ve been waiting for.

This week’s money tarot reading indicates some choppy waters, but with so much astrological support on your side, trust that you can ride these waves into smoother seas. Read on for the scoop on the cards I picked to help you navigate your career and finances in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

You may have found yourself in a difficult financial situation recently — whether that’s a debt that’s been mounting, an income stream that’s been lost, or an investment that’s been going south. But with the Six of Swords on your side this week, you can trust that tides are finally beginning to turn, even if you can’t quite see the light at the end of the tunnel yet. This card depicts two downtrodden people in a boat being rowed out of stormy seas toward greener pastures. These individuals have been through some serious struggles, but they are finally out of the woods and being taken to safety.

Similarly, this week could bring some new circumstances that show you a way out of some of the money-related hardships you’ve been dealing with. While these losses or stressors may still be weighing on you, you’ll have the chance to jump in a rescue boat and start making your way toward a solution. Hold out hope and seize the opportunity to change course, because it’s coming.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

There’s a theme of anxiousness running through this week’s reading, so if you’re feeling stressed about money, know that you’re not alone! As you address the financial matters that need dealing with, a good way to relieve some of the pressure of adulting is to give your inner child a little extra TLC — whether that’s by watching your favorite childhood TV shows or unwinding by grabbing some crayons and a coloring book.

The Six of Cups is the quintessential card of nostalgia, symbolizing the warmth and sweetness of youth and the rose-colored glow of your memories. With this energy present, perhaps it’s time to baby that innocent part of your heart and parent yourself through any stressful financial situations. This card can also serve as a reminder to not take things too seriously, despite the very real nature of money issues. Think of the optimism you may have felt in your youth and focus on the fact that you’ve made it through everything life has thrown you thus far. There’s no reason you can’t think positively and trust that this will be OK, too.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Both the new moon and the Mercury cazimi are rising in Gemini this week, and this busy-bodied air sign energy can sometimes manifest in a tendency to overthink. With that in mind, don’t be surprised if you find yourself dealing with racing thoughts about your career. The Nine of Swords usually indicates feelings of anxiety, so it’s likely that you’ll find yourself overly worried about professional endeavors, working relationships, or the future of your career right now. It’s easy to get caught in a mental spiral when you’re envisioning worst-case scenarios or “what if” situations, but is staying up all night worrying really going to solve any problems?

The person depicted on the card is sitting up in bed with his head in his hands, unable to sleep due to stress and overwhelm. But the good news is that the scenarios causing all this turmoil are much bigger in his head than they are in reality — and the same is likely true for you. Find ways to regulate your thoughts and emotions if you find yourself jumping to negative conclusions or stressing over things you can’t control. Making a list, talking to a friend, or doing a meditation can bring you the chill you need to think clearly.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

