Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This Mercury retrograde has been messy, but this week brings a bright spot that’ll allow you to see your finances and manage your work life with a lot more clarity and groundedness. Logistics-minded Mercury spins back into Scorpio on Tuesday, and the following night, a beautifully powerful new moon rises right next to this fleet-footed planet. This is a fabulous time to learn from past mistakes and visualize a new endeavor with a wiser, more experienced perspective.

Sagittarius season starts on Friday, putting everyone in a more festive and spontaneous mood. Embrace the holiday cheer, but beware of getting too impulsive about spending!

This week’s money tarot reading features one of Tarot’s witchiest cards, so it might be time to put together an abundance spell under the new moon. Read on to find out what else the cards have to say when it comes to money and career matters in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Seeing the spiritually-attuned High Priestess appear alongside this week’s gorgeous new moon feels like a highly auspicious reflection of this lunation’s power — as well as the power you have within you to manifest new things in your life. This is arguably the witchiest card in the zodiac, so it’s calling you to tap into your divine feminine power to start spell-casting or simply visualizing exactly what you want to see in your financial future. Do a new moon abundance ritual, light a green or purple candle for prosperity, or simply take a long bath as you think through your money matters. You’ll be surprised by how much clarity you’ll have now.

Additionally, it’s important to rely on your intuition to guide your next financial decisions. Don’t be swayed by the sweet-talkers who can make something sound too good to be true. Your mystical inner knowing can bring more insight into your current circumstances than you realize. Fun fact: There’s a crescent moon sitting at this Priestess’ feet, which is exactly what the moon will look like by this weekend. Love the synchronicity.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’ve been struggling with some financial woes and lows, the Six of Wands brings a major glimmer of hope for what’s to come. This card depicts someone sitting proudly upon his horse, having just returned victoriously from battle. He wears a celebratory crown on his head, a victory wreath on his wand, and soaks up the attention of the people in the crowd who are cheering him on. If you can stick your situation out a little bit longer and start focusing more energy on the goals you’ve been trying to set with your cash, you too will be able to end the battle soon.

One of the biggest takeaways of the Six of Wands is that this card’s energy is confident. He’s unafraid to take the spotlight and bask in the glow of everyone’s attention, and he knows that he’s able to achieve success — this was no fluke. Keep pushing forward until you can overcome whatever challenges you’re facing, because a celebration of your accomplishments is a must.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

A new career opportunity is coming your way and your cup will be overfloweth with excitement. The Ace of Cups can sometimes symbolize new love, but it also symbolizes new joys in general — so whatever’s unfolding at work this week is likely to bring you deep satisfaction and a sense of fulfillment. You’ll be ready to dive heard-first and whole-heartedly into this new situation — whether that’s a chance to work on a really thrilling project or to apply for a life-changing position that would align with your values more meaningfully.

The Ace of Cups is about new beginnings, and so is this week’s new moon, which also happens to be taking place in a water sign. Even with Mercury retrograde, professional upgrades are coming up quick, so keep your antennae perked for news or just some inspiration.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

