Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Happy November! This week delivers an empowering full moon in Taurus on Nov. 5, and having this lunation in a hardworking and stability-seeking earth sign like Taurus shifts everyone’s focus onto material matters. This is a great time to push forward on tangible or career-related goals and make adjustments to your financial habits that create more comfort in the future. Work hard so you can play hard — such is the Taurus way!

Get any number-crunching or important work conversations out of the way this week, though, as Mercury retrograde starts on Nov. 9. The planet of logistics will backspin for the next few weeks, so you’ll want to start taking precautions to avoid getting caught in its infamous mix-ups and misunderstandings.

This week’s money tarot reading has some significant archetypes at play, so read on to find out what the cards have to say about your career and finances during the days ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Not too much, not too little, but just right. This week, walking the middle path when it comes to money is going to benefit you more than anything else, which makes sense, given that the destabilizing force of Mercury retrograde is coming up quickly. Temperance is one of the Major Arcana cards, meaning it speaks to larger or longer-term themes happening in your life. This tarot archetype is here to encourage the power of moderation.

The winged figure on the card dips one toe into the water while keeping the other on land, and pours water from one full cup into another empty one — all in a perfect balance. With that in mind, it’s best to avoid going to any extremes with your cash this week. Test out the waters before making any big money moves and avoid swinging too far in any one direction when it comes to your approach.

Of course, approaching your financial life with temperance doesn’t mean you don’t get to have any fun. Sure, you may not be splurging on extravagant luxuries, but you’re not being so tight with your cash that you can’t enjoy anything either. Focus on keeping things reasonable, moderate, and in balance.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Making important financial decisions can be really stressful — and if you already deal with money anxiety, then trying to figure out the best way to move forward can feel like a lot of pressure. But what if you intentionally gave yourself some time to process instead of acting quickly out of panic? The Four of Cups wants you to sit back and think things through before making any big moves. There are various paths laid out before you, but what if none of them are actually the best option and you simply don’t realize it yet?

This card depicts someone sitting under a tree in a contemplative pose, gazing at three cups that sit in front of him. On his right, a fourth cup is being presented out of thin air, symbolizing the additional unforeseen opportunities that can arise when you slow down and take time to think instead of rushing into a decision. If you’re worried about the outcome of a current financial situation and feeling stressed about what to do next, practice doing nothing at all. If none of your current choices sound right to you, see if you can wait until something better comes along.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down — such is the unpredictable nature of the universe. So if you’ve been struggling with things at work, know that your luck can always change on a dime. The Wheel of Fortune symbolizes fate, cycles, and the way things so often happen when you least expect them to. You never know when something life-changing could come along that’ll change the trajectory of your entire career. And while that may or may not happen this week, there could at least be some shifts in store that set the stage for something bigger yet to come. Put some faith in the power of destiny and trust that the Wheel of Fortune in your life is always turning.

On the flip side, this card can also be a reminder to not take your professional successes and good fortune for granted. If you’ve been skating by or getting lucky in your job, make sure you’re ready to back everything up with receipts and prove your worth. People’s luck can shift, but if you’re confident in your work and skills, then you don’t need to rely on luck to get where you want to be.

Nina Kahn is Bustle's resident astrologer and tarot reader.

